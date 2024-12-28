757 Saturday Sports Talk with Hatfield & Young - 12-28-2024

It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young on December 28, 2024 on CoVA Sports TV.

Matt and Ed recap what Santa brought them for Christmas along with what's transpired in the sports week, which started with the introductory Press Conference of Michael Vick being named new Head Football Coach at Norfolk State, and hit the weekend with College Football bowl games + lots of basketball action at various level (prep, college, pro).

Catch a multi-sport edition of BUY or SELL with Hatfield and Young on a variety of sports related topics.

Norman Hassell, Head Basketball Coach of the 9-0 Kellam Knights, will hop on to discuss the great start for his Virginia Beach program, which is their best since they opened 27-0 in 2010-11.

College Football Handicapping expert Paul Stone stops by at approx. 11:30 AM EST to discuss thae CFP, bowl games and more with the guys.

To close out the program, the fellas along with Bruce Pearl of the National Champion winning VB Mustangs make their NFL Week 17 selections.



