757 Saturday Sports Talk with Hatfield & Young - 1-4-2025

It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young on January 4, 2025 on CoVA Sports TV.

Matt and Ed discuss how the New Year is going for each and what's happening in the sports world.

Special guests include former Hampton Crabber and Virginia Tech Hokie lineman Dwight Vick of Vicktory Life, plus David Glenn of the David Glenn Show to discuss College Football and College Basketball.

Hear interviews from last weekend's showcase at Hampton High with Smithfield Head Basketball Coach Chris Brown, Green Run Head Basketball Coach Kenneth Harris and Stallions PG Kassidy Jackson. To close out the program, the fellas along with Bruce Pearl of the National Champion winning VB Mustangs make their NFL Week 18 selections.



