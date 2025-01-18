16th Annual VaPreps Classic at Green Run - Links to Watch + More!

Every win matters for Bayside, who is trying to secure one of the final playoff spots for the Region 5A Tournament next month. Josiah Smith, who had a double-double of 24 points and 10 rebounds in a victory over Great Bridge, is one of eight seniors on the roster for the Marlins.

Warhill is enjoying an 8-4 start under first-year Head Coach Paul Hall, who led Western Branch to a pair of State Tournament appearances. The Lions consist of five juniors and four sophomores to go with senior Deuce McDonough, who scored 24 points in a win over Poquoson last Wednesday.

Kempsville is off to a 7-4 start under first-year Head Coach Trey Freeman, a former standout at Kellam who was inducted into the ODU Sports Hall of Fame last Fall. Freeman's Chiefs have responded from a three-game losing streak - to title contenders Green Run, Landstown and Oscar Smith - with three straight wins. In their most recent victory, the Chiefs put up a season-high 84 points vs. First Colonial as guards Christian Lynch and Jeremiah White combined for 50.

Norview is 10-4 overall and expected to be one of the top contenders in the Region 5B Tournament next month after falling to eventual State Champ Woodside in the regional semifinals last season. Leading the way for them is junior guard Keon Mitchell (18 PPG), who holds Division I offers from Charleston, Hampton and Norfolk State. The Pilots also have guards Marquise Jones and Zymareon Mitchell, both of whom were 1st Team All-Eastern District selections last winter.

After a slow start to the season, Catholic is starting to hit its stride at 9-6 overall. Senior guard Ashton Walker is headed to Radford University and provides them with one of the top all-around players in Hampton Roads. Walker is averaging 22.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game for the Crusaders, who are also getting key contributions from sophomore wing Dean Williams (13.4 PPG) and freshman guard Kelvin Anderson (10.8 PPG, 2.3 SPG)

Varina has been to the State Tournament on eight occasions since 2017. They've won three state titles in that span: 2018, 2022 and 2023. The Blue Devils are 5-1, bouncing back from a loss to Churchland by beating both Maury and Hayfield in two contests prior to thumping district foe Armstrong. Brian Mitchell is regarded as one of the top sophomores in the state. Mitchell not only scored 44 points in a win over Patriot earlier this season, but earned MVP honors at the Classic last year with 21 points and seven rebounds during a win over Green Run.

Maury has started 10-2 under new Head Coach Darren Sanderlin, who is trying to guide the Commodores to the State Tournament after doing so at both Kempsville and Booker T. Washington, his alma mater. Senior point guard Adrean Newton leads the way after earning 1st Team All-State honors a season ago. Newton scored 24 points in a recent 68-60 win over rival Lake Taylor, where he was a perfect 7-of-7 from the free-throw line in the contest.

South Lakes comes in at 13-2 overall. The Seahawks are defending VHSL Class 6 State Champions, yet returned just one starter from that squad that finished 26-2 overall. However, that one starter is a mighty talented one: 6-foot-7 shooting guard Jordan Scott, who earned Class 6 State Player of the Year honors as a junior. Ranked a four-star prospect and No. 58 nationally in the Class of 2025 by Rivals, Scott has signed to play his College Basketball in the Big Ten at Michigan State. He enjoyed a triple-double in their win on Thursday over Centreville.

Green Run is riding high as one of the hottest teams in all of Hampton Roads at 11-1 overall, winners of ten straight games. Senior point guard Kass Jackson has starred in recent wins. Jackson put up 25 points and six steals in a victory over Landstown, plus took home MVP honors when he had 19 points and seven steals as the Stallions beat defending Class 4 State Champ Hampton in a showcase held in the Crabbers gym. Green Run also features forward David 'Trey' Miller, a 1st Team All-State selection last winter.

Oscar Smith is the only undefeated team in the state at the Class 6 level, currently cheking in at 11-0 overall. Coach LaVar Griffin's Tigers were averaging 79.7 points per game and allowing just 42 points per contest before their romp of Chesapeake rival Indian River on Firday night. His team rallied from 14 points down to win at Norview earlier this month when senior wing Anthony Lewis bunched 14 of his game-high 25 points during the third quarter and also collected seven rebounds. Other key performers include senior guard Jacobi Harper, an MVP recipient at last year's Classic, and forward Travis Johnson, a multi-sport standout that helped the Tigers football team win a state title back in December.



