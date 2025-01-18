757 Saturday Sports Talk with Hatfield & Young - 1-18-2025

It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young on January 18, 2025 on CoVA Sports TV.

Matt and Ed chat about the week that was in sports and the BIG day of basketball ahead at Green Run High School in Virginia Beach for the 16th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic, which you can watch on CoVA Sports TV!

Hear Jack Lowe's interview with Princess Anne Hoops Coach Greg Montgomery after their win at Western Branch.

It's a special VaPreps Classic edition of FACT or FICTION, where we test out Coach Young's knowledge of the tourney.

Hear from Pro Football Hall of Famer Charean Williams from Pro Football Talk and NBC Sports about the NFL Divisional Playoff Games with the Texans at Chiefs, Commanders at Lions, Rams at Eagles, and Ravens at Bills.

To close out the program, the fellas along with Bruce Pearl of the National Champion winning VB Mustangs make their NFL Round 2 playoff picks.





