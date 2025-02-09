757 Saturday Sports Talk with Hatfield & Young - 2-8-2025

It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young on Feburary 8, 2025 on CoVA Sports TV.

Matt and Ed go around the sports scene - locally, statewide and beyond - with their special perspective and insight. They discuss Ed's trip to Charlotte to take in the Hornets / Spurs which Hatfield insists wasn't even the wildest finish of the night in the NBA as Phoenix outlasted Utah in a zany overtime battle.

Watch interviews from area coaches + players and so much more. Hear from the likes of John Marshall's Latrell Allmond, Coach Ty White, Woodside Head Coach Stefan Welsh and Hopewell Head Coach Elvin Edmonds.

Howard Balzer - longtime NFL reporter and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame committee who also writes for Lindy's Sports magazine - joins the show to discuss the Super Bowl matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. The game features two local hometown products from the '757' area code in Ocean Lakes alum Derrick Nnadi on the defensive line for the two-time defending Super Bowl Champion Chiefs, while the Eagles feature a defensive lineman from Oscar Smith in Josh Sweat.

The guys also discuss President Donald Trump signing an executive order this past week to prohibit transgender women and girls from competing in female sports + how it can affect the VHSL with the recent tweet posted by Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin.

To close out the show, Matt, Coach Young and Virginia Beach Mustangs maestro Bruce Pearl make their Super Bowl LIX (59) picks.





