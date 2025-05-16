2027 DB Khalid Rainer says Syracuse 1 of 9 standing out

Keyed by a 9-game mid-season winning streak and uncanny speed on the base pads, Northside is heating up on the diamond.
Stone Bridge may have the best secondary in the state with four Power 4 recruits all 6-foot-1 or taller.
Trinity Episcopal 4-Star WR Davion Brown has decided to play his College Football in the Big Ten at Penn State.
A two-way standout at Huguenot High in Richmond, Markel Dabney has selected SMU in the ACC to play his College Football.
Trinity Episcopal 2027 DB Khalid Rainer has a Big Ten school that is moving upward on his list after a recent offer.
