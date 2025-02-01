757 Saturday Sports Talk with Hatfield & Young - 2-1-2025

It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young on February 1, 2025 on CoVA Sports TV.

Matt and Ed go over the latest in the world of High School Hoops in Virginia, which includes playback interviews with winning coaches like Peninsula Catholic's Tim Sparks, Oscar Smith's LaVar Griffin and New Kent's Garrett Ross of the unbeaten 17-0 Trojans.

Hear from Oscar Smith multi-sport standout Travis Johnson, who played in front of Penn State Head Football Coach James Franklin during his team's Southeastern District triumph over Nansemond River on Thursday.

Denbigh Head Basketball Coach Jay Grimes of the surprising Patriots, who are making noise in Region 4A after toppling defending Class 4 State Champion Hampton in its gym by a count of 53-50 this past week. With the win, Denbigh moved to 12-4 overall, notching its eighth straight victory during the month of January. It also ended a 16-game losing streak in the head-to-head series, marking the program's first win over the Crabbers since prevailing 54-53 on December 18, 2014.

The guys play TAKE YOUR PICK on some College Hoops games on consequence around the Commonwealth.





Catch the 1-25-25 Show Here

Catch the 1-18-25 Show Here

Catch the 1-11-25 Show Here

Catch the 1-4-25 Show Here

Check out 16th Annual VaPreps Classic Related Links Here

VHSL Hoops Top Tens from 1-28-25 Here





*** It's Hatfield and Coach Young at the PLEX! | Follow the Show on X, also still known by many as Twitter, @757SportsTalk | Log on to VBSportsplex.com and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel @CoVASportsTV | Got a question or inquiry? Interested in becoming a sponsor for the show? Drop us an e-mail at hatfieldsports@gmail.com. ***