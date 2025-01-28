Published Jan 28, 2025
VHSL Hoops Top Tens - Entering 1-28-25 Games
Matthew Hatfield  •  VirginiaPreps
Even though Mother Nature kept some teams from taking the hardwood last week with snow in various parts of the Commonwealth, we still managed to get some compelling results as the month of January nears a close.

There are no changes whatseoever to the order of our Top Tens in both Class 6 and Class 2. Perhaps the most dramatic came in Class 6 came on January 22nd when sophomore Amani Asare led the way for Potomac with 34 points on a perfect 11-of-11 shooting from the foul line as the Panthers edged Cardinal District rival Forest, 68-66, on the road in triple-overtime. To force the first OT, senior point guard Ethan Salvatierra drained a three-pointer at the buzzer for the host Bruins.

Of note in Class 2, Ean Hayes lit it up for Central-Wise with 38 points and a school-record nine made three-pointers in an 87-71 triumph over Mountain 7 District rival Gate City on Saturday, January 25th.

Over in Class 1, Northumberland ended a 16-game losing streak to Lancaster with a 75-49 triumph over the Red Devils on January 24th. Their most recent win in the series prior to that one came on Feburary 14, 2018 by a count of 67-52.

Another noteworthy development in Class 1 was that involving Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 6-foot-7 forward Cole Caywood, who broke the school's all-time scoring record that previously was 1256 points by 2005 grad Travis Brannon. Caywood has put up strong numbers all season long, including the 23-point, 13-rebound, 4-block effort in an 89-34 rout of Rural Retreat.

Big matchups await to start the month of Feburary, headlined this Saturday by the showdown of reigning three-time Class 2 State Champ John Marshall taking on defending two-time Class 5 State Champ Woodside in the Coaches 4 the Cure Event taking place at the Henrico Sports & Events Center in Richmond. That will be the nightcap of that showcase, which also features a battle of Blue Devils as Varina takes on Hopewell in the preceding matchup.

Check out the latest rankings, plus links to previous weeks, below...

Class 6 Top Ten:
RankLast WeekSchoolRecord (thru 1/27/25)

1

1

Oscar Smith

12-1

2

2

Landstown

13-2

3

3

South Lakes

15-2

4

4

Hayfield

12-5

5

5

C.G. Woodson

14-2

6

6

Yorktown

15-2

7

7

Patriot

14-4

8

8

Potomac

13-4

9

9

Westfield

11-6

10

10

Forest Park

14-5

Honorable Mention:

Robinson (11-5)

Highland Springs (9-5)

Glen Allen (11-5)

Brooke Point (12-6)


Class 5 Top Ten:
Dropped Out: #9 Kellam (12-3)
RankLast WeekSchoolRecord (thru 1/27/25)

1

1

Woodside

14-0

2

2

Riverside

16-1

3

3

Green Run

14-2

4

4

King's Fork

10-1

5

6

L.C. Bird

10-2

6

7

Maury

10-3

7

6

Albemarle

14-3

8

10

Norview

9-4

9

8

Potomac Falls

14-3

10

NR

Nansemond River

9-3

Honorable Mention:

J.R. Tucker (13-2)

Indian River (10-1)

Massaponax (11-6)

Riverbend (11-3)


Class 4 Top Ten:
Dropped Out: #8 Heritage-Leesburg (12-4)
RankLast WeekSchoolRecord (thru 1/27/25)

1

1

Handley

14-0

2

2

Varina

9-2

3

3

GW-Danville

14-1

4

4

Hampton

8-4

5

5

Atlee

13-1

6

6

Eastern View

15-1

7

7

Churchland

10-4

8

9

E.C. Glass

11-3

9

10

Broad Run

12-3

10

HM

Salem

12-2

Honorable Mention:

Monacan (11-2)

Smithfield (12-2)

Loudoun Valley (9-7)

Tuscarora (12-5)

Denbigh (10-4)


Class 3 Top Ten:
RankLast WeekSchoolRecord (thru 1/27/25)

1

1

Northside

14-1

2

3

Meridian

14-0

3

2

Hopewell

12-2

4

4

New Kent

14-0

5

5

Lake Taylor

11-2

6

8

Spotswood

13-3

7

9

Carroll County

16-0

8

5

Liberty Christian

13-3

9

7

Western Albemarle

11-4

10

10

Skyline

12-2

Honorable Mention:

Staunton (13-2)

William Monroe (13-2)

Wilson Memorial (12-2)

Alleghany (11-5)


Class 2 Top Ten:
RankLast WeekSchoolRecord (thru 1/27/25)

1

1

John Marshall

14-1

2

2

Graham

8-0

3

3

Virginia High

11-3

4

4

Floyd County

12-3

5

5

Gretna

12-1

6

6

Central-Wise

12-3

7

7

Central-Woodstock

14-2

8

8

Greensville

12-4

9

9

Bruton

10-4

10

10

Glenvar

10-3

Honorable Mention:

Dan River (10-4)

Luray (10-4)

Stuarts Draft (10-5)

Appomattox (10-4)

Union (10-5)


Class 1 Top Ten:
Dropped Out: #8 Lancaster (7-6)
RankLast WeekSchoolRecord (thru 1/27/25)

1

1

George Wythe

11-4

2

2

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring

14-2

3

3

Fort Chiswell

12-4

4

4

Parry McCluer

11-4

5

5

Auburn

9-5

6

6

Grundy

10-5

7

10

Northumberland

7-2

8

9

Narrows

9-5

9

NR

Chilhowie

8-7

10

NR

Altavista

8-6

Honorable Mention:

Mathews (10-5)

Middlesex (9-6)



