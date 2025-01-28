VHSL Hoops Top Tens - Entering 1-28-25 Games

Even though Mother Nature kept some teams from taking the hardwood last week with snow in various parts of the Commonwealth, we still managed to get some compelling results as the month of January nears a close.

There are no changes whatseoever to the order of our Top Tens in both Class 6 and Class 2. Perhaps the most dramatic came in Class 6 came on January 22nd when sophomore Amani Asare led the way for Potomac with 34 points on a perfect 11-of-11 shooting from the foul line as the Panthers edged Cardinal District rival Forest, 68-66, on the road in triple-overtime. To force the first OT, senior point guard Ethan Salvatierra drained a three-pointer at the buzzer for the host Bruins.

Of note in Class 2, Ean Hayes lit it up for Central-Wise with 38 points and a school-record nine made three-pointers in an 87-71 triumph over Mountain 7 District rival Gate City on Saturday, January 25th.

Over in Class 1, Northumberland ended a 16-game losing streak to Lancaster with a 75-49 triumph over the Red Devils on January 24th. Their most recent win in the series prior to that one came on Feburary 14, 2018 by a count of 67-52.

Another noteworthy development in Class 1 was that involving Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 6-foot-7 forward Cole Caywood, who broke the school's all-time scoring record that previously was 1256 points by 2005 grad Travis Brannon. Caywood has put up strong numbers all season long, including the 23-point, 13-rebound, 4-block effort in an 89-34 rout of Rural Retreat.

Big matchups await to start the month of Feburary, headlined this Saturday by the showdown of reigning three-time Class 2 State Champ John Marshall taking on defending two-time Class 5 State Champ Woodside in the Coaches 4 the Cure Event taking place at the Henrico Sports & Events Center in Richmond. That will be the nightcap of that showcase, which also features a battle of Blue Devils as Varina takes on Hopewell in the preceding matchup.

Check out the latest rankings, plus links to previous weeks, below...

