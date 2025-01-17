VHSL Hoops Top Tens - Entering 1-17-25 Games

A milestone was achieved earlier this week in Virginia High School Basketball as Greg Maynard notched his 600th career win as the Head Coach of Albemarle when the Patriots defeated Fluvanna by a count of 72-41 on Tuesday, January 14, 2025.

One night later on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, it was Will Braun-Duin's turn to make some history. The sophomore from Handley High in Winchester not only helped the Judges move to 10-0 overall, but scored a whopping 51 points - a new individual game school-record - in a 98-37 romp of Kettle Run. The previous mark was 50 set by Eddie Grim, the school's all-time leading scorer with 1566 points, back in 1957.

Through ten games on the season, Braun-Duin is averaging 29.6 PPG, which puts ahead of last year's torrid freshman numbers of 23.5 PPG (656 points for the season). The efficiency in which he scored his 51 points in this game on 17-of-24 shooting from the floor with 11 made 3's and a perfect 6-of-6 at the foul line was also impressive.

Are there more memorable moments forthcoming? Well, we soon will soon find out with the 16th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic set to take place on Saturday - January 18th - in Virginia Beach at Green Run High School. A total of 10 teams will descend upon the gymnasium that day, including undefeated Oscar Smith, the top-ranked team in Class 6, taking on the host Stallions.

Before that though, reigning class 6 State Champ South Lakes - led by Michigan State and Top 100 recruit Jordan Scott - will square off against a Maury team that is starting to make a moe in Class 5 under first-year Head Coach Darren Sanderlin, no stranger to postseason success, winning a state title both as a player and Head Coach at Booker T. Washington, plus guiding Kempsville to its first ever State Playoff trip last winter.

Varina, a perennial Class 4 contender with eight State Tournament trips since 2017, takes on a private school contender in Catholic, led by Radford University signee Ashton Walker. Kempsville faces Norview in a matchup of squads aiming to make noise in Class 5 come playoff time, while the event begins with Bayside facing Warhill, a much-improved Bay Rivers District squad under the direction of Paul Hall who guided Western Branch to a trio of State Tournament Tournament Final Four appearances.

Check out the latest rankings, plus links to previous weeks, below...

