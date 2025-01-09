VHSL Hoops Top Tens - Entering 1-10-25 Games

Mother Nature has caused havoc with the schedule all over the state this week. In fact, many around Northern Virginia didn't go to school at all this week and with some having a longer holiday break than normal because of the snow / ice.

Showcases scheduled for the weekend were put on halt, including the first session of the 16th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic that was originally slated to take place at Salem High in Virginia Beach. However, there are a host of games in the VaPreps Classic set to take place on January 18th in Virginia Beach at Green Run High, which includes the host Stallions taking on undefeated Oscar Smith as well as defending Class 6 State Champ South Lakes facing Maury, among other matchups.

Speaking of Green Run, they notched a 59-57 victory on Tuesday over city rival Landstown behind 25 points and six steals from senior point guard Kass Jackson. That evens their all-time rivalry series at 10-apiece dating back to 2008-09.

Last weekend at the Chance Harman Classic at Floyd County, the E.C. Glass Hilltoppers halted the 22-game winning streak of reigning two-time Class 3 State Champ Northside on a buzzer-beater from William Wesley. Spotswood also handed GW-Danville its first blemish of the season.

Matchups we'll be watching closely on Friday night feature Heritage-Leesburg (8-1) at Riverside (11-1), while Maury (7-2) hosts Lake Taylor (7-1) in a Norfolk rivalry matchup.

Some key games are coming up on January 14th with Liberty Christian at E.C. Glass, Auburn at George Wythe and Gretna at Altavista. Auburn has had Wythe's number as of late, winning all four meetings a season ago by five points or less.

Check out the latest rankings, plus links to previous weeks, below...





