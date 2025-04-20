COMMIT ALERT: Tennessee lands highest-rated recruit in program history

Ament, the No. 2 small forward in the cycle, picked the Vols over the likes of Duke , Louisville , Arkansas and Kentucky .

The No. 4 player in the 2025 class is the highest-ranked recruit the Vols have landed since Rivals began ranking players in 2003. The previous top-ranked signee for Tennessee was Scotty Hopson as the No. 5 player in the 2008 class.

"I’ve been doing this an awfully long time and I’m not sure in my 20-plus years of covering Virginia High School basketball that we’ve had a more complete forward in terms of skill-set, touch, court savvy and ability to impact a game," said Matthew Hatfield, Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com. "Nate Ament has steadily improved from season to season to a point where I fully expect him to make an immediate splash on the college level with a great opportunity to become a potential lottery pick."

Coming off of his senior season, Ament earned Gatorade VA Boys Basketball Player of the Year honors. At the time of his selection, Ament had led Highland School to a 39-6 record.

He also earned a spot with the Hawks in The Throne Championships. His team was eliminated in the quarterfinals in a game he led the team in scoring with 23 points and 10 rebounds.

For Highland School, he averaged 18.9 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 blocks through 45 games, leading it to the Virginia Independent School Athletic Association Division I state championship.

He was named a McDonald's All American where he competed among the best recruits in the country. In the showcase game, he scored 12 points on 50% shooting from the field while making both of his 3-point attempts.

Ament was AAU teammates with Tennessee signee point guard Troy Henderson. The already in-tact connection brings in half of the Vols' impressive 2025 cycle.

Tennessee also brought in signees four-star wing Amari Evans and three-star forward DeWayne Brown II. Through the transfer portal, the Vols have already landed Maryland guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie and Vanderbilt forward Jaylen Carey.