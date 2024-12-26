VHSL Hoops Top Tens - Entering 12-26-24 Games

So many holiday tournaments and showcases to keep up with before we usher in the New Year and close the book on 2024.

Before the Christmas break, the Woodside Way Hoop Fest saw the likes of Oscar Smith and John Marshall stay undefeated, while Landstown was impressive behind its freshmen duo of Damien Robinson and Rashad Shaw (accounting for 32 points and six steals in its 63-35 rout of Denbigh), plus C.G. Woodson out of Fairfax handed King's Fork its first blemish of the year, 62-55, as sophomore point guard Kaylen Chilton filled the stat sheet to the tune of 26 points, nine rebounds and six steals.



Of course, there also was the standout individual performance of the event with host two-time defending Class 5 State Champ Woodside outlasting reigning VISAA State Champ Miller School and its 11 made three-pointers, 70-67. They did so because of the brilliance of 6-foot-9 big man Silas Barksdale, who pumped in 33 points on 16-of-22 shooting from the floor to go with eight rebounds. It was arguably the most dominant showing in the career of Barksdale, last winter's Class 5 State Player of the Year who is signed to play College Hoops at VCU.

Eight teams drop out of the rankings from the past week, but there are no changes in the No. 1 slots. While John Marshall is winning by 26 points per game, the one that is prevailing by an even larger margin is John Handley at 36 PPG during its 6-0 start that includes a triumph over the No. 1 squad in Class 1, George Wythe, by a count of 64-54. Wythe will get tested some more by participating in The Classic held in Bristol, Tennessee.

Perhaps the deepest looking level at this particular time is Class 3, where six of the ranked squads went into Christmas without a blemish. That includes reigning two-time State Champ Northside. There are also two undefeated Honorable Mention listed teams, Rustburg and Carroll County, aiming to jump in before January arrives. Northside opens its Holiday Invitational Tournament against the Red Devils, who beat them 66-62 a year ago.

One of the biggest movers in the rankings is Churchland in Class 4 as the Truckers avenged their State Tournament loss to Varina from last winter by beating the Blue Devils, 74-67, behind a steling effort from Virginia Tech signee Sincere Jones, who finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds, six blocks and five assists.

Reigning Region 2C Champ Grenta is showing their surprising run to the State Tournament a season ago was no fluke. The Hawks are off to a 7-0 start, highlighted by a 25-point performance from Rayshaun Logan in a 78-67 victory over Dan River, which got 34 points in defeat from 6'7" senior forward Jameer Reynolds.





See the VHSL Hoops Top Tens Entering 12-17-24 Here

See the Preseason 2024-25 Hoops Top Tens Here

Watch the Woodside Way Hoop Fest on CoVA Sports TV Here



