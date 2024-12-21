Watch the Woodside Way Hoop Fest on CoVA Sports TV!

Watch the Woodside Way Hoop Fest from Newport News as Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young bring you the call on CoVA Sports TV!
Click the links below to watch...
Watch the Woodside Way Hoop Fest from Newport News as Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young bring you the call on CoVA Sports TV!
Click the links below to watch...
Oscar Smith defeated Madison in the VHSL Class 6 State Championship when the Warhawks fell short on a conversion...
For the first time since 2009, the Essex Trojans are State Champs, blanking Grayson County 22-0 for the Class 1 crown.
Follow our 2024 VHSL State Championship Saturday with links to Previews, Recaps, Updates + the NFHS Network calls!
Maury dominated Briar Woods from end-to-end in the Class 5 State Championship contest to win their second straight...
Watch a State Championship Saturday edition of 757 Sports Talk on December 14, 2024 on CoVA Sports TV!
Oscar Smith defeated Madison in the VHSL Class 6 State Championship when the Warhawks fell short on a conversion...
For the first time since 2009, the Essex Trojans are State Champs, blanking Grayson County 22-0 for the Class 1 crown.
Follow our 2024 VHSL State Championship Saturday with links to Previews, Recaps, Updates + the NFHS Network calls!