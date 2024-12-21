Published Dec 21, 2024
Watch the Woodside Way Hoop Fest on CoVA Sports TV!
Matthew Hatfield  •  VirginiaPreps
Publisher
Watch the Woodside Way Hoop Fest from Newport News as Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young bring you the call on CoVA Sports TV!

Click the links below to watch...

Oscar Smith / Kempsville:

Landstown / Denbigh:

King's Fork / C.G. Woodson:

John Marshall / Hayfield:

Woodside / Miller School:

