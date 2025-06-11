UA Camp Baltimore Prospcts Va Defense

Is Tennessee leaping to the top of the options for St. Christopher's Darius Gray after his official visit to Knoxville?
Maury 2026 LB Isaiah 'Ike' Simmons, a three-time All-State performer, will play his College Football in the ACC at Pitt.
Chesapeake native & Great Bridge alum Michael Cuddyer is among the guests on 757 Saturday Sports Talk for June 7, 2025.
Rivals250 offensive lineman Carter Scruggs from Loudoun County gave a commitment to Clemson over Penn State on Thursday.
St. Christopher's 2027 WR Jaerron Johnson is delighted to get an offer from a school in the Big 12 tracking him closely.
