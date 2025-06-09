757 Sports Talk Now Shown on TV with Cox & YurView!

Virginia Beach, VA – 757 Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young will now be televised throughout the week across the state of Virginia.

The show - seen LIVE each Saturday on CoVA Sports TV through its YouTube channel and social media platforms - will premiere on Monday, June 9, 2025 on Cox Communications and YurView in various markets.

“YurView Virginia has a long history of supporting local sports. We’re beyond excited to be able to bring this well-established program to our airwaves in order to get it into the hands of more people in Virginia,” stated Will Rodriguez, East Region Manager at YurView.

Catch the program on Mondays at 8 PM ET with encore presentations on Tuesdays at 12 Noon ET and Wednesdays at 4 PM ET. The show will air in the following markets and channels:

Hampton Roads – Channel 60

Northern Virginia – Channel 74

Fredericksburg – Channel 77

Roanoke – Channel 9

Prior to 2024, the program with Hatfield and Young aired for two hours each Saturday on ESPN Radio in the Hampton Roads market for over a decade. The show focuses on local and statewide sports from a prep and collegiate standpoint with a variety of guests and national items addressed as well.

“The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive since our transition to the podcasting format in 2023 with CoVa Sports TV. Coach Young and I are very thankful for this opportunity the great folks at Cox and YurView are affording our program,” commented Hatfield, who also serves as Publisher on the Rivals.com Network. “We’re extremely excited to get to connect with even more sports fans all across the state.”

Be sure to check your local listings. For more details, be sure to visit Yurview.com + subscribe on YouTube to CoVA Sports TV!