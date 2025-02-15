757 Saturday Sports Talk with Hatfield & Young - 2-15-2025

It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young on Feburary 15, 2025 on CoVA Sports TV.

Matt and Ed go around the sports scene - locally, statewide and beyond - with their unique perspective and insight. We've got interviews from area coaches + players and so much more.

To start, the guys go over Norfolk native Keyshawn Davis WBO lightweight title in boxing, defeating Denys Berinchyk by knockout in the fourth round. Longtime sports writer Ed Miller stops by to discuss that + College Hoops.

Manor Head Girls Basketball Coach Roger Smith stops by to discuss his Lady Mustangs winning their second straight Eastern District title as they pursue a deep playoff run in Region 4A.

Hear from a couple of winning coaches on the basketball side from King's Fork - Maurice Fofana and Rick Hite - as the Bulldogs look to make a push out of Region 5B. To close out the show, Matt and Ed play 'Upset or Nahh,' tackling some key games on the hardwood at the collegiate level.





