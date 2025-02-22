757 Saturday Sports Talk with Hatfield & Young - 2-22-2025

It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young on February 22, 2025 on CoVA Sports TV.

Matt and Ed go around the sports scene - locally, statewide and beyond - with their unique perspective and insight.

We review Coach Young's forecast prediction, which went miserably wrong as 10+ inches of snow was dropped in cities all around Hampton Roads. The guys will also go through Virginia High School Hoops around the state as regionals are underway in certain portions of Virginia and really pick up steam next week.

Brad Wachtel - the Lead Bracketologist for Hoops HQ - joins the show to discuss College Basketball and Bracket Tourney Talk with the NCAA Tournament less than a month away.





