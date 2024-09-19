Advertisement
Published Sep 19, 2024
VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering 9-19-24 Games
circle avatar
Matthew Hatfield  •  VirginiaPreps
Publisher
Twitter
@hatfieldsports

As we touched on during our Hat's Hits that we go to Twitter or 'X' with after Friday night's games + during the On the Hash with Hatfield Podcast (see that epsiode here), there feels like a bit of a changing of the guard when it comes to Virginia High School Football.

The quartet of Highland Springs, Riverheads, Salem and Stone Bridge ALL lost on the same evening last Friday. That's a combiend 28 state titles in the past 30 years. We're talking about 10 each for the Gladiators and Spartans with five from the Springers and three by the Bulldogs.

Stone Bridge was one of three teams along with Lake Braddock and reigning Class 1 State Champ Galax to fall out of the rankings this week. Each of the No. 1 teams - Hayfield, Maury, Phoebus, Liberty Christian, Graham and Essex - hold firm at the top.

But there are some fascinating matchups involving ranked teams this week as Maury puts its 17-game winning streak on the line against Dinwiddie, a team that led them at half-time last year before the Commodores rattled off 27 unanswered points in a 46-29 decision.

Heritage-Lynchburg collides with fellow unbeaten Jefferson Forest in a Seminole District clash, while in Class 2 it's two Region 2D heavyweights squaring off as Graham visits Bullitt Park to take on a familiar foe in Union, who fell last week to Tennessee power Science Hill.

The Graham defense is one of the early-season storylines with three straight shutouts to its credit, but they aren't the only ones absolutely dominating on that side of the ball. So too are the likes of Thomas Jefferson of Richmond and Bruton, each with three shutouts. Bruton will be hard-pressed to keep that going as they visit Class 1 contender Northumberland, which fell to the Panthers in a 43-41 head-spinner last year.


** Keep Updated with Virginia High School Results & Remaining Schedules Here **


Remember to check back here on VirginiaPreps.com for periodic updates, and to see results, make sure you visit our Scoreboard Forum as well as the VHSL's Football page. Also, you can view all of the teams ranked in our initial Top Tens for 2024 by clicking on the hyperlinks of the schools listed.


Let's now get to our latest rankings update, the first one for September 2024 as we've flipped the calendar over from August last weekend...


Note - This list was published on Thursday, September 129 2024


Class 6 Top Ten:
Dropped Out: #7 Lake Braddock (1-2) fell to Westfield 24-17
Rank (LW)TeamRecordResult

1 (1)

Hayfield

2-0

W 65-0 over Annandale

2 (2)

Oscar Smith

3-0

W 62-0 over Great Bridge

3 (3)

Madison

3-0

W 37-7 over Robinson

4 (4)

Battlefield

3-0

W 42-0 over Gar-Field

5 (6)

Thomas Dale

2-0

Idle

6 (8)

Patriot

2-0

W 58-13 over Freedom-SR

7 (9)

Colonial Forge

3-0

W 48-12 over Potomac

8 (5)

Highland Springs

1-2

L 7-38 to Maury

9 (HM)

Gainesville

3-0

W 20-13 over Woodbridge

10 (8)

South County

2-1

W 43-25 over West Springfield

Honorable Mention:

Brooke Point (3-0)

Glen Allen (3-0)

George Marshall (3-0)

Yorktown (3-0)

Stafford (3-0)


Class 5 Top Ten:
Dropped Out: #10 Stone Bridge (0-3) fell to Woodgrove 8-7
Rank (LW)TeamRecordResult

1 (1)

Maury

2-0

W 38-7 over Highland Springs

2 (2)

Matoaca

2-0

W 35-0 over Henrico

3 (3)

King's Fork

2-0

W 33-7 over Western Branch

4 (4)

Green Run

3-0

W 2-0 over PA (forfeit)

5 (5)

Warwick

3-0

W 64-0 over Kecoughtan

6 (6)

Briar Woods

2-1

W 35-0 over Broad Run

7 (7)

Indian River

3-0

W 56-3 over Hickory

8 (8)

L.C. Bird

2-1

W 25-0 over Monacan

9 (10)

Salem-VB

2-0

W 48-7 over Landstown

10 HM)

William Fleming

3-0

W 25-7 over Salem

Honorable Mention:

Granby (2-0)

Cox (3-0)

Nansemond River (2-0)

Douglas Freeman (3-0)


Class 4 Top Ten:
Dropped Out: #10 E.C. Glass (2-1) fell to GW-Danville 28-10
Rank (LW)TeamRecordResult

1 (1)

Phoebus

2-0

W 42-3 over Woodside

2 (2)

Dinwiddie

2-0

Idle

3 (3)

Huguenot

2-0

W 81-7 Clover Hill

4 (4)

Jefferson Forest

3-0

W 56-7 over Halifax County

5 (5)

John Champe

3-0

W 28-14 over Loudoun Valley

6 (7)

Tuscarora

2-1

W 42-7 over Loudoun County

7 (8)

Varina

1-1

W 18-10 over Hermitage

8 (6)

Salem

1-2

L 7-25 to William Fleming

9 (10)

Handley

2-1

L 28-34 to Kettle Run

10 (HM)

Sherando

3-0

W 23-10 over Lightridge

Honorable Mention:

Hanover (2-0)

Smithfield (2-0)

Woodgrove (2-1)


Class 3 Top Ten:
Dropped Out: #9 Christiansburg (1-1) fell to Abingdon 31-28
Rank (LW)TeamRecordResult

1 (1)

Liberty Christian

2-0

W 41-14 over Franklin Co.

2 (2)

TJ-Richmond

3-0

W 79-0 over Amelia

3 (3)

Lafayette

3-0

W 45-0 over New Kent

4 (4)

Heritage-Lynchburg

2-0

W 48-0 over Appomattox

5 (5)

Turner Ashby

3-0

W 28-0 over Monticello

6 (6)

Lord Botetourt

2-1

W 54-21 over Pulaski

7 (7)

Kettle Run

2-0

W 34-28 over Handley

8 (8)

William Byrd

3-0

W 33-0 over Christiansburg

9 (10)

Magna Vista

1-1

Idle

10 (10)

Rustburg

3-0

W 28-6 over Stuarts Draft

Honorable Mention:

Abingdon (2-0)

Monticello (2-0)

Alleghany (2-0)

Armstrong (2-0)


Class 2 Top Ten:
Dropped Out: #10 Stuarts Draft (2-1) fell to Class 3 #10 Rustburg 28-6
Rank (LW)TeamRecordResult

1 (1)

Graham

3-0

W 31-0 over George Wythe

2 (2)

Glenvar

3-0

W 40-0 over Cave Spring

3 (3)

Poquoson

2-0

W 28-8 over Grafton

4 (4)

Union

2-1

L 7-31 to Science Hill, TN

5 (6)

Radford

2-1

W 35-14 over VA High

6 (7)

Clarke County

3-0

W 35-22 over Buffalo Gap

7 (8)

Ridgeview

2-0

W 62-14 over Central-Wise

8 (5)

Riverheads

2-1

L 21-35 to Fort Defiance

9 (9)

Central-Woodstock

2-1

W 22-7 over Staunton

10 (HM)

Buckingham

3-0

W 40-0 over William Campbell

Honorable Mention:

Strasburg (3-0)

Lebanon (3-0)

Bruton (3-0)

Gretna (2-1)


Class 1 Top Ten:
Dropped Out: #10 Galax (0-3) fell to Carroll County 20-7
Rank (LW)TeamRecordResult

1 (1)

Essex

2-0

Idle

2 (2)

Altavista

2-0

Idle

3 (3)

Rye Cove

3-0

W 52-32 over Honaker

4 (4)

Northumberland

3-0

W 56-0 over Charles City

5 (6)

Rappahannock

3-0

W 31-7 over Westmoreland

6 (7)

Eastside

3-0

W 40-0 over Fort Chiswell

7 (5)

George Wythe

1-2

L 0-31 to Graham

8 (8)

Grayson County

1-2

W 29-12 over Rural Retreat

9 (HM)

Holston

3-0

W 56-28 over John Battle

10 (9)

Honaker

1-2

L 32-52 to Rye

Honorable Mention:

Twin Springs (2-0)

Bath County (3-0)

Buffalo Gap (2-1)



Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and be sure to Subscribe to Hometown Sports Productions where you can hear his Podcasts.