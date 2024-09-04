Advertisement

in other news

Class 2 Top Ten - #2 Glenvar

Class 2 Top Ten - #2 Glenvar

Our Class 2 Top Ten Countdown takes a look at talented QB Brody Dawyot and the Glenvar Highlanders.

Premium content
 • Matthew Hatfield
Paul VI 5-Star Jordan Smith Sets Up Chapel Hill Visit

Paul VI 5-Star Jordan Smith Sets Up Chapel Hill Visit

Paul VI 5-Star guard Jordan Smith is set to take an unofficial to Chapel Hill on October 5th.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Classic Super Publisher
Central Region Gamers - Week 1

Central Region Gamers - Week 1

Week 1 came and went and left us with some dynamic performances that we have to give kudos to in this weeks Gamers.

Premium content
 • Danny Lewis
Class 3 Top Ten - #2 Magna Vista

Class 3 Top Ten - #2 Magna Vista

Our Class 3 Top Ten Countdown now takes a look at the Magna Vista Warriors, who started 12-0 in 2023.

Premium content
 • Matthew Hatfield
Class 4 Top Ten - #2 Dinwiddie

Class 4 Top Ten - #2 Dinwiddie

It's USC pledge Harry Dalton and the Dinwiddie Generals checking in at No. 2 in our Class 4 Top Ten Countdown.

Premium content
 • Matthew Hatfield

in other news

Class 2 Top Ten - #2 Glenvar

Class 2 Top Ten - #2 Glenvar

Our Class 2 Top Ten Countdown takes a look at talented QB Brody Dawyot and the Glenvar Highlanders.

Premium content
 • Matthew Hatfield
Paul VI 5-Star Jordan Smith Sets Up Chapel Hill Visit

Paul VI 5-Star Jordan Smith Sets Up Chapel Hill Visit

Paul VI 5-Star guard Jordan Smith is set to take an unofficial to Chapel Hill on October 5th.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Classic Super Publisher
Central Region Gamers - Week 1

Central Region Gamers - Week 1

Week 1 came and went and left us with some dynamic performances that we have to give kudos to in this weeks Gamers.

Premium content
 • Danny Lewis
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 4, 2024
Class 1 Top Ten - #2 Altavista
circle avatar
Matthew Hatfield  •  VirginiaPreps
Publisher
Twitter
@hatfieldsports
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Virginia HS Sports
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
No commitments available at this time. Please check back at a later date.