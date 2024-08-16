PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1NN1ZHQkJKN1hRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU03VkdCQko3WFEnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Class 1 Top Ten - #10 Eastside

Noah Hamilton is one of several players returning for the Eastside Spartans who earned All-Cumberland District accolades in 2023 as the team enjoyed one of its most successful seasons in program history
Noah Hamilton is one of several players returning for the Eastside Spartans who earned All-Cumberland District accolades in 2023 as the team enjoyed one of its most successful seasons in program history
Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts 757 Saturday Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.

Football season has returned. With that, VirginiaPreps.com is the place for you to get the comprehensive coverage you crave for the 2024 campaign that you won't find anywhere else.

As part of our in-depth breakdowns, we count down the Top Ten Rankings for each classification. It's found exclusively on this web site, the only one that has been ranking each class in Virginia for over two decades. We'll be updating it weekly during the season, too.

Enjoy!


#10 - Eastside Spartans

What to Know: In the 13-year history of the Eastside Spartans, the 2023 campaign marked just the fourth time they finished above the .500 mark. Their turnaround from 1-9 in 2022 to 6-5 last year with a playoff trip, where they fell to Rye Cove 15-6 in a defensive battle, might've just laid the foundation for some even better seasons to come for the crew from Coeburn. Coach Mike Rhodes returns more players that garnered All-Area accolades from a district regional perspective than at any time in his tenure as he gears up for his seventh year at the helm.

There was only one freshman that received VHSL Class 1 All-State recognition last year and that was Eastside's Keldan Hamilton (6-0, 195), who ran for a single-season record 1446 yards and 13 touchdowns while also making 119 tackles. Football isn't his only sport either as he was also the Cumberland District Pitcher of the Year last spring in baseball. The ideal complement to him is senior WR Luke Trent (6-0, 160), who racked up 1152 yards rushing and receiving to go with 18 TD's on his way to 1st Team All-Cumberland District honors.

Not only do the Spartans bring back that dynamic duo, but senior fullback Dayton Stanley (5-9, 190), a 1st Team All-Cumberland performer at defensive tackle, is there to help block and move the sticks between the tackles on short-yardage situations. Best of all, Eastside brings back four of its starting offensive linemen with only Colton Yates graduating from last year's unit. Senior OT/DE Reagan Wood (6-4, 260), sophomore OG/DT Landry Carico (6-1, 250), sophomore OT Tristan Fields (5-10, 230) and senior center Noah Morgan set the tone in the trenches.

Wood was a 1st Team All-Cumberland District selection at tackle a season ago, while Carico, Fields and Morgan were 2nd Team All-District choices. Two other 2nd Team All-District picks that are back include sophomore TE/MLB Noah Hamilton (6-2, 190) and senior TE/DL Yasir Hilton (6-7, 275). The size and level of experience up front can make up for some other areas where they might not be as seasoned or could have some question marks heading into the opener on August 30th at Central-Wise, which notched its lone win last year over the Spartans, 14-7.

An off-season injury to senior quarterback Payton Adkins (5-11, 160), who sustained a broken leg, will have him sidelined at the beginning of the season and likely force to the Spartans to rely more on the running game than usual. In terms of who takes snaps at QB, senior Gabe Raymond (5-10, 155), who lined up at some receiver a season ago, could end up being the option until Adkins gets back.

Following the season-opening trip to Wise, the Spartans play four straight home games with Hurley, Fort Chiswell and J.I. Burton. They'd love to be sitting pretty at 4-1 or even 5-0 when visiting the Eagles Nest to take on Rye Cove, viewed by many be to be the Region 1D favorite, on October 11th. Eastside won the first ten in the head-to-head series before Rye Cove won the past three, which includes a 48-36 head-spinner last October.

Don't rule out the Spartans getting their first playoff win since 2012 when they beat Northwood 23-16 in front of the home faithful at Carl McConnell Stadium.


Final Class 1 Rankings from 2023:

#1 - Galax (11-4)

#2 - Essex (14-1)

#3 - Honaker (13-1)

#4 - Rye Cove (11-2)

#5 - Sussex Central (11-2)

#6 - Grayson County (10-2)

#7 - Northumberland (10-3)

#8 - George Wythe (9-4)

#9 - Altavista (9-4)

#10 - Patrick Henry-Glade Spring (8-4)



Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and be sure to Subscribe to CoVA Sports TV where you can watch and hear his Podcasts.

