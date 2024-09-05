Advertisement

Class 6 Top Ten - #1 Hayfield

Our Class 6 Top Ten Countdown concludes with Hokies commit Jeff Overton Jr. and the Hayfield Hawks.

 • Matthew Hatfield
Central Region Forecast - Week 2

Previewing the Battle of Chester & Springers v. Phantoms not to mention 4 games featuring undefeated teams.

 • Danny Lewis
Army Checked All the Boxes for Centreville DB Pilgrim

Centreville DB Menyelek Pilgrim, who had 18 tackles and 2 INT's in the opener, said Army checked all the boxes for him.

 • Classic Super Publisher
Class 1 Top Ten - #2 Altavista

Football season has returned. With that, VirginiaPreps.com is the place for you to get the comprehensive coverage you

 • Matthew Hatfield
Class 2 Top Ten - #2 Glenvar

Our Class 2 Top Ten Countdown takes a look at talented QB Brody Dawyot and the Glenvar Highlanders.

 • Matthew Hatfield

Published Sep 5, 2024
Class 2 Top Ten - #1 Graham
Matthew Hatfield  •  VirginiaPreps
