PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1NN1ZHQkJKN1hRJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Class 4 Top Ten - #10 John Handley

The John Handley Judges checked a lot of boxes in 2023 by capturing the Apple Cup, winning the Northwestern District at the Class 4 level and notching their first playoff victory in 13 years
The John Handley Judges checked a lot of boxes in 2023 by capturing the Apple Cup, winning the Northwestern District at the Class 4 level and notching their first playoff victory in 13 years (Handley Football)
Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts 757 Saturday Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Football season has returned. With that, VirginiaPreps.com is the place for you to get the comprehensive coverage you crave for the 2024 campaign that you won't find anywhere else.

As part of our in-depth breakdowns, we count down the Top Ten Rankings for each classification. It's found exclusively on this web site, the only one that has been ranking each class in Virginia for over two decades. We'll be updating it weekly during the season, too.

Enjoy!


#10 - John Handley Judges

Advertisement
John Handley's offensive line powered the way for an offense that piled up 31.5 points and over 400 total yards per game last season
John Handley's offensive line powered the way for an offense that piled up 31.5 points and over 400 total yards per game last season (Submitted Photo)

What to Know: After guiding to Sherando to a pair of playoff appearances, Jake Smith arrived at John Handley High School in 2023 and helped the Judges achieve something that had not been done at the Winchester school in quite some time. Following a 1-3 start, Handley reeled off seven straight wins, which included a 21-7 triumph over Millbrook in the opening round of the Region 4D playoffs. It marked the first postseason victory for the Judges since 2010.

Though the celebration was short-lived with a 42-0 thumping suffered at the hands of perennial power Salem in the region semis, Handley entered the off-season, as well as August practice of 2024, with great enthusiasm and for good reason. A total of 15 starters are back with eight on defense and seven from an offense that piled up 403.6 total yards and 31.5 points per game. The nucleus is a powerful offensive line.

Heading up that o-line is senior left tackle Jaishaun Offutt (6-4, 342), a recent Wake Forest commit who earned 1st Team All-Region 4D honors on both sides of the ball a season ago. Jaishaun is a multi-sport standout who also participates in basketball and track, where he's a two-time State Champ in the shot put. His younger brother, junior left guard Jaiquan Offutt (6-3, 323), has serious next-level potential as well and picked up an offer from Morgan State in the spring.

Rounding out the o-line are senior Ivan Membreno, freshman Tyler Davis, senior right guard Xavier Lee (6-0, 240) and senior right tackle Matt Bosshard (6-5, 240). Coach Smith wants to establish the running game, which shouldn't be hard at all with these blockers and one of the better ball carriers at the Class 4 level returning in Hassan Akanbi (5-10, 175), who garnered 1st Team All-Region honors as a junior with 1159 yards rushing and 12 TD's on 112 attempts to go with 462 yards and 4 TD's receiving on 27 catches. Furthermore, Akanbi was an All-District selection on special teams with his 24 returns totaling 527 yards.

Besides Akanbi, look for senior Trent Neal (5-10, 175) and junior Josiah 'Jo-Jo' Johnson (6-0, 190), a 2nd Team All-District linebacker, to get touches in the offense. What looks to be up in the air heading into their scrimmages is who will get the majority of the snaps at quarterback as three players vie for time there in senior Jack Prosser (6-1, 165), junior Ryan Weant (5-11, 185) and freshman Triston Darling (5-11, 167). Whoever emerges should have quality receiving options. The Judges are six-deep at receiver with the likes of senior Pat Burks as well as juniors Will Yoder (5-10, 140) and Rylan Stribling (5-8, 155) at the front of that rotation.

Flipping over to the defense, the secondary features four faces in Burks, Akanbi, Stribling and junior Gavin Williams (5-9, 145) that saw starting time in 2023. In the case of Burks and Williams, each was chosen 1st Team All-District on that side of the ball. Yoder, junior Jamir Washington (5-8, 170), and senior Jordan Tobar (5-9, 165) provide them with depth on the back end. To go with Johnson at linebacker, junior ZeQuon Williams (6-1, 220) and senior Kenyon Anderson (5-11, 161) bring them more experienced returnees.

Alongside the Offutt brothers on the d-line, junior Carson Green (5-9, 305) clogs the middle and was a 2nd Team All-District performer with 45 tackles and 12 for loss during his breakout sophomore campaign. Overall, the defense is littered with seniors and juniors at all three levels, so that bodes well in them progressing as a whole like it was shown during last year's hot streak.

There are definitely some early tests on the schedule with the home opener against West Virginia visitor Mussleman, which leads the all-time series 4-2, and a trip on September 13th to Kettle Run, who has won 11 of the past 12 meetings. If they're able to take a 2-1 or 3-0 record into the trip to Brentsville District that follows on September 20th, then look out.


Final Class 4 Rankings from 2023:

#1 - Phoebus (15-0)

#2 - Salem (13-2)

#3 - King George (13-1)

#4 - Tuscarora (12-1)

#5 - Varina (10-3)

#6 - Dinwiddie (8-4)

#7 - Warhill (12-1)

#8 - John Champe (10-2)

#9 - E.C. Glass (9-4)

#10 - Jefferson Forest (10-2)



Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and be sure to Subscribe to CoVA Sports TV where you can watch and hear his Podcasts.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MTk2ODQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3ZpcmdpbmlhcHJlcHMucml2 YWxzLmNvbS9uZXdzL2NsYXNzLTQtdG9wLXRlbi0xMC1qb2huLWhhbmRsZXki LAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcs CiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwog IH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3Jl YXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVu dHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAg IC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNv IHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0g Imh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFy ZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0 PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2Fy ZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUy RiUyRnZpcmdpbmlhcHJlcHMucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZjbGFzcy00 LXRvcC10ZW4tMTAtam9obi1oYW5kbGV5JmM1PTIwMjI3MTk2ODQmY3Y9Mi4w JmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21T Y29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK