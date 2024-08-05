2024 VHSL Football Schedules - Listed by Team & Region
Below, you can find the complete 2024 VHSL Football Schedules listed by team in each region, starting from Class 6, Region A down to Class 1, Region D compiled by VirginiaPreps writer Robert Anderson.
We plan to update this list throughout the season with schedule changes and scores. For any updates or corrections needed to be made, please e-mail hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
2024 VHSL Master Football Schedule Here
*** To find your school, we suggest typing in 'CTRL F and typing team name in seach box.' ***
REGION 6A (11 teams)
LANDSTOWN
Aug 29 Frank Cox
Sep 6 at Tallwood
Sep 13 Salem-Virginia Beach
Sep 20 at Princess Anne
Sep 27 Bayside
Oct 4 at Kempsville
Oct 10 at Green Run
Oct 25 at Ocean Lakes
Nov 1 First Colonial
Nov 8 Floyd Kellam
HIGHLAND SPRINGS
Aug 29 at Manchester
Sep 6 Phoebus
Sep 13 Maury
Sep 20 Douglas Freeman
Sep 27 at Riverbend
Oct 10 at Henrico
Oct 18 at Potomac, Md.
Oct 25 Hermitage
Nov 1 at Varina
Nov 8 Hanover
MEADOWBROOK
Aug 29 at Clover Hill
Sep 6 Thomas Jefferson-Richmond
Sep 13 J.R. Tucker
Sep 20 at Deep Run
Sep 27 Petersburg
Oct 4 Matoaca
Oct 11 at Prince George
Oct 18 Thomas Dale
Oct 25 at Hopewell
Oct 31 at Dinwiddie
THOMAS DALE
Aug 29 Cosby
Sep 6 at L.C. Bird
Sep 20 at Glen Allen
Sep 26 at Prince George
Oct 4 Dinwiddie
Oct 11 Matoaca
Oct 18 at Meadowbrook
Oct 25 Patrick Henry-Ashland
Nov 1 at Hopewell
Nov 8 Petersburg
DEEP RUN
Aug 29 at Mechanicsville
Sep 6 at Atlee
Sep 13 at Prince George
Sep 20 Meadowbrook
Sep 27 Douglas Freeman
Oct 3 Hermitage
Oct 10 at J.R. Tucker
Oct 18 Thomas Jefferson-Richmond
Oct 25 Glen Allen
Nov 1 at Mills Godwin
GLEN ALLEN
Aug 29 Prince George
Sep 6 Massaponax
Sep 13 Patrick Henry-Ashland
Sep 20 Thomas Dale
Oct 4 at Douglas Freeman
Oct 11 at Varina
Oct 18 at Hermitage
Oct 25 at Deep Run
Nov 1 J.R. Tucker
Nov 8 Mills Godwin
COSBY
Aug 29 at Thomas Dale
Sep 13 Midlothian
Sep 20 Monacan
Sep 27 at Clover Hill
Oct 4 Richmond City of the Arts
Oct 11 at Powhatan
Oct 17 James River-Chesterfield
Oct 25 at Huguenot
Nov 1 L.C. Bird
Nov 8 at Manchester
MANCHESTER
Aug 29 Highland Springs
Sep 13 at Powhatan
Sep 20 Midlothian
Sep 27 at James River-Chesterfield
Oct 4 Monacan
Oct 11 at Huguenot
Oct 18 Clover Hill
Oct 25 L.C. Bird
Oct 31 Richmond City of the Arts
Nov 8 Cosby
GRASSFIELD
Aug 30 at Warwick
Sep 6 at Woodside
Sep 20 Deep Creek
Sep 27 at Oscar Smith
Oct 4 at Great Bridge
Oct 11 King's Fork
Oct 18 at Hickory
Oct 25 Nansemond River
Nov 1 Western Branch
Nov 8 at Indian River
OSCAR SMITH
Aug 30 Hermitage
Sep 6 I.C. Norcom
Sep 13 at Great Bridge
Sep 19 Nansemond River
Sep 27 Grassfield
Oct 11 at Indian River
Oct 18 at Deep Creek
Oct 25 King's Fork
Nov 1 Hickory
Nov 8 at Western Branch
WESTERN BRANCH
Aug 29 at Menchville
Sep 6 Benedictine
Sep 13 King's Fork
Sep 19 at Hickory
Oct 4 Nansemond River
Oct 11 at Deep Creek
Oct 18 Great Bridge
Oct 25 Indian River
Nov 1 at Grassfield
Nov 8 Oscar Smith
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
REGION 6B (19 schools)
C.D. HYLTON
Aug 29 Battlefield
Sep 6 at Osbourn Park
Sep 13 Osbourn
Sep 20 at Unity Reed
Sep 27 Woodbridge
Oct 4 at Potomac
Oct 18 at Charles Colgan
Oct 25 Gar-Field
Nov 1 Freedom-Prince William
Nov 8 at Forest Park
CHARLES COLGAN
Aug 29 Lake Braddock
Sep 6 at Osbourn
Sep 13 at Stafford
Sep 20 Osbourn Park
Oct 4 Gar-Field
Oct 11 at Freedom-Prince William
Oct 18 C.D. Hylton
Oct 25 at Woodbridge
Oct 31 at Forest Park
Nov 8 Potomac
FOREST PARK
Aug 29 at Mountain View
Sep 6 Riverbend
Sep 13 Alexandria City
Sep 20 at Varina
Sep 27 at Potomac
Oct 4 Freedom-Prince William
Oct 11 at Woodbridge
Oct 18 at Gar-Field
Oct 31 Charles Colgan
Nov 8 C.D. Hylton
FREEDOM-PRINCE WILLIAM (9 games)
Aug 30 Coolidge, D.C
Sep 6 Varina
Sep 13 at DeMatha, D.C.
Sep 27 Gar-Field
Oct 4 at Forest Park
Oct 11 Charles Colgan
Oct 18 Woodbridge
Oct 25 at Potomac
Nov 1 at C.D. Hylton
GAR-FIELD
Aug 29 Unity Reed
Sep 6 Gainesville
Sep 13 at Battlefield
Sep 27 at Freedom-Prince William
Oct 4 at Charles Colgan
Oct 11 Potomac
Oct 18 Forest Park
Oct 25 at C.D. Hylton
Oct 31 at Patriot
Nov 8 Woodbridge
POTOMAC
Aug 29 Gainesville
Sep 6 at Battlefield
Sep 13 Colonial Forge
Sep 20 at Osbourn
Sep 27 Forest Park
Oct 4 C.D. Hylton
Oct 11 at Gar-Field
Oct 25 Freedom-Prince William
Oct 31 at Woodbridge
Nov 8 at Charles Colgan
WOODBRIDGE
Aug 29 Colonial Forge
Sep 6 at Unity Reed
Sep 13 at Gainesville
Sep 20 Battlefield
Sep 27 at C.D. Hylton
Oct 11 Forest Park
Oct 18 at Freedom-Prince William
Oct 25 Charles Colgan
Oct 31 Potomac
Nov 8 at Gar-Field
BATTLEFIELD
Aug 29 at C.D. Hylton
Sep 6 Potomac
Sep 13 Gar-Field
Sep 20 at Woodbridge
Sep 27 Freedom-South Riding
Oct 4 at Unity Reed
Oct 18 Gainesville
Oct 25 Osbourn Park
Oct 31 at Osbourn
Nov 8 at Patriot
FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING
Aug 29 at Lightridge
Sep 6 Potomac Falls
Sep 13 at Patriot
Sep 20 Riverside
Sep 27 at Battlefield
Oct 4 Osbourn
Oct 10 at Osbourn Park
Oct 18 at Unity Reed
Oct 31 Gainesville
Nov 8 John Champe
GAINESVILLE
Aug 29 at Potomac
Sep 6 at Gar-Field
Sep 13 Woodbridge
Sep 20 James Robinson
Sep 27 Osbourn Park
Oct 10 at Patriot
Oct 18 at Battlefield
Oct 25 Osbourn
Oct 31 at Freedom-South Riding
Nov 8 Unity Reed
OSBOURN
Aug 29 South Lakes
Sep 6 Charles Colgan
Sep 13 at C.D. Hylton
Sep 20 Potomac
Oct 4 at Freedom-South Riding
Oct 10 Unity Reed
Oct 18 Patriot
Oct 25 at Gainesville
Oct 31 Battlefield
Nov 8 at Osbourn Park
OSBOURN PARK
Aug 29 Manassas Park
Sep 6 C.D. Hylton
Sep 13 at Herndon
Sep 20 at Charles Colgan
Sep 27 at Gainesville
Oct 4 Patriot
Oct 10 Freedom-South Riding
Oct 25 at Battlefield
Nov 2 at Unity Reed
Nov 8 Osbourn
PATRIOT
Aug 29 at Westfield
Sep 13 Freedom-South Riding
Sep 20 at Colonial Forge
Sep 27 Unity Reed
Oct 4 at Osbourn Park
Oct 10 Gainesville
Oct 18 at Osbourn
Oct 25 at Mountain View
Oct 31 Gar-Field
Nov 8 Battlefield
UNITY REED
Aug 29 at Gar-Field
Sep 6 Woodbridge
Sep 13 Mount Vernon
Sep 20 C.D. Hylton
Sep 27 at Patriot
Oct 4 Battlefield
Oct 10 at Osbourn
Oct 18 Freedom-South Riding
Nov 2 Osbourn Park
Nov 8 at Gainesville
BROOKE POINT
Aug 29 King George
Sep 6 Spotsylvania
Sep 13 Independence
Sep 20 at Eastern View
Sep 27 North Stafford
Oct 4 at Stafford
Oct 11 at Massaponax
Oct 18 Mountain View
Oct 25 at Colonial Forge
Nov 1 Riverbend
COLONIAL FORGE
Aug 29 at Woodbridge
Sep 6 Alexandria City
Sep 13 at Potomac
Sep 20 Patriot
Sep 27 at Stafford
Oct 4 Massaponax
Oct 10 at Mountain View
Oct 18 Riverbend
Oct 25 Brooke Point
Nov 8 at North Stafford
MOUNTAIN VIEW
Aug 29 Forest Park
Sep 6 at Woodgrove
Sep 20 at Centreville
Sep 27 at Massaponax
Oct 4 Riverbend
Oct 10 Colonial Forge
Oct 18 at Brooke Point
Oct 25 Patriot
Nov 1 North Stafford
Nov 8 at Stafford
NORTH STAFFORD
Sep 6 at Dinwiddie
Sep 13 Courtland
Sep 20 at Briar Woods
Sep 27 at Brooke Point
Oct 4 Eastern View
Oct 11 at Riverbend
Oct 18 Stafford
Oct 25 Massaponax
Nov 1 at Mountain View
Nov 8 Colonial Forge
STAFFORD
Aug 29 James Monroe
Sep 6 at Chancellor
Sep 13 Charles Colgan
Sep 20 at Independence
Sep 27 Colonial Forge
Oct 4 Brooke Point
Oct 18 at North Stafford
Oct 25 at Riverbend
Nov 1 at Massaponax
Nov 8 Mountain View
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
REGION 6C (16 schools)
ANNANDALE
Aug 29 at George Marshall
Sep 6 Washington-Liberty
Sep 13 Hayfield
Sep 20 at Falls Church
Sep 27 Bishop Ireton
Oct 10 at Justice
Oct 18 at Thomas Edison
Oct 25 at Mount Vernon
Oct 31 John R. Lewis
Nov 8 Rock Ridge
FALLS CHURCH
Aug 29 at Chantilly
Sep 6 George Marshall
Sep 13 at South Lakes
Sep 20 Annandale
Sep 27 Washington-Liberty
Oct 4 at Hayfield
Oct 11 Mount Vernon
Oct 25 at John R. Lewis
Oct 31 Thomas Edison
Nov 8 at Justice
HAYFIELD
Aug 29 at West Springfield
Sep 13 at Annandale
Sep 20 at Chantilly
Sep 27 South County
Oct 4 Falls Church
Oct 11 Thomas Edison
Oct 18 at Mount Vernon
Oct 25 Riverdale Baptist, Md.
Nov 2 Justice
Nov 8 at John R. Lewis
JOHN R. LEWIS
Aug 29 Park View
Sep 6 McLean
Sep 13 at Washington-Liberty
Sep 27 Mount Vernon
Oct 4 at Thomas Edison
Oct 10 at Thomas Jefferson-Alexandria
Oct 18 at Justice
Oct 25 Falls Church
Oct 31 at Annandale
Nov 8 Hayfield
JUSTICE
Aug 29 Herndon
Sep 13 at George Marshall
Sep 20 at Langley
Sep 27 Westfield
Oct 4 at Mount Vernon
Oct 10 at Annandale
Oct 18 John R. Lewis
Oct 25 Thomas Edison
Nov 2 at Hayfield
Nov 8 Falls Church
MOUNT VERNON
Aug 29 at West Potomac
Sep 6 Westfield
Sep 13 at Unity Reed
Sep 20 South Lakes
Sep 27 at John R. Lewis
Oct 4 Justice
Oct 11 at Falls Church
Oct 18 Hayfield
Oct 25 Annandale
Nov 8 at Thomas Edison
THOMAS EDISON
Aug 29 at Washington-Liberty
Sep 13 Langley
Sep 20 at McLean
Sep 27 at Wakefield
Oct 4 John R. Lewis
Oct 11 at Hayfield
Oct 18 Annandale
Oct 25 at Justice
Oct 31 at Falls Church
Nov 8 Mount Vernon
THOMAS JEFFERSON-ALEXANDRIA (8 games)
Aug 29 Paul Public Charter, D.C.
Sep 6 Kipp College Prep, D.C.
Sep 13 Stonewall Jackson
Sep 20 Northern Virginia Home School
Sep 27 FCA Bucks, Del.
Oct 10 John R. Lewis
Oct 18 Digital Pioneers, D.C.
Oct 25 Manassas Park
ALEXANDRIA CITY
Aug 29 Centreville
Sep 6 at Colonial Forge
Sep 13 at Forest Park
Sep 27 W.T. Woodson
Oct 4 at West Springfield
Oct 10 South County
Oct 18 Lake Braddock
Oct 25 at West Potomac
Nov 2 at James Robinson
Nov 9 Fairfax
C.G. WOODSON
Aug 29 Yorktown
Sep 6 Chantilly
Sep 13 at Oakton
Sep 27 at Alexandria City
Oct 4 Lake Braddock
Oct 11 at Fairfax
Oct 18 James Robinson
Oct 25 at South County
Nov 2 West Potomac
Nov 8 at West Springfield
FAIRFAX
Aug 29 at Wakefield
Sep 6 Oakton
Sep 13 Centreville
Sep 20 at South County
Sep 27 at Lake Braddock
Oct 4 West Potomac
Oct 11 C.G. Woodson
Oct 25 at James Robinson
Nov 2 West Springfield
Nov 8 at Alexandria City
LAKE BRADDOCK
Aug 29 at Charles Colgan
Sep 6 James Madison
Sep 13 at Westfield
Sep 20 West Potomac
Sep 27 Fairfax
Oct 4 at C.G. Woodson
Oct 18 at Alexandria City
Oct 25 West Springfield
Nov 2 at South County
Nov 8 James Robinson
JAMES ROBINSON
Aug 29 South County
Sep 6 at South Lakes
Sep 13 James Madison
Sep 20 at Gainesville
Sep 27 at West Potomac
Oct 10 West Springfield
Oct 18 at C.G. Woodson
Oct 25 Fairfax
Nov 2 Alexandria City
Nov 8 at Lake Braddock
SOUTH COUNTY
Aug 29 at James Robinson
Sep 7 at Quince Orchard, Md.
Sep 13 West Springfield
Sep 20 Fairfax
Sep 27 at Hayfield
Oct 4 James Madison
Oct 10 at Alexandria City
Oct 25 C.G. Woodson
Nov 2 Lake Braddock
Nov 8 at West Potomac
WEST POTOMAC
Aug 29 Mount Vernon
Sep 6 at Centreville
Sep 20 at Lake Braddock
Sep 27 James Robinson
Oct 4 at Fairfax
Oct 10 Oakton
Oct 18 at West Springfield
Oct 25 Alexandria City
Nov 2 at C.G. Woodson
Nov 8 South County
WEST SPRINGFIELD
Aug 29 Hayfield
Sep 13 at South County
Sep 20 at Oakton
Sep 27 Yorktown
Oct 4 Alexandria City
Oct 10 at James Robinson
Oct 18 West Potomac
Oct 25 at Lake Braddock
Nov 2 at Fairfax
Nov 8 C.G. Woodson
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
REGION 6D (13 schools)
CENTREVILLE
Aug 29 at Alexandria City
Sep 6 West Potomac
Sep 13 at Fairfax
Sep 20 Mountain View
Sep 27 Oakton
Oct 4 at Yorktown
Oct 18 Westfield
Oct 25 Chantilly
Nov 1 at South Lakes
Nov 8 at James Madison
CHANTILLY
Aug 29 Falls Church
Sep 6 at C.G. Woodson
Sep 13 McLean
Sep 20 Hayfield
Sep 27 at James Madison
Oct 4 South Lakes
Oct 10 at Herndon
Oct 25 at Centreville
Nov 2 Westfield
Nov 8 at Oakton
JAMES MADISON
Aug 29 Stone Bridge
Sep 6 at Lake Braddock
Sep 13 at James Robinson
Sep 20 George Marshall
Sep 27 Chantilly
Oct 4 at South County
Oct 10 Westfield
Oct 25 at South Lakes
Nov 2 at Oakton
Nov 8 Centreville
OAKTON
Aug 29 at Langley
Sep 6 at Fairfax
Sep 13 C.G. Woodson
Sep 20 West Springfield
Sep 27 at Centreville
Oct 10 at West Potomac
Oct 18 South Lakes
Oct 25 at Westfield
Nov 2 James Madison
Nov 8 Chantilly
SOUTH LAKES
Aug 29 at Osbourn
Sep 6 James Robinson
Sep 13 Falls Church
Sep 20 at Mount Vernon
Sep 28 Herndon
Oct 4 at Chantilly
Oct 18 at Oakton
Oct 25 James Madison
Nov 1 Centreville
Nov 8 at Westfield
WESTFIELD
Aug 29 Patriot
Sep 6 at Mount Vernon
Sep 13 Lake Braddock
Sep 27 at Justice
Oct 4 Wakefield
Oct 10 at James Madison
Oct 18 at Centreville
Oct 25 Oakton
Nov 2 at Chantilly
Nov 8 South Lakes
GEORGE MARSHALL
Aug 29 Annandale
Sep 6 at Falls Church
Sep 13 Justice
Sep 20 at James Madison
Sep 27 McLean
Oct 4 at Langley
Oct 10 at Washington-Liberty
Oct 18 Wakefield
Oct 25 Herndon
Nov 2 at Yorktown
HERNDON
Aug 29 at Justice
Sep 6 Langley
Sep 13 Osbourn Park
Sep 20 at Wakefield
Sep 28 at South Lakes
Oct 4 Washington-Liberty
Oct 10 Chantilly
Oct 18 at McLean
Oct 25 at George Marshall
Nov 9 Yorktown
LANGLEY
Aug 29 Oakton
Sep 6 at Herndon
Sep 13 at Thomas Edison
Sep 20 Justice
Sep 27 at Lightridge
Oct 4 George Marshall
Oct 10 at Wakefield
Oct 18 Yorktown
Nov 2 Washington-Liberty
Nov 8 at McLean
McLEAN
Aug 29 Meridian
Sep 6 at John R. Lewis
Sep 13 at Chantilly
Sep 20 Thomas Edison
Sep 27 at George Marshall
Oct 10 at Yorktown
Oct 18 Herndon
Oct 25 at Washington-Liberty
Nov 2 Wakefield
Nov 8 Langley
WAKEFIELD
Aug 29 Fairfax
Sep 6 Anacostia, D.C
Sep 13 at Yorktown
Sep 20 Herndon
Sep 27 Thomas Edison
Oct 4 at Westfield
Oct 10 Langley
Oct 18 at George Marshall
Nov 2 at McLean
Nov 8 Washington-Liberty
WASHINGTON-LIBERTY
Aug 29 Thomas Edison
Sep 6 at Annandale
Sep 13 John R. Lewis
Sep 20 Yorktown
Sep 27 at Falls Church
Oct 4 at Herndon
Oct 10 George Marshall
Oct 25 McLean
Nov 2 at Langley
Nov 8 at Wakefield
YORKTOWN
Aug 29 at C.G. Woodson
Sep 6 Jackson-Reed, D.C.
Sep 13 Wakefield
Sep 20 at Washington-Liberty
Sep 27 at West Springfield
Oct 4 Centreville
Oct 10 McLean
Oct 18 at Langley
Nov 2 George Marshall
Nov 8 at Herndon
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
REGION 5A (14 schools)
BAYSIDE
Aug 29 Princess Anne
Sep 6 at Frank Cox
Sep 13 Kempsville
Sep 20 at Salem-Virginia Beach
Sep 27 at Landstown
Oct 10 at First Colonial
Oct 19 Green Run
Oct 25 at Floyd Kellam
Nov 1 Ocean Lakes
Nov 8 Tallwood
FIRST COLONIAL
Aug 29 Floyd Kellam
Sep 6 at Ocean Lakes
Sep 13 Frank Cox
Sep 20 at Tallwood
Sep 27 Salem-Virginia Beach
Oct 4 at Princess Anne
Oct 10 Bayside
Oct 18 at Kempsville
Oct 25 Green Run
Nov 1 at Landstown
FLOYD KELLAM
Aug 29 at First Colonial
Sep 6 Green Run
Sep 20 Ocean Lakes
Sep 27 Frank Cox
Oct 4 at Tallwood
Oct 10 Salem-Virginia Beach
Oct 18 at Princess Anne
Oct 25 Bayside
Nov 1 at Kempsville
Nov 8 at Landstown
FRANK COX
Aug 29 at Landstown
Sep 6 Bayside
Sep 13 at First Colonial
Sep 20 Green Run
Sep 27 at Floyd Kellam
Oct 4 Ocean Lakes
Oct 18 Tallwood
Oct 25 Salem-Virginia Beach
Nov 1 at Princess Anne
Nov 8 at Kempsville
GREEN RUN
Aug 29 Tallwood
Sep 6 at Floyd Kellam
Sep 13 Princess Anne
Sep 20 at Frank Cox
Sep 27 Kempsville
Oct 4 at Salem-Virginia Beach
Oct 10 Landstown
Oct 19 at Bayside
Oct 25 at First Colonial
Nov 8 Ocean Lakes
KEMPSVILLE
Aug 29 Salem-Virginia Beach
Sep 6 at Princess Anne
Sep 13 at Bayside
Sep 27 at Green Run
Oct 4 Landstown
Oct 10 at Ocean Lakes
Oct 18 First Colonial
Oct 25 at Tallwood
Nov 1 Floyd Kellam
Nov 8 Frank Cox
OCEAN LAKES
Sep 6 First Colonial
Sep 13 Tallwood
Sep 20 at Floyd Kellam
Sep 27 Princess Anne
Oct 4 at Frank Cox
Oct 10 Kempsville
Oct 18 at Salem-Virginia Beach
Oct 25 Landstown
Nov 1 at Bayside
Nov 8 at Green Run
PRINCESS ANNE
Aug 29 at Bayside
Sep 6 Kempsville
Sep 13 at Green Run
Sep 20 Landstown
Sep 27 at Ocean Lakes
Oct 4 First Colonial
Oct 10 at Tallwood
Oct 18 Floyd Kellam
Nov 1 Frank Cox
Nov 8 at Salem-Virginia Beach
SALEM-VIRGINIA BEACH
Aug 29 at Kempsville
Sep 13 at Landstown
Sep 20 Bayside
Sep 27 at First Colonial
Oct 4 Green Run
Oct 10 at Floyd Kellam
Oct 18 Ocean Lakes
Oct 25 at Frank Cox
Nov 1 Tallwood
Nov 8 Princess Anne
TALLWOOD
Aug 29 at Green Run
Sep 6 Landstown
Sep 13 at Ocean Lakes
Sep 20 First Colonial
Oct 4 Floyd Kellam
Oct 11 Princess Anne
Oct 18 at Frank Cox
Oct 25 Kempsville
Nov 1 at Salem-Virginia Beach
Nov 8 at Bayside
DEEP CREEK
Aug 29 Currituck, N.C.
Sep 13 at Nansemond River
Sep 20 at Grassfield
Sep 27 Indian River
Oct 4 at Hickory
Oct 11 Western Branch
Oct 18 Oscar Smith
Oct 25 at Great Bridge
Nov 1 at King's Fork
Nov 8 Lakeland
GREAT BRIDGE
Sep 6 at Norview
Sep 13 Oscar Smith
Sep 19 King's Fork
Sep 27 at Hickory
Oct 4 Grassfield
Oct 11 at Lakeland
Oct 18 at Western Branch
Oct 25 Deep Creek
Nov 1 Indian River
Nov 8 at Nansemond River
HICKORY
Sep 5 at Manor
Sep 13 at Indian River
Sep 19 Western Branch
Sep 27 Great Bridge
Oct 4 Deep Creek
Oct 11 at Nansemond River
Oct 18 Grassfield
Oct 25 at Lakeland
Nov 1 at Oscar Smith
Nov 8 King's Fork
INDIAN RIVER
Aug 30 at Varina
Sep 6 at Lakeland
Sep 13 Hickory
Sep 27 at Deep Creek
Oct 4 at King's Fork
Oct 11 Oscar Smith
Oct 18 Nansemond River
Oct 25 at Western Branch
Nov 1 at Great Bridge
Nov 8 Grassfield
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
REGION 5B (10 schools)
GRANBY
Aug 31 at Denbigh
Sep 6 at Kecoughtan
Sep 20 at Norview
Sep 27 at Booker T. Washington
Oct 4 Lakeland
Oct 11 Lake Taylor
Oct 18 Churchland
Oct 25 I.C. Norcom
Nov 1 Manor
Nov 8 at Maury
MAURY
Sep 6 H.D. Wise, Md.
Sep 13 at Highland Springs
Sep 20 Dinwiddie
Sep 27 Lake Taylor
Oct 4 at I.C. Norcom
Oct 11 at Manor
Oct 18 Booker T. Washington
Oct 25 at Norview
Nov 1 at Churchland
Nov 8 Granby
NORVIEW (9 games)
Aug 30 at Smithfield
Sep 6 Great Bridge
Sep 13 at I.C. Norcom
Sep 20 Granby
Sep 27 Churchland
Oct 4 at Manor
Oct 11 Booker T. Washington
Oct 25 Maury
Nov 8 at Lake Taylor
BETHEL
Aug 30 Nansemond River
Sep 5 Warwick
Sep 12 Menchville
Sep 21 Woodside
Sep 28 at Phoebus
Oct 3 at Kecoughtan
Oct 11 at Gloucester
Oct 17 Heritage-Newport News
Oct 24 Denbigh
Oct 31 at Hampton
KECOUGHTAN
Aug 29 at Gloucester
Sep 6 Granby
Sep 13 at Warwick
Sep 19 Hampton
Sep 26 at Menchville
Oct 3 Bethel
Oct 10 Phoebus
Oct 19 at Denbigh
Oct 25 Woodside
Oct 31 at Heritage-Newport News
MENCHVILLE
Aug 29 Western Branch
Sep 6 Heritage-Newport News
Sep 12 at Bethel
Sep 20 at Warwick
Sep 26 Kecoughtan
Oct 5 Gloucester
Oct 11 at Woodside
Oct 18 at Hampton
Oct 26 at Phoebus
Nov 1 Denbigh
WARWICK
Aug 30 Grassfield
Sep 5 at Bethel
Sep 13 Kecoughtan
Sep 20 Menchville
Sep 27 at Gloucester
Oct 4 at Heritage-Newport News
Oct 10 at Denbigh
Oct 18 Woodside
Oct 25 Hampton
Nov 2 at Phoebus
WOODSIDE
Aug 29 at Hampton
Sep 5 Grassfield
Sep 12 at Phoebus
Sep 21 at Bethel
Sep 27 at Heritage-Newport News
Oct 3 Denbigh
Oct 11 Menchville
Oct 18 at Warwick
Oct 25 at Kecoughtan
Nov 2 Gloucester
KING'S FORK
Aug 30 Churchland
Sep 13 at Western Branch
Sep 19 at Great Bridge
Sep 27 at Nansemond River
Oct 4 Indian River
Oct 11 at Grassfield
Oct 18 Lakeland
Oct 25 at Oscar Smith
Nov 1 Deep Creek
Nov 8 at Hickory
NANSEMOND RIVER
Aug 30 at Bethel
Sep 13 Deep Creek
Sep 19 at Oscar Smith
Sep 27 King's Fork
Oct 4 at Western Branch
Oct 11 Hickory
Oct 18 at Indian River
Oct 25 at Grassfield
Nov 1 Lakeland
Nov 8 Great Bridge
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
REGION 5C (15 schools)
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Aug 30 Bassett
Sep 6 Salem
Sep 13 Liberty Christian
Sep 20 at Magna Vista
Oct 4 at Brookville
Oct 11 at Northside
Oct 18 Staunton River
Oct 25 at William Byrd
Nov 1 William Fleming
Nov 8 at Lord Botetourt
WILLIAM FLEMING
Aug 30 at Hidden Valley
Sep 6 Albemarle
Sep 13 at Salem
Sep 20 Patrick Henry
Oct 4 at Halifax County
Oct 11 at William Byrd
Oct 18 Northside
Oct 25 Lord Botetourt
Nov 1 at Franklin County
Nov 8 Staunton River
MATOACA
Sep 6 at Warhill
Sep 13 at Henrico
Sep 20 at Massaponax
Sep 27 Colonial Heights
Oct 4 at Meadowbrook
Oct 10 at Thomas Dale
Oct 18 Hopewell
Oct 25 Petersburg
Nov 1 Prince George
Nov 8 at Dinwiddie
PRINCE GEORGE
Aug 29 at Glen Allen
Sep 6 at Midlothian
Sep 13 Deep Run
Sep 26 Thomas Dale
Oct 4 at Petersburg
Oct 11 Meadowbrook
Oct 18 Colonial Heights
Oct 25 at Dinwiddie
Nov 1 at Matoaca
Nov 8 Hopewell
DOUGLAS FREEMAN
Aug 29 at Atlee
Sep 6 at James River-Chesterfield
Sep 13 Mechanicsville
Sep 20 at Highland Springs
Sep 27 at Deep Run
Oct 4 Glen Allen
Oct 11 at Hermitage
Oct 18 J.R. Tucker
Oct 25 Mills Godwin
Nov 1 at Hanover
HERMITAGE
Aug 30 at Oscar Smith
Sep 6 Henrico
Sep 13 at Varina
Sep 20 Patrick Henry-Ashland
Sep 27 at Mills Godwin
Oct 3 at Deep Run
Oct 11 Douglas Freeman
Oct 18 Glen Allen
Oct 25 at Highland Springs
Nov 8 J.R. Tucker
J.R. TUCKER
Aug 30 Caroline
Sep 13 at Meadowbrook
Sep 20 Henrico
Sep 27 at John Marshall
Oct 4 Mills Godwin
Oct 10 Deep Run
Oct 18 at Douglas Freeman
Oct 25 Thomas Jefferson-Richmond
Nov 1 at Glen Allen
Nov 8 at Hermitage
MILLS GODWIN
Aug 29 at Goochland
Sep 6 Patrick Henry-Ashland
Sep 13 Atlee
Sep 20 Hanover
Sep 27 Hermitage
Oct 4 at J.R. Tucker
Oct 11 Thomas Jefferson-Richmond
Oct 25 at Douglas Freeman
Nov 1 Deep Run
Nov 8 at Glen Allen
CLOVER HILL
Aug 29 Meadowbrook
Sep 13 Huguenot
Sep 20 at L.C. Bird
Sep 27 Cosby
Oct 4 at Midlothian
Oct 11 Monacan
Oct 18 at Manchester
Oct 25 Richmond City of the Arts
Nov 1 Powhatan
Nov 7 at James River-Chesterfield
JAMES RIVER-CHESTERFIELD
Aug 29 L.C. Bird
Sep 6 Douglas Freeman
Sep 13 Richmond City of the Arts
Sep 20 Powhatan
Sep 27 Manchester
Oct 3 at Huguenot
Oct 17 at Cosby
Oct 25 Midlothian
Nov 1 at Monacan
Nov 7 Clover Hill
L.C. BIRD
Aug 29 at James River-Chesterfield
Sep 6 Thomas Dale
Sep 12 at Monacan
Sep 20 Clover Hill
Sep 26 Richmond City of the Arts
Oct 3 Powhatan
Oct 18 Huguenot
Oct 25 at Manchester
Nov 1 at Cosby
Nov 8 Midlothian
MIDLOTHIAN
Aug 29 at Monacan
Sep 6 Prince George
Sep 13 at Cosby
Sep 20 at Manchester
Oct 4 Clover Hill
Oct 11 Richmond City of the Arts
Oct 18 Powhatan
Oct 25 at James River-Chesterfield
Nov 1 Huguenot
Nov 8 at L.C. Bird
ALBEMARLE
Aug 30 at Heritage-Lynchburg
Sep 6 at William Fleming
Sep 13 Patrick Henry-Roanoke
Sep 27 Orange County
Oct 4 at Fluvanna County
Oct 11 Goochland
Oct 18 at Monticello
Oct 25 Charlottesville
Nov 1 Louisa County
Nov 8 at Western Albemarle
LOUISA COUNTY
Aug 29 at Patrick Henry-Ashland
Sep 6 at Courtland
Sep 13 Massaponax
Sep 27 at Western Albemarle
Oct 4 Monticello
Oct 11 at Orange County
Oct 18 Charlottesville
Oct 25 Fluvanna County
Nov 1 at Albemarle
Nov 8 Goochland
PATRICK HENRY
Aug 30 Brookville
Sep 6 E.C. Glass
Sep 13 at Albemarle
Sep 20 at William Fleming
Sep 27 Salem
Oct 4 at Pulaski County
Oct 18 at Cave Spring
Oct 25 Christiansburg
Nov 1 at Blacksburg
Nov 8 Hidden Valley
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
REGION 5D (9 schools)
MASSAPONAX
Aug 29 Independence
Sep 6 at Glen Allen
Sep 13 at Louisa County
Sep 20 Matoaca
Sep 27 Mountain View
Oct 4 at Colonial Forge
Oct 11 Brooke Point
Oct 25 at North Stafford
Nov 1 Stafford
Nov 8 at Riverbend
RIVERBEND
Aug 30 Chancellor
Sep 6 at Forest Park
Sep 13 at King George
Sep 27 Highland Springs
Oct 4 at Mountain View
Oct 11 North Stafford
Oct 18 at Colonial Forge
Oct 25 Stafford
Nov 1 at Brooke Point
Nov 8 Massaponax
BRIAR WOODS
Aug 29 John Champe
Sep 6 at Loudoun County
Sep 13 at Broad Run
Sep 20 North Stafford
Oct 4 at Fort Hill, Md.
Oct 10 at Riverside
Oct 18 Potomac Falls
Oct 25 Lightridge
Oct 31 Stone Bridge
Nov 8 at Independence
INDEPENDENCE
Aug 29 at Massaponax
Sep 6 Tuscarora
Sep 13 at Brooke Point
Sep 20 Stafford
Oct 4 Woodgrove
Oct 10 at Lightridge
Oct 18 Riverside
Oct 25 at Stone Bridge
Oct 31 at Potomac Falls
Nov 8 Briar Woods
LIGHTRIDGE
Aug 29 Freedom-South Riding
Sep 6 at John Champe
Sep 13 at Sherando
Sep 20 at Tuscarora
Sep 27 Langley
Oct 10 Independence
Oct 18 Stone Bridge
Oct 25 at Briar Woods
Oct 31 at Riverside
Nov 8 Potomac Falls
POTOMAC FALLS
Aug 29 Dominion
Sep 6 at Freedom-South Riding
Sep 13 at Heritage-Leesburg
Sep 20 at John Champe
Sep 27 Tuscarora
Oct 10 Stone Bridge
Oct 18 at Briar Woods
Oct 25 Riverside
Oct 31 Independence
Nov 8 at Lightridge
RIVERSIDE
Aug 29 at Broad Run
Sep 6 Heritage-Leesburg
Sep 13 Dominion
Sep 20 at Freedom-South Riding
Oct 4 Loudoun County
Oct 10 Briar Woods
Oct 18 at Independence
Oct 25 at Potomac Falls
Oct 31 Lightridge
Nov 8 at Stone Bridge
STONE BRIDGE (9 games)
Aug 29 at James Madison
Sep 13 Woodgrove
Sep 20 Quince Orchard, Md.
Sep 27 Good Counsel, Md.
Oct 10 at Potomac Falls
Oct 18 at Lightridge
Oct 25 Independence
Oct 31 at Briar Woods
Nov 8 Riverside
HARRISONBURG
Aug 29 at Millbrook
Sep 6 John Handley
Sep 13 at Orange County
Sep 27 East Rockingham
Oct 4 at Amherst County
Oct 11 Rockbridge County
Oct 18 at Spotswood
Oct 25 Turner Ashby
Nov 1 at William Monroe
Nov 8 Broadway
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
REGION 4A (9 schools)
JAMESTOWN
Aug 30 at Nottoway
Sep 5 at Essex
Sep 13 at Tabb
Sep 20 Smithfield
Sep 27 at York
Oct 4 Poquoson
Oct 11 at New Kent
Oct 25 at Lafayette
Nov 1 Grafton
Nov 8 Warhill
SMITHFIELD
Aug 30 Norview
Sep 6 Churchland
Sep 20 at Jamestown
Sep 27 at Lafayette
Oct 4 York
Oct 11 at Grafton
Oct 18 Poquoson
Oct 24 at warhill
Nov 1 New Kent
Nov 8 at Tabb
WARHILL
Aug 29 Manor
Sep 6 Matoaca
Sep 12 York
Sep 20 at Poquoson
Sep 27 at New Kent
Oct 11 at Lafayette
Oct 18 Grafton
Oct 24 Smithfield
Nov 1 at Tabb
Nov 8 at Jamestown
CHURCHLAND
Aug 30 at King's Fork
Sep 6 at Smithfield
Sep 13 Booker T. Washington
Sep 20 at Hopewell
Sep 27 at Norview
Oct 12 I.C. Norcom
Oct 18 at Granby
Oct 25 at Lake Taylor
Nov 1 Maury
Nov 8 Manor
MANOR
Aug 29 at Warhill
Sep 6 Hickory
Sep 13 at Lakeland
Sep 27 at I.C. Norcom
Oct 4 Norview
Oct 11 Maury
Oct 18 at Lake Taylor
Oct 25 Booker T. Washington
Nov 1 at Granby
Nov 8 at Churchland
DENBIGH
Aug 31 Granby
Sep 14 at Heritage-Newport News
Sep 19 Gloucester
Sep 28 Hampton
Oct 3 at Woodside
Oct 10 at Warwick
Oct 19 Kecoughtan
Oct 24 at Bethel
Nov 1 at Menchville
Nov 8 Phoebus
GLOUCESTER
Aug 29 Kecoughtan
Sep 6 at York
Sep 13 at Hampton
Sep 19 at Denbigh
Sep 27 Warwick
Oct 5 at Menchville
Oct 11 Bethel
Oct 18 Phoebus
Oct 25 Heritage-Newport News
Nov 2 at Woodside
HAMPTON
Aug 29 Woodside
Sep 7 King George
Sep 13 Gloucester
Sep 19 at Kecoughtan
Sep 28 at Denbigh
Oct 5 at Phoebus
Oct 10 Heritage-Newport News
Oct 18 Menchville
Oct 25 at Warwick
Oct 31 Bethel
PHOEBUS
Aug 30 at Highland Springs
Sep 12 at Woodside
Sep 20 Heritage-Newport News
Sep 28 Bethel
Oct 5 Hampton
Oct 10 at Kecoughtan
Oct 18 at Gloucester
Oct 26 Menchville
Nov 2 Warwick
Nov 8 at Denbigh
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
REGION 4B (17 schools)
CAROLINE
Aug 39 at J.R. Tucker
Sep 13 at Spotsylvania
Sep 19 King William
Sep 27 Eastern View
Oct 4 at Culpeper County
Oct 11 at Chancellor
Oct 18 King George
Oct 25 Colonial Heights
Nov 1 at Courtland
Nov 8 James Monroe
CHANCELLOR
Aug 30 at Riverbend
Sep 6 Stafford
Sep 13 Fluvanna County
Sep 27 Spotsylvania
Oct 4 at James Monroe
Oct 11 Caroline
Oct 18 at Culpeper County
Oct 25 Courtland
Nov 1 at Eastern View
Nov 8 at King George
COURTLAND
Aug 30 Orange County
Sep 6 Louisa County
Sep 13 at North Stafford
Sep 27 at Culpeper County
Oct 4 King George
Oct 11 at Spotsylvania
Oct 18 James Monroe
Oct 25 at Chancellor
Nov 1 Caroline
Nov 8 at Eastern View
EASTERN VIEW
Aug 29 Culpeper County
Sep 6 at Huguenot
Sep 20 Brooke Point
Sep 27 at Caroline
Oct 4 at North Stafford
Oct 11 at James Monroe
Oct 18 Spotsylvania
Oct 25 at King George
Nov 1 Chancellor
Nov 8 Courtland
KING GEORGE
Aug 29 at Brooke Point
Sep 6 at Hampton
Sep 13 Riverbend
Sep 27 James Monroe
Oct 4 at Courtland
Oct 11 Culpeper County
Oct 18 at Caroline
Oct 25 Eastern View
Nov 1 at Spotsylvania
Nov 8 Chancellor
SPOTSYLVANIA
Aug 30 Lafayette
Sep 6 at Brooke Point
Sep 13 Caroline
Sep 20 at Atlee
Sep 27 at Chancellor
Oct 11 Courtland
Oct 18 at Eastern View
Oct 25 James Monroe
Nov 1 King George
Nov 8 at Culpeper County
ATLEE
Aug 29 Douglas Freeman
Sep 6 Deep Run
Sep 13 at Mills Godwin
Sep 20 Spotsylvania
Sep 27 at Hanover
Oct 11 at Patrick Henry-Ashland
Oct 18 at Armstrong
Oct 25 Varina
Nov 1 at Mechanicsville
Nov 8 Henrico
HANOVER
Sep 6 at Monacan
Sep 13 King William
Sep 20 at Mills Godwin
Sep 27 Atlee
Oct 4 Patrick Henry-Ashland
Oct 11 at Mechanicsville
Oct 17 Varina
Oct 25 at Henrico
Nov 1 Douglas Freeman
Nov 8 at Highland Springs
HENRICO
Sep 6 at Hermitage
Sep 13 Monacan
Sep 20 at J.R. Tucker
Sep 27 Varina
Oct 4 Armstrong
Oct 10 Highland Springs
Oct 18 at Mechanicsville
Oct 25 Hanover
Nov 1 at Patrick Henry-Ashland
Nov 8 at Atlee
MECHANICSVILLE
Aug 29 Deep Run
Sep 6 at Powhatan
Sep 13 at Douglas Freeman
Sep 20 John Marshall
Sep 27 at Patrick Henry-Ashland
Oct 11 Hanover
Oct 18 Henrico
Oct 25 King William
Nov 1 Atlee
Nov 8 Armstrong
PATRICK HENRY-ASHLAND
Aug 29 Louisa County
Sep 6 at Mills Godwin
Sep 13 at Glen Allen
Sep 20 at Hermitage
Sep 27 Mechanicsville
Oct 4 at Hanover
Oct 11 Atlee
Oct 25 at Thomas Dale
Nov 1 Henrico
Nov 8 Varina
VARINA
Aug 30 Indian River
Sep 6 at Freedom-Prince William
Sep 13 Hermitage
Sep 20 Forest Park
Sep 27 at Henrico
Oct 11 Glen Allen
Oct 17 at Hanover
Oct 25 at Atlee
Nov 1 Highland Springs
Nov 8 at Patrick Henry-Ashland
DINWIDDIE
Aug 29 George Washington
Sep 6 North Stafford
Sep 20 at Maury
Sep 27 at Hopewell
Oct 3 at Thomas Dale
Oct 11 at Colonial Heights
Oct 18 at Petersburg
Oct 25 Prince George
Oct 31 Meadowbrook
Nov 8 Matoaca
HUGUENOT
Sep 6 Eastern View
Sep 13 at Clover Hill
Sep 21 Richmond City
Sep 27 at Powhatan
Oct 3 James River-Chesterfield
Oct 11 Manchester
Oct 18 at L.C. Bird
Oct 25 Cosby
Nov 1 at Midlothian
Nov 8 Monacan
MONACAN
Aug 29 Midlothian
Sep 6 Hanover
Sep 12 L.C. Bird
Sep 20 at Cosby
Oct 4 at Manchester
Oct 11 at Clover Hill
Oct 18 Richmond City of the Arts
Oct 25 at Powhatan
Nov 1 James River-Chesterfield
Nov 8 at Huguenot
POWHATAN
Sep 6 Mechanicsville
Sep 13 Manchester
Sep 20 at James River-Chesterfield
Sep 27 Huguenot
Oct 4 at L.C. Bird
Oct 11 Cosby
Oct 18 at Midlothian
Oct 25 Monacan
Nov 1 at Clover Hill
Nov 8 Richmond City of the Arts
RICHMOND CITY OF THE ARTS
Sep 6 at John Marshall
Sep 13 at James River-Chesterfield
Sep 21 at Huguenot
Sep 27 at L.C. Bird
Oct 4 at Cosby
Oct 11 at Midlothian
Oct 18 at Monacan
Oct 25 at Clover Hill
Nov 1 at Manchester
Nov 8 at Powhatan
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
REGION 4C (10 schools)
BROAD RUN
Aug 29 Riverside
Sep 6 Park View
Sep 13 Briar Woods
Sep 20 at Loudoun Valley
Sep 27 at Dominion
Oct 10 at Heritage-Leesburg
Oct 18 at Loudoun County
Oct 25 Woodgrove
Oct 31 at John Champe
Nov 8 Tuscarora
JOHN CHAMPE
Aug 29 at Briar Woods
Sep 6 Lightridge
Sep 13 at Loudoun Valley
Sep 20 Potomac Falls
Sep 27 Heritage-Leesburg
Oct 10 Loudoun County
Oct 18 at Woodgrove
Oct 25 at Park View
Nov 1 Broad Run
Nov 8 at Freedom-South Riding
LOUDOUN COUNTY
Aug 29 at Woodgrove
Sep 6 Briar Woods
Sep 13 at Tuscarora
Sep 20 Dominion
Sep 27 Loudoun Valley
Oct 4 at Riverside
Oct 11 at John Champe
Oct 18 Broad Run
Oct 31 Park View
Nov 8 at Heritage-Leesburg
PARK VIEW
Aug 29 at John R. Lewis
Sep 6 at Broad Run
Sep 13 Manassas Park
Sep 20 at Rock Ridge
Sep 27 John Paul the Great
Oct 11 Woodgrove
Oct 18 at Stonewall Jackson
Oct 25 John Champe
Nov 1 at Loudoun County
Nov 8 at Dominion
WOODGROVE
Aug 29 Loudoun County
Sep 6 Mountain View
Sep 13 at Stone Bridge
Sep 20 Heritage-Leesburg
Oct 4 at Independence
Oct 11 at Park View
Oct 18 John Champe
Oct 25 at Broad Run
Nov 1 at Tuscarora
Nov 8 Loudoun Valley
DOMINION
Aug 29 at Potomac Falls
Sep 6 Meridian
Sep 13 at Riverside
Sep 20 at Loudoun County
Sep 27 Broad Run
Oct 11 at Rock Ridge
Oct 18 Heritage-Leesburg
Oct 25 Tuscarora
Oct 31 at Loudoun Valley
Nov 8 Park View
HERITAGE-LEESBURG
Aug 29 Tuscarora
Sep 6 at Riverside
Sep 13 Potomac Falls
Sep 20 at Woodgrove
Sep 27 at John Champe
Oct 11 Broad Run
Oct 18 at Dominion
Oct 25 Loudoun Valley
Oct 31 at Rock Ridge
Nov 8 Loudoun County
LOUDOUN VALLEY
Sep 6 Musselman, W.Va.
Sep 13 John Champe
Sep 20 Broad Run
Sep 27 at Loudoun County
Oct 4 Rock Ridge
Oct 10 at Tuscarora
Oct 18 at Rocktown
Oct 25 at Heritage-Loudoun
Nov 1 Dominion
Nov 8 at Woodgrove
ROCK RIDGE
Aug 29 Clarke County
Sep 6 at Brunswick, Md.
Sep 13 at Strasburg
Sep 20 Park View
Sep 27 Luray
Oct 4 at Loudoun Valley
Oct 11 Dominion
Oct 18 at Tuscarora
Oct 31 Heritage-Leesburg
Nov 8 at Annandale
TUSCARORA
Aug 29 at Heritage-Leesburg
Sep 6 at Independence
Sep 13 Loudoun County
Sep 20 Lightridge
Sep 27 at Potomac Falls
Oct 10 Loudoun Valley
Oct 18 Rock Ridge
Oct 25 at Dominion
Oct 31 Woodgrove
Nov 8 at Broad Run
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
REGION 4D (15 schools)
CHARLOTTESVILLE
Aug 30 Wilson Memorial
Sep 6 at James Monroe
Sep 20 Spotswood
Sep 27 Fluvanna County
Oct 4 at Goochland
Oct 11 Monticello
Oct 18 at Louisa County
Oct 25 at Albemarle
Nov 1 Western Albemarle
Nov 8 at Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY
Aug 30 at Courtland
Sep 13 at Harrisonburg
Sep 20 at Liberty-Bealeton
Sep 27 at Albemarle
Oct 4 Western Albemarle
Oct 11 Louisa County
Oct 18 at Fluvanna County
Oct 25 Goochland
Nov 1 at Monticello
Nov 8 Charlottesville
JOHN HANDLEY
Aug 31 Musselman, W.Va.
Sep 5 at Harrisonburg
Sep 13 at Kettle Run
Sep 20 at Brentsville
Sep 28 James Wood
Oct 11 at Fauquier
Oct 18 at Warren County
Oct 26 Liberty-Bealeton
Nov 1 at Millbrook
Nov 9 Sherando
JAMES WOOD
Aug 30 at Warren County
Sep 6 Brentsville
Sep 13 at Skyline
Sep 20 Kettle Run
Sep 28 at John Handley
Oct 4 at Meridian
Oct 11 at Sherando
Oct 18 Fauquier
Nov 1 Liberty-Bealeton
Nov 8 Millbrook
LIBERTY-BEALETON
Aug 30 at Kettle Run
Sep 6 Fauquier
Sep 13 at James Monroe
Sep 20 Orange County
Sep 27 Sherando
Oct 4 Brentsville
Oct 11 at Millbrook
Oct 18 Skyline
Oct 26 at John Handley
Nov 1 at James Wood
MILLBROOK
Aug 29 Harrisonburg
Sep 6 Warren County
Sep 13 at Brentsville
Sep 20 at Skyline
Oct 4 Kettle Run
Oct 11 Liberty-Bealeton
Oct 18 at Jefferson County, W.Va.
Oct 25 at Sherando
Nov 1 John Handley
Nov 8 at James Wood
SHERANDO
Aug 30 at Brentsville
Sep 6 at Jefferson County, W.Va.
Sep 13 Lightridge
Sep 19 Fauquier
Sep 27 at Liberty-Bealeton
Oct 4 at Warren County
Oct 11 James Wood
Oct 18 Kettle Run
Oct 25 Millbrook
Nov 9 at John Handley
GEORGE WASHINGTON
Aug 29 at Dinwiddie
Sep 6 Amherst County
Sep 13 at E.C. Glass
Sep 27 Staunton River
Oct 4 at Magna Vista
Oct 11 Martinsville
Oct 18 at Bassett
Oct 25 Halifax County
Nov 1 at Mecklenburg County
Nov 8 Tunstall
HALIFAX COUNTY
Aug 30 at Person, N.C.
Sep 6 at Brookville
Sep 13 Jefferson Forest
Sep 27 Bassett
Oct 4 William Fleming
Oct 11 at Mecklenburg County
Oct 18 Tunstall
Oct 25 at George Washington
Nov 1 Magna Vista
Nov 8 at Martinsville
MECKLENBURG COUNTY
Aug 30 at Brunswick
Sep 6 Hopewell
Sep 13 Amherst County
Sep 20 at Central-Lunenburg
Sep 27 Martinsville
Oct 4 at Bassett
Oct 11 Halifax County
Oct 25 at Tunstall
Nov 1 George Washington
Nov 8 at Magna Vista
BLACKSBURG
Aug 30 Giles
Sep 6 at Lord Botetourt
Sep 13 Floyd County
Sep 20 at Rockbridge County
Sep 27 Cave Spring
Oct 11 Christiansburg
Oct 18 at Pulaski County
Oct 25 at Hidden Valley
Nov 1 Patrick Henry-Roanoke
Nov 8 at Salem
SALEM
Aug 30 at Liberty Christian
Sep 6 at Franklin County
Sep 13 William Fleming
Sep 20 Northside
Sep 27 at Patrick Henry-Roanoke
Oct 4 at Hidden Valley
Oct 11 Pulaski County
Oct 25 Cave Spring
Nov 1 at Christiansburg
Nov 8 Blacksburg
AMHERST COUNTY
Sep 6 at George Washington
Sep 13 at Mecklenburg County
Sep 20 Liberty Christian
Sep 27 at E.C. Glass
Oct 4 Harrisonburg
Oct 11 Heritage-Lynchburg
Oct 18 at Brookville
Oct 25 Rustburg
Nov 1 at Jefferson Forest
Nov 8 Liberty
E.C. GLASS
Aug 30 at Lord Botetourt
Sep 6 at Patrick Henry-Roanoke
Sept 13 George Washington
Sept 20 at Liberty-Bedford
Sept 27 Amherst County
Oct 11 Brookville
Oct 18 at Jefferson Forest
Oct 25 Liberty Christian
Nov 1 at Heritage-Lynchburg
Nov 2 Rustburg
JEFFERSON FOREST
Aug 30 at Gretna
Sep 6 Staunton River
Sep 13 at Halifax County
Sep 20 at Heritage-Lynchburg
Sep 27 Rustburg
Oct 11 at Liberty-Bedford
Oct 18 E.C. Glass
Oct 25 at Brookville
Nov 1 Amherst County
Nov 8 Liberty Christian
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
REGION 3A (13 schools)
GRAFTON
Aug 29 I.C. Norcom
Sep 12 Poquoson
Sep 20 at New Kent
Sep 27 at Bruton
Oct 3 Lafayette
Oct 11 Smithfield
Oct 18 at Warhill
Oct 25 Tabb
Nov 1 at Jamestown
Nov 8 York
LAFAYETTE
Aug 30 at Spotsylvania
Sep 5 Booker T. Washington
Sep 13 New Kent
Sep 27 Smithfield
Oct 3 at Grafton
Oct 11 Warhill
Oct 18 at Tabb
Oct 25 Jamestown
Nov 2 at York
Nov 7 Poquoson
NEW KENT
Sep 6 Colonial Heights
Sep 13 at Lafayette
Sep 20 Grafton
Sep 27 Warhill
Oct 4 at Tabb
Oct 11 Jamestown
Oct 17 at York
Oct 25 at Poquoson
Nov 1 at Smithfield
Nov 8 Bruton
TABB
Aug 30 Heritage-Newport News
Sep 13 Jamestown
Sep 20 at York
Sep 27 at Poquoson
Oct 4 New Kent
Oct 11 at Bruton
Oct 18 Lafayette
Oct 25 at Grafton
Nov 1 Warhill
Nov 2 Smithfield
YORK
Sep 6 Gloucester
Sep 12 at Warhill
Sep 19 Tabb
Sep 26 Jamestown
Oct 4 at Smithfield
Oct 11 at Poquoson
Oct 17 New Kent
Oct 25 at Bruton
Nov 2 Lafayette
Nov 8 at Grafton
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
Aug 29 Southampton
Sep 6 at New Kent
Sep 13 Nottoway
Sep 27 at Matoaca
Oct 4 Hopewell
Oct 11 Dinwiddie
Oct 18 at Prince George
Oct 25 at Caroline
Nov 1 at Petersburg
Nov 8 Thomas Jefferson-Richmond
HOPEWELL
Sep 6 at Mecklenburg County
Sep 13 at Lake Taylor
Sep 20 Churchland
Sep 27 Dinwiddie
Oct 4 at Colonial Heights
Oct 11 Petersburg
Oct 18 at Matoaca
Oct 25 Meadowbrook
Nov 1 Thomas Dale
Nov 8 at Prince George
PETERSBURG
Aug 29 Booker T. Washington
Sep 6 at Armstrong
Sep 13 Southampton
Sep 27 at Meadowbrook
Oct 4 Prince George
Oct 11 at Hopewell
Oct 18 Dinwiddie
Oct 25 at Matoaca
Nov 1 Colonial Heights
Nov 8 at Thomas Dale
BOOKER T. WASHINGTON
Aug 29 at Petersburg
Sep 5 Lafayette
Sep 13 at Churchland
Sep 20 Lakeland
Sep 27 Granby
Oct 4 Lake Taylor
Oct 11 at Norview
Oct 18 at Maury
Oct 25 at Manor
Nov 8 I.C. Norcom
I.C. NORCOM
Aug 29 at Grafton
Sep 6 at Oscar Smith
Sep 13 Norview
Sep 20 Thomas Jefferson-Richmond
Sep 27 Manor
Oct 4 Maury
Oct 12 at Churchland
Oct 25 at Granby
Nov 1 Lake Taylor
Nov 8 at Booker T. Washington
LAKE TAYLOR
Aug 30 Poquoson
Sep 13 Hopewell
Sep 20 St. Christopher's
Sep 27 at Maury
Oct 4 at Booker T. Washington
Oct 11 at Granby
Oct 18 Manor
Oct 25 Churchland
Nov 1 at I.C. Norcom
Nov 8 Norview
HERITAGE-NEWPORT NEWS
Aug 30 at Tabb
Sep 6 at Menchville
Sep 14 Denbigh
Sep 20 at Phoebus
Sep 27 Woodside
Oct 4 Warwick
Oct 10 at Hampton
Oct 17 at Bethel
Oct 25 at Gloucester
Oct 31 Kecoughtan
LAKELAND
Sep 6 Indian River
Sep 13 Manor
Sep 20 at Booker T. Washington
Sep 27 at Southampton
Oct 4 at Granby
Oct 11 Great Bridge
Oct 18 at King's Fork
Oct 25 Hickory
Nov 1 at Nansemond River
Nov 8 at Deep Creek
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
REGION 3B (13 schools)
CULPEPER COUNTY
Aug 29 at Eastern View
Sep 13 at Fauquier
Sep 20 at Meridian
Sep 27 Courtland
Oct 4 Caroline
Oct 11 at King George
Oct 18 Chancellor
Oct 25 Rocktown
Nov 1 at James Monroe
Nov 8 Spotsylvania
JAMES MONROE
Aug 29 at Stafford
Sep 6 Charlottesville
Sep 13 Liberty-Bealeton
Sep 27 at King George
Oct 4 Chancellor
Oct 11 Eastern View
Oct 18 at Courtland
Oct 26 at Spotsylvania
Nov 1 Culpeper County
Nov 8 at Caroline
ARMSTRONG
Aug 30 at Collegiate
Sep 6 Petersburg
Sep 20 at Goochland
Sep 27 Manassas Park
Oct 4 at Henrico
Oct 11 at Greensville County
Oct 18 Atlee
Oct 25 at John Marshall
Nov 1 Thomas Jefferson-Richmond
Nov 8 at Mechanicsville
THOMAS JEFFERSON-RICHMOND
Aug 29 Greensville County
Sep 5 at Meadowbrook
Sep 12 Amelia County
Sep 20 at I.C. Norcom
Oct 4 at John Marshall
Oct 11 at Mills Godwin
Oct 18 at Deep Run
Oct 25 at J.R. Tucker
Nov 1 at Armstrong
Nov 8 at Colonial Heights
GOOCHLAND
Aug 29 Mills Godwin
Sep 6 Collegiate
Sep 20 Armstrong
Sep 27 at Monticello
Oct 4 Charlottesville
Oct 11 at Albemarle
Oct 18 Western Albemarle
Oct 25 at Orange County
Nov 1 Fluvanna County
Nov 8 at Louisa County
BRENTSVILLE
Aug 30 Sherando
Sep 6 at James Wood
Sep 13 Millbrook
Sep 20 John Handley
Sep 27 at Meridian
Oct 4 at Liberty-Bealeton
Oct 10 Warren County
Oct 25 at Fauquier
Nov 1 at Skyline
Nov 8 Kettle Run
FAUQUIER
Sep 6 at Liberty-Bealeton
Sep 13 Culpeper County
Sep 19 at Sherando
Sep 27 Warren County
Oct 4 Skyline
Oct 11 John Handley
Oct 18 at James Wood
Oct 25 Brentsville
Nov 1 at Kettle Run
Nov 8 at Meridian
KETTLE RUN
Aug 30 Liberty-Bealeton
Sep 13 John Handley
Sep 20 at James Wood
Sep 27 at Skyline
Oct 4 at Millbrook
Oct 11 Meridian
Oct 18 at Sherando
Oct 25 Warren County
Nov 1 Fauquier
Nov 8 at Brentsville
MANASSAS PARK
Aug 29 at Osbourn Park
Sep 6 William Monroe
Sep 13 at Park View
Sep 20 Connexions Leadership, Md.
Sep 27 at Armstrong
Oct 4 Paul Charter School, DC
Oct 11 Skyline
Oct 18 Meridian
Oct 25 at Thomas-Jefferson-Alexandria
Nov 2 at Richard Wright, DC
MERIDIAN
Aug 29 at McLean
Sep 6 at Dominion
Sep 29 Culpeper County
Sep 27 Brentsville
Oct 4 James Wood
Oct 11 at Kettle Run
Oct 18 at Manassas Park
Oct 25 Skyline
Nov 1 at Warren County
Nov 8 Fauquier
SKYLINE
Aug 29 at Strasburg
Sep 13 James Wood
Sep 20 Millbrook
Sep 27 Kettle Run
Oct 4 at Fauquier
Oct 11 at Manassas Park
Oct 18 at Liberty-Bealeton
Oct 25 at Meridian
Nov 1 Brentsville
Nov 8 Warren County
WARREN COUNTY
Aug 30 James Wood
Sep 6 at Millbrook
Sep 20 Clarke County
Sep 27 at Fauquier
Oct 4 Sherando
Oct 10 at Brentsville
Oct 18 John Handley
Oct 25 at Kettle Run
Nov 1 Meridian
Nov 8 at Skyline
WILLIAM MONROE
Aug 30 Monticello
Sep 6 at Manassas Park
Sep 13 Luray
Sep 20 at Madison County
Sep 27 Spotswood
Oct 4 at Turner Ashby
Oct 18 Broadway
Oct 25 at East Rockingham
Nov 1 Harrisonburg
Nov 8 at Rockbridge County
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
REGION 3C (17 schools)
FLUVANNA COUNTY
Aug 30 Broadway
Sep 13 at Chancellor
Sep 20 at Buckingham County
Sep 27 at Charlottesville
Oct 4 Albemarle
Oct 11 at Western Albemarle
Oct 18 Orange County
Oct 25 at Louisa County
Nov 1 at Goochland
Nov 8 Monticello
MONTICELLO
Aug 30 at William Monroe
Sep 6 Waynesboro
Sep 13 Turner Ashby
Sep 27 Goochland
Oct 4 at Louisa County
Oct 11 at Charlottesville
Oct 18 Albemarle
Oct 25 at Western Albemarle
Nov 1 Orange County
Nov 8 at Fluvanna County
WESTERN ALBEMARLE
Aug 30 Cave Spring
Sep 6 at Spotswood
Sep 20 at Wilson Memorial
Sep 27 Louisa County
Oct 4 at Orange County
Oct 11 Fluvanna County
Oct 18 at Goochland
Oct 25 Monticello
Nov 1 at Charlottesville
Nov 8 Albemarle
BROOKVILLE
Aug 30 at Patrick Henry-Roanoke
Sep 6 Halifax County
Sep 20 at Rustburg
Sep 27 Liberty-Bedford
Oct 4 Franklin County
Oct 11 at E.C. Glass
Oct 18 Amherst County
Oct 25 Jefferson Forest
Nov 1 at Liberty Christian
Nov 8 Heritage
HERITAGE-LYNCHBURG
Aug 30 Albemarle
Sep 13 at Appomattox County
Sep 20 Jefferson Forest
Sep 27 at Liberty Christian
Oct 4 Northside
Oct 11 at Amherst County
Oct 18 Rustburg
Oct 25 at Liberty-Bedford
Nov 1 E.C. Glass
Nov 8 at Brookville
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (9)
Aug 30 Salem
Sep 13 at Franklin County
Sep 20 at Amherst County
Sep 27 Heritage-Lynchburg
Oct 11 at Rustburg
Oct 18 Liberty-Bedford
Oct 25 at E.C. Glass
Nov 1 Brookville
Nov 8 at Jefferson Forest
RUSTBURG
Aug 30 at Spotswood
Sep 6 Appomattox County
Sep 13 Stuarts Draft
Sep 20 Brookville
Sep 27 at Jefferson Forest
Oct 11 Liberty Christian
Oct 18 at Heritage-Lynchburg
Oct 25 at Amherst County
Nov 1 Liberty-Bedford
Nov 8 at E.C. Glass
STAUNTON
Aug 30 Madison County
Sep 6 Rockbridge County
Sep 13 at Central-Woodstock
Sep 20 at James River-Buchanan
Sep 27 Stuarts Draft
Oct 4 at Wilson Memorial
Oct 11 Riverheads
Oct 25 at Buffalo Gap
Nov 1 Fort Defiance
Nov 8 at Waynesboro
WAYNESBORO
Aug 30 Alleghany
Sep 6 at Monticello
Sep 13 at Broadway
Sep 20 Turner Ashby
Sep 27 at Buffalo Gap
Oct 4 Fort Defiance
Oct 18 at Stuarts Draft
Oct 25 Wilson Memorial
Nov 1 at Riverheads
Nov 8 Staunton
WILSON MEMORIAL
Aug 30 at Charlottesville
Sep 6 at Turner Ashby
Sep 13 Spotswood
Sep 20 Western Albemarle
Sep 27 at Riverheads
Oct 4 Staunton
Oct 11 at Buffalo Gap
Oct 18 Fort Defiance
Oct 25 at Waynesboro
Nov 8 Stuarts Draft
ALLEGHANY
Aug 30 at Waynesboro
Sep 6 at Fort Defiance
Sep 13 Rockbridge County
Sep 20 Greenbrier East, W.Va.
Sep 27 Radford
Oct 11 at Carroll County
Oct 18 Glenvar
Oct 25 at Patrick County
Nov 1 James River-Buchanan
Nov 8 at Floyd County
BROADWAY
Aug 30 at Fluvanna County
Sep 6 Strasburg
Sep 13 Waynesboro
Sep 20 at Fort Defiance
Sep 27 Rockbridge County
Oct 4 at Spotswood
Oct 11 Turner Ashby
Oct 18 at William Monroe
Nov 1 East Rockingham
Nov 8 at Harrisonburg
EAST ROCKINGHAM
Aug 30 Luray
Sep 6 Central-Woodstock
Sep 13 at Page County
Sep 20 at Buffalo Gap
Sep 27 Harrisonburg
Oct 4 at Rockbridge County
Oct 11 Spotswood
Oct 18 at Turner Ashby
Oct 25 William Monroe
Nov 1 at Broadway
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY
Aug 30 Parry McCluer
Sep 6 at Staunton
Sep 13 at Alleghany
Sep 20 Blacksburg
Sep 27 at Broadway
Oct 4 East Rockingham
Oct 11 at Harrisonburg
Oct 25 Spotswood
Nov 1 at Turner Ashby
Nov 8 William Monroe
ROCKTOWN
Aug 30 at Hedgesville, W.Va.
Sep 6 at Moorefield, W.Va.
Sep 20 Riverheads
Sep 27 at Lord Botetourt
Oct 4 at Page County
Oct 11 King William
Oct 18 Loudoun Valley
Oct 25 at Culpeper County
Nov 1 Stonewall Jackson
Nov 8 Maret Charter, D.C.
SPOTSWOOD
Aug 30 Rustburg
Sep 6 Western Albemarle
Sep 13 at Wilson Memorial
Sep 20 at Charlottesville
Sep 27 at William Monroe
Oct 4 Broadway
Oct 11 at East Rockingham
Oct 18 Harrisonburg
Oct 25 at Rockbridge County
Nov 8 Turner Ashby
TURNER ASHBY
Aug 30 Fort Defiance
Sep 6 Wilson Memorial
Sep 13 at Monticello
Sep 20 at Waynesboro
Oct 4 William Monroe
Oct 11 at Broadway
Oct 18 East Rockingham
Oct 25 at Harrisonburg
Nov 1 Rockbridge County
Nov 8 at Spotswood
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
REGION 3D (13 schools)
LORD BOTETOURT
Aug 30 E.C. Glass
Sep 6 Blacksburg
Sep 13 at Pulaski County
Sep 20 Appomattox County
Sep 27 Rocktown
Oct 11 at Staunton River
Oct 18 William Byrd
Oct 25 at William Fleming
Nov 1 at Northside
Nov 8 Franklin County
NORTHSIDE
Aug 30 at Pulaski County
Sep 6 Cave Spring
Sep 13 Hidden Valley
Sep 20 at Salem
Oct 4 at Heritage-Lynchburg
Oct 11 Franklin County
Oct 18 at William Fleming
Oct 25 Staunton River
Nov 1 Lord Botetourt
Nov 8 at William Byrd
STAUNTON RIVER
Aug 30 Magna Vista
Sep 6 at Jefferson Forest
Sep 13 at Liberty-Bedford
Sep 20 Tunstall
Sep 27 at George Washington
Oct 11 Lord Botetourt
Oct 18 at Franklin County
Oct 25 at Northside
Nov 1 William Byrd
Nov 8 at William Fleming
WILLIAM BYRD
Aug 30 at Liberty-Bedford
Sep 6 at Hidden Valley
Sep 13 Christiansburg
Sep 20 Bassett
Oct 4 at Cave Spring
Oct 11 William Fleming
Oct 18 at Lord Botetourt
Oct 25 Franklin County
Nov 1 at Staunton River
Nov 8 Northside
ABINGDON
Aug 30 at John Battle
Sep 6 at Christiansburg
Sep 13 Gate City
Sep 20 Richlands
Sep 27 Tennessee High, Tenn.
Oct 4 at Central-Wise
Oct 11 at Marion
Oct 25 Ridgeview
Nov 1 at Union
Nov 8 Lee
BASSETT
Aug 30 at Franklin County
Sep 6 Patrick County
Sep 13 Dan River
Sep 20 at William Byrd
Sep 27 at Halifax County
Oct 4 Mecklenburg County
Oct 11 at Tunstall
Oct 18 George Washington
Oct 25 at Magna Vista
Nov 1 Martinsville
MAGNA VISTA
Aug 30 at Staunton River
Sep 6 at Dan River
Sep 20 Franklin County
Sep 27 at Tunstall
Oct 4 George Washington
Oct 11 Gretna
Oct 18 at Martinsville
Oct 25 Bassett
Nov 1 at Halifax County
Nov 8 Mecklenburg County
TUNSTALL
Aug 30 at Dan River
Sep 6 Chatham
Sep 13 Gretna
Sep 20 at Staunton River
Sep 27 Magna Vista
Oct 4 at Martinsville
Oct 11 Bassett
Oct 18 at Halifax County
Oct 25 Mecklenburg County
Nov 8 at George Washington
CAVE SPRING
Aug 30 at Western Albemarle
Sep 6 at Northside
Sep 13 Glenvar
Sep 20 Christiansburg
Sep 27 at Blacksburg
Oct 4 William Byrd
Oct 11 at Hidden Valley
Oct 18 Patrick Henry-Roanoke
Oct 25 at Salem
Nov 8 Pulaski County
CHRISTIANSBURG
Aug 30 at Floyd County
Sep 6 Abingdon
Sep 13 at William Byrd
Sep 20 at Cave Spring
Sep 27 Pulaski County
Oct 4 Riverheads
Oct 11 at Blacksburg
Oct 18 Hidden Valley
Oct 25 at Patrick Henry-Roanoke
Nov 1 Salem
HIDDEN VALLEY
Aug 30 William Fleming
Sep 6 William Byrd
Sep 13 at Northside
Sep 20 at Glenvar
Oct 4 Salem
Oct 11 Cave Spring
Oct 18 at Christiansburg
Oct 25 Blacksburg
Nov 1 at Pulaski County
Nov 8 at Patrick Henry-Roanoke
PULASKI COUNTY
Aug 30 Northside
Sep 13 Lord Botetourt
Sep 20 Princeton, W.Va.
Sep 27 at Christiansburg
Oct 4 Patrick Henry-Roanoke
Oct 11 at Salem
Oct 18 Blacksburg
Oct 25 at Graham
Nov 1 Hidden Valley
Nov 8 at Cave Spring
CARROLL COUNTY
Aug 30 Grundy
Sep 6 at Grayson County
Sep 13 Galax
Sep 20 George Wythe
Sep 27 at Patrick County
Oct 4 James River-Buchanan
Oct 11 Alleghany
Oct 18 Floyd County
Nov 1 at Radford
Nov 8 at Glenvar
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
REGION 2A (14 schools)
BRUTON
Aug 30 at Northampton
Sep 6 Nandua
Sep 13 West Point
Sep 20 at Northumberland
Sep 27 Grafton
Oct 11 Tabb
Oct 18 at Arcadia
Oct 25 York
Nov 1 at Poquoson
Nov 8 at New Kent
POQUOSON
Aug 30 at Lake Taylor
Sep 12 at Grafton
Sep 20 Warhill
Sep 27 Tabb
Oct 4 at Jamestown
Oct 11 York
Oct 18 at Smithfield
Oct 25 New Kent
Nov 1 Bruton
Nov 8 at Lafayette
JOHN MARSHALL (9 games)
Aug 29 at Mathews
Sep 6 Richmond City
Sep 13 at Greensville County
Sep 20 at Mechanicsville
Sep 27 J.R. Tucker
Oct 4 Thomas Jefferson-Richmond
Oct 11 at Charles City
Oct 25 Armstrong
Nov 1 at Virginia High
ARCADIA
Aug 29 at Windsor
Sep 6 Charles City
Sep 13 at Kent, Md.
Sep 20 at Snow Hill, Md.
Sep 27 at Lancaster
Oct 4 at Franklin
Oct 11 Washington, Md.
Oct 18 Bruton
Oct 25 Nandua
Nov 1 at Northampton
NANDUA
Aug 29 at Rappahannock
Sep 6 at Bruton
Sep 13 Snow Hill, Md.
Sep 27 Westmoreland
Oct 4 at Amelia County
Oct 11 Isle of Wight
Oct 17 at Col. Richardson, Md.
Oct 25 at Arcadia
Nov 1 Washington, Md.
Nov 8 Northampton
AMELIA COUNTY
Sep 6 Franklin
Sep 12 at Thomas Jefferson-Richmond
Sep 20 at Central-Woodstock
Sep 27 Nottoway
Oct 4 Nandua
Oct 11 at Prince Edward County
Oct 18 at Cumberland
Oct 24 Randolph-Henry
Oct 31 at Central-Lunenburg
Nov 8 Buckingham County
CENTRAL-LUNENBURG
Aug 30 at Altavista
Sep 6 William Campbell
Sep 13 Brunswick
Sep 20 Mecklenburg County
Sep 27 at Buckingham County
Oct 4 Prince Edward County
Oct 11 at Randolph-Henry
Oct 18 Nottoway
Oct 25 at Cumberland
Oct 31 Amelia County
NOTTOWAY
Aug 30 Jamestown
Sep 6 Greensville County
Sep 13 at Colonial Heights
Sep 20 Brunswick
Sep 27 at Amelia County
Oct 4 Cumberland
Oct 10 Buckingham County
Oct 18 at Central-Lunenburg
Nov 1 Prince Edward County
Nov 8 at Randolph-Henry
PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY
Aug 30 at Chatham
Sep 6 Altavista
Sep 13 at Nelson County
Sep 28 Northumberland
Oct 4 at Central-Lunenburg
Oct 11 Amelia County
Oct 18 at Randolph-Henry
Oct 25 Buckingham County
Nov 1 at Nottoway
Nov 8 Cumberland
RANDOLPH-HENRY
Aug 29 Nelson County
Sep 6 James River-Buchanan
Sep 13 at Smith Mountain Lake Christian
Sep 20 at William Campbell
Sep 27 at Cumberland
Oct 4 at Buckingham County
Oct 11 Central-Lunenburg
Oct 18 Prince Edward County
Oct 24 at Amelia County
Nov 8 Nottoway
KING WILLIAM
Aug 30 Stuarts Draft
Sep 6 Clarke County
Sep 13 at Hanover
Sep 19 at Caroline
Sep 27 Strasburg
Oct 4 at Central-Woodstock
Oct 11 at Rocktown
Oct 25 at Mechanicsville
Nov 1 West Point
Nov 7 King & Queen
GREENSVILLE COUNTY
Aug 29 at Thomas Jefferson-Richmond
Sep 6 at Nottoway
Sep 13 John Marshall
Sep 27 Sussex Central
Oct 4 at Surry County
Oct 11 Armstrong
Oct 18 Southampton
Oct 25 at Windsor
Nov 1 Franklin
Nov 8 at Brunswick
SOUTHAMPTON
Aug 29 at Colonial Heights
Sep 6 at Westmoreland
Sep 13 at Petersburg
Sep 27 Lakeland
Oct 4 Sussex Central
Oct 11 Brunswick
Oct 18 at Greensville County
Oct 25 at Surry County
Nov 1 Windsor
Nov 8 Franklin
WINDSOR
Aug 29 Arcadia
Sep 5 at King & Queen
Sep 13 Middlesex
Sep 20 Northampton
Sep 27 at Franklin
Oct 4 at Brunswick
Oct 11 Sussex Central
Oct 18 at Surry County
Oct 25 Greensville County
Nov 1 at Southampton
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
REGION 2B (11 schools)
CENTRAL-WOODSTOCK
Aug 30 at Riverheads
Sep 6 at East Rockingham
Sep 13 Staunton
Sep 20 Amelia County
Oct 4 King William
Oct 11 Clarke County
Oct 18 Madison County
Oct 25 at Luray
Nov 1 at Page County
Nov 8 Strasburg
CLARKE COUNTY
Aug 29 at Rock Ridge
Sep 6 at King William
Sep 13 Buffalo Gap
Sep 20 at Warren County
Oct 4 Catoctin, Md.
Oct 11 at Central-Woodstock
Oct 18 at Page County
Oct 25 Strasburg
Nov 1 Luray
Nov 8 at Madison County
LURAY
Aug 30 at East Rockingham
Sep 6 Buffalo Gap
Sep 13 at William Monroe
Sep 20 Stuarts Draft
Sep 27 at Rock Ridge
Oct 11 at Madison County
Oct 18 Strasburg
Oct 25 Central-Woodstock
Nov 1 at Clarke County
Nov 8 Page County
MADISON COUNTY
Aug 29 at Staunton
Sep 6 Buckingham County
Sep 20 William Monroe
Sep 27 Fort Defiance
Oct 4 at Westmoreland
Oct 11 Luray
Oct 18 at Central-Woodstock
Oct 25 Page County
Nov 1 at Strasburg
Nov 8 Clarke County
PAGE COUNTY
Sep 6 Bath County
Sep 13 East Rockingham
Sep 20 at King & Queen
Sep 27 at Stonewall Jackson
Oct 4 Rocktown
Oct 11 at Strasburg
Oct 18 Clarke County
Oct 25 at Madison County
Nov 1 Central-Woodstock
Nov 8 at Luray
STONEWALL JACKSON
Aug 30 at Bath County
Sep 6 Nelson County
Sep 13 at Thomas Jefferson-Alexandria
Sep 20 at Parry McCluer
Sep 27 Page County
Oct 4 Virginia Spartans
Oct 10 Hancock, Md.
Oct 18 Park View
Oct 25 Pendleton County, W.Va.
Nov 1 at Rocktown
STRASBURG
Aug 29 Skyline
Sep 6 at Broadway
Sep 13 Rock Ridge
Sep 20 Moorefield, W.Va.
Sep 27 at King William
Oct 11 Page County
Oct 18 at Luray
Oct 25 at Clarke County
Nov 1 Madison County
Nov 8 at Central-Woodstock
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY
Aug 30 at Appomattox County
Sep 6 at Madison County
Sep 13 William Campbell
Sep 20 Fluvanna County
Sep 27 Central-Lunenburg
Oct 4 Randolph-Henry
Oct 10 at Nottoway
Oct 25 at Prince Edward County
Nov 1 Cumberland
Nov 8 at Amelia County
FORT DEFIANCE
Aug 30 at Turner Ashby
Sep 6 Alleghany
Sep 13 Riverheads
Sep 20 Broadway
Sep 27 at Madison County
Oct 4 at Waynesboro
Oct 11 Stuarts Draft
Oct 18 at Wilson Memorial
Nov 1 at Staunton
Nov 8 Buffalo Gap
RIVERHEADS
Aug 30 Central-Woodstock
Sep 6 Tazewell
Sep 13 at Fort Defiance
Sep 20 at Rocktown
Sep 27 Wilson Memorial
Oct 4 at Christiansburg
Oct 11 at Staunton
Oct 18 Buffalo Gap
Oct 25 at Stuarts Draft
Nov 1 Waynesboro
STUARTS DRAFT
Aug 30 at King William
Sep 6 Surry County
Sep 13 at Rustburg
Sep 20 at Luray
Sep 27 at Staunton
Oct 4 Buffalo Gap
Oct 11 at Fort Defiance
Oct 18 Waynesboro
Oct 25 Riverheads
Nov 8 at Wilson Memorial
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
REGION 2C (12 schools)
APPOMATTOX COUNTY
Aug 30 Buckingham County
Sep 6 at Rustburg
Sep 13 Heritage-Lynchburg
Sep 20 at Lord Botetourt
Sep 27 Gretna
Oct 4 at Altavista
Oct 11 Nelson County
Oct 18 at Chatham
Oct 25 William Campbell
Nov 8 at Dan River
CHATHAM
Aug 30 Prince Edward County
Sep 6 at Tunstall
Sep 13 at Martinsville
Sep 20 Patrick County
Sep 27 Nelson County
Oct 11 at William Campbell
Oct 18 Appomattox County
Oct 25 at Dan River
Nov 1 Gretna
Nov 8 at Altavista
DAN RIVER
Aug 30 Tunstall
Sep 6 Magna Vista
Sep 13 at Bassett
Sep 20 at Martinsville
Oct 4 at Gretna
Oct 11 Altavista
Oct 18 at Nelson County
Oct 25 Chatham
Nov 1 at William Campbell
Nov 8 Appomattox County
GRETNA
Aug 30 Jefferson Forest
Sep 6 Martinsville
Sep 13 at Tunstall
Sep 27 at Appomattox County
Oct 4 Dan River
Oct 11 at Magna Vista
Oct 18 at Altavista
Oct 25 Nelson County
Nov 1 at Chatham
Nov 8 William Campbell
NELSON COUNTY
Aug 29 at Randolph-Henry
Sep 6 at Stonewall Jackson
Sep 13 Prince Edward County
Sep 20 Cumberland
Sep 27 at Chatham
Oct 4 William Campbell
Oct 11 at Appomattox County
Oct 18 Dan River
Oct 25 at Gretna
Nov 1 Altavista
MARTINSVILLE
Aug 30 at Patrick County
Sep 6 at Gretna
Sep 13 Chatham
Sep 20 Dan River
Sep 27 at Mecklenburg County
Oct 4 Tunstall
Oct 11 at George Washington
Oct 18 Magna Vista
Nov 1 at Bassett
Nov 8 Halifax County
LIBERTY-BEDFORD
Aug 30 William Byrd
Sep 6 at Glenvar
Sep 13 Staunton River
Sep 20 E.C. Glass
Sep 27 at Brookville
Oct 11 Jefferson Forest
Oct 18 at Liberty Christian
Oct 25 Heritage-Lynchburg
Nov 1 at Rustburg
Nov 8 at Amherst County
FLOYD COUNTY
Aug 30 Christiansburg
Sep 6 at Fort Chiswell
Sep 13 at Blacksburg
Sep 20 Grayson County
Sep 27 at James River-Buchanan
Oct 4 Patrick County
Oct 18 at Carroll County
Oct 25 Radford
Nov 1 at Glenvar
Nov 8 Alleghany
GLENVAR
Aug 30 at Galax
Sep 6 Liberty-Bedford
Sep 13 at Cave Spring
Sep 20 Hidden Valley
Oct 4 at Radford
Oct 11 Patrick County
Oct 18 at Alleghany
Oct 25 at James River-Buchanan
Nov 1 Floyd County
Nov 8 Carroll County
JAMES RIVER-BUCHANAN
Aug 30 at Buffalo Gap
Sep 6 at Randolph-Henry
Sep 13 at Parry McCluer
Sep 20 Staunton
Sep 27 Floyd County
Oct 4 at Carroll County
Oct 11 Radford
Oct 25 Glenvar
Nov 1 at Alleghany
Nov 8 at Patrick County
PATRICK COUNTY
Aug 30 Martinsville
Sep 6 at Bassett
Sep 13 North Stokes, N.C.
Sep 20 at Chatham
Sep 27 Carroll County
Oct 4 at Floyd County
Oct 11 at Glenvar
Oct 18 at Radford
Oct 25 Alleghany
Nov 8 James River
RADFORD
Aug 30 at George Wythe
Sep 6 at Giles
Sep 13 Virginia High
Sep 20 at Galax
Sep 27 at Alleghany
Oct 4 Glenvar
Oct 11 at James River-Buchanan
Oct 18 Patrick County
Oct 25 at Floyd County
Nov 1 Carroll County
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
REGION 2D (12 schools)
CENTRAL-WISE
Aug 30 Eastside
Sep 6 Marion
Sep 13 at Ridgeview
Sep 20 at Letcher County, Ky.
Oct 4 Abingdon
Oct 11 at John Battle
Oct 18 at Union
Oct 25 at Lee
Nov 1 Gate City
Nov 8 Grundy
GATE CITY
Aug 30 Richlands
Sep 6 at Middlesboro, Ky.
Sep 13 at Abingdon
Sep 20 at Marion
Sep 27 Union
Oct 4 Tennessee High, Tenn.
Oct 18 at Lee
Oct 25 John Battle
Nov 1 at Central-Wise
Nov 8 Ridgeview
JOHN BATTLE
Aug 30 Abingdon
Sep 6 at Virginia High
Sep 13 at Holston
Sep 27 Patrick Henry-Glade Spring
Oct 4 at Lebanon
Oct 11 Central-Wise
Oct 18 at Ridgeview
Oct 25 at Gate City
Nov 1 Lee
Nov 8 Union
LEE
Aug 30 at Union
Sep 6 at Thomas Walker
Sep 20 Pineville, Ky.
Sep 27 Ridgeview
Oct 4 Rye Cove
Oct 11 at J.I. Burton
Oct 18 Gate City
Oct 25 Central-Wise
Nov 1 at John Battle
Nov 8 at Abingdon
RIDGEVIEW
Aug 30 at J.I. Burton
Sep 6 at Grundy
Sep 13 Central-Wise
Sep 20 Virginia High
Sep 27 at Lee
Oct 4 Richlands
Oct 11 Union
Oct 18 John Battle
Oct 25 at Abingdon
Nov 8 at Gate City
UNION
Aug 30 Lee
Sep 6 at Richlands
Sep 13 at Science Hill, Tenn.
Sep 20 Graham
Sep 27 at Gate City
Oct 4 Twin Springs
Oct 11 at Ridgeview
Oct 18 Central-Wise
Nov 1 Abingdon
Nov 8 at John Battle
GRAHAM
Aug 30 Bluefield, W.Va.
Sep 5 Galax
Sep 13 George Wythe
Sep 20 at Union
Sep 27 at Virginia High
Oct 4 at Marion
Oct 18 at Lebanon
Oct 25 Pulaski County
Nov 1 at Tazewell
Nov 8 Richlands
LEBANON
Aug 29 at Honaker
Sep 6 PH-Glade Spring
Sep 13 Marion
Sep 20 Castlewood
Sep 27 at Richlands
Oct 4 John Battle
Oct 11 at Rural Retreat
Oct 18 Graham
Oct 25 at Virginia High
Nov 8 at Tazewell
MARION
Aug 30 Chilhowie
Sep 6 at Central-Wise
Sep 13 at Lebanon
Sep 20 Gate City
Oct 4 Graham
Oct 11 Abingdon
Oct 18 at Tazewell
Oct 25 at Grundy
Nov 1 at Richlands
Nov 8 Virginia High
RICHLANDS
Aug 30 at Gate City
Sep 6 Union
Sep 13 Tazewell
Sep 20 at Abingdon
Sep 27 Lebanon
Oct 4 at Ridgeview
Oct 18 at Virginia High
Oct 25 Galax
Nov 1 Marion
Nov 8 at Graham
TAZEWELL
Sep 6 at Riverheads
Sep 13 at Richlands
Sep 20 Fort Chiswell
Sep 27 at Princeton, W.Va.
Oct 4 at Grundy
Oct 11 Virginia High
Oct 18 Marion
Oct 25 at Giles
Nov 1 Graham
Nov 8 Lebanon
VIRGINIA HIGH
Aug 30 at PH-Glade Spring
Sep 6 John Battle
Sep 13 at Radford
Sep 20 at Ridgeview
Sep 27 Graham
Oct 11 at Tazewell
Oct 18 Richlands
Oct 25 Lebanon
Nov 1 John Marshall
Nov 8 at Marion
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
REGION 1A (12 teams)
NORTHAMPTON (9 games)
Aug 30 Bruton
Sep 13 at Surry County
Sep 20 at Windsor
Sep 27 at West Point
Oct 4 Middlesex
Oct 18 at Portsmouth Christian
Oct 25 Snow Hill, Md.
Nov 1 Arcadia
Nov 8 at Nandua
COLONIAL BEACH
Aug 30 at King & Queen
Sep 13 at Franklin
Sep 20 Sussex Central
Sep 28 at Sidwell Friends, D.C.
Oct 4 West Point
Oct 11 Westmoreland
Oct 18 Rappahannock
Oct 25 at Essex
Nov 1 at Northumberland
Nov 8 Lancaster
ESSEX
Aug 29 Sussex Central
Sep 5 Jamestown
Sep 20 Franklin
Sep 27 at King & Queen
Oct 4 Charles City
Oct 11 Rappahannock
Oct 18 at Northumberland
Oct 25 Colonial Beach
Nov 1 Lancaster
Nov 8 at Westmoreland
LANCASTER
Aug 30 at Charles City
Sep 6 at Sussex Central
Sep 20 Middlesex
Sep 27 Arcadia
Oct 4 at Col. Richardson, Md.
Oct 11 Northumberland
Oct 19 Westmoreland
Oct 25 Rappahannock
Nov 1 at Essex
Nov 8 at Colonial Beach
NORTHUMBERLAND
Aug 30 Surry County
Sep 6 at Middlesex
Sep 13 at Charles City
Sep 20 Bruton
Sep 28 at Prince Edward County
Oct 11 at Lancaster
Oct 19 Essex
Oct 25 Westmoreland
Nov 1 Colonial Beach
Nov 8 at Rappahannock
RAPPAHANNOCK (9 games)
Aug 29 Nandua
Sep 5 at West Point
Sep 13 at Westmoreland
Sep 27 Middlesex
Oct 11 at Essex
Oct 18 at Colonial Beach
Oct 25 at Lancaster
Nov 1 Westmoreland
Nov 8 Northumberland
WESTMORELAND
Aug 30 West Point
Sep 6 Southampton
Sep 13 Rappahannock
Sep 27 at Nandua
Oct 4 Madison County
Oct 11 at Colonial Beach
Oct 19 at Lancaster
Oct 25 Northumberland
Nov 1 at Rappahannock
Nov 8 Essex
CHARLES CITY
Aug 30 Lancaster
Sep 6 at Arcadia
Sep 12 Northumberland
Sep 20 Surry County
Oct 4 at Essex
Oct 11 John Marshall
Oct 18 Middlesex
Oct 25 at King & Queen
Nov 1 at Mathews
Nov 8 at West Point
KING & QUEEN
Aug 30 Colonial Beach
Sep 5 Windsor
Sep 13 at Sussex Central
Sep 20 Page County
Sep 27 Essex
Oct 11 at Mathews
Oct 18 at West Point
Oct 25 Charles City
Nov 1 at Middlesex
Nov 8 at King William
MATHEWS (5 games)
Aug 29 John Marshall
Oct 11 at King & Queen
Oct 25 at West Point
Nov 1 Charles City
Nov 8 at Middlesex
MIDDLESEX (9 games)
Sep 6 Northumberland
Sep 13 at Windsor
Sep 20 at Lancaster
Sep 27 at Rappahannock
Oct 4 at Northampton
Oct 11 West Point
Oct 18 at Charles City
Nov 1 King & Queen
Nov 8 Mathews
WEST POINT
Aug 30 at Westmoreland
Sep 5 Rappahannock
Sep 13 at Bruton
Sep 27 Northampton
Oct 4 at Colonial Beach
Oct 11 at Middlesex
Oct 18 King & Queen
Oct 25 Mathews
Nov 1 at King William
Nov 8 Charles City
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
REGION 1B (8 schools)
ALTAVISTA
Aug 30 Central-Lunenburg
Sep 6 at Prince Edward County
Sep 12 at Cumberland
Sep 27 at William Campbell
Oct 4 Appomattox County
Oct 11 at Dan River
Oct 18 Gretna
Oct 25 Parry McCluer
Nov 1 at Nelson County
Nov 8 Chatham
WILLIAM CAMPBELL
Aug 30 Cumberland
Sep 6 at Central-Lunenburg
Sep 13 at Buckingham County
Sep 20 Randolph-Henry
Sep 27 Altavista
Oct 4 at Nelson County
Oct 11 Chatham
Oct 25 at Appomattox County
Nov 1 Dan River
Nov 8 at Gretna
CUMBERLAND
Aug 30 at William Campbell
Sep 6 Parry McCluer
Sep 12 Altavista
Sep 20 at Nelson County
Sep 27 Randolph-Henry
Oct 4 at Nottoway
Oct 18 Amelia County
Oct 25 Central-Lunenburg
Nov 1 at Buckingham County
Nov 8 at Prince Edward County
BUFFALO GAP
Aug 30 James River-Buchanan
Sep 6 at Luray
Sep 13 at Clarke County
Sep 20 East Rockingham
Sep 27 Waynesboro
Oct 4 at Stuarts Draft
Oct 11 Wilson Memorial
Oct 18 at Riverheads
Oct 25 Staunton
Nov 8 at Fort Defiance
BRUNSWICK
Aug 30 Mecklenburg County
Sep 13 at Central-Lunenburg
Sep 20 at Nottoway
Sep 27 at Surry County
Oct 4 Windsor
Oct 11 at Southampton
Oct 18 Franklin
Oct 25 at Sussex Central
Nov 1 Greensville County
Nov 8 Southampton
FRANKLIN
Sep 6 at Amelia County
Sep 13 Colonial Beach
Sep 20 at Essex
Sep 27 Windsor
Oct 4 Arcadia
Oct 11 Surry County
Oct 18 at Brunswick
Oct 25 Sussex Central
Nov 1 at Greensville County
Nov 8 at Southampton
SURRY COUNTY
Aug 30 at Northumberland
Sep 6 at Stuarts Draft
Sep 13 Northampton
Sep 20 at Charles City
Sep 27 Brunswick
Oct 5 Greensville County
Oct 12 at Franklin
Oct 19 Windsor
Oct 25 Southampton
Nov 8 at Sussex Central
SUSSEX CENTRAL
Aug 29 at Essex
Sep 6 Lancaster
Sep 13 King & Queen
Sep 20 at Colonial Beach
Sep 27 at Greensville County
Oct 4 at Southampton
Oct 11 at Windsor
Oct 25 at Franklin
Nov 1 Brunswick
Nov 8 Surry County
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
REGION 1C (12 schools)
AUBURN
Aug 30 at Narrows
Sep 6 Craig County
Sep 20 at Eastern Montgomery
Sep 27 at Galax
Oct 4 at Giles
Oct 11 Bath County
Oct 18 Fort Chiswell
Oct 25 at Grayson County
Nov 1 Eastside
Nov 8 George Wythe
BLAND COUNTY (9 games)
Aug 30 at Craig County
Sep 6 Jenkins, Ky.
Sep 13 Phelps, Ky.
Sep 20 at Mount View
Sep 27 Tug Valley
Oct 4 Twin Valley
Oct 11 at Roanoke Catholic
Oct 25 at Jenkins, Ky.
Nov 1 at Montcalm, W.Va.
FORT CHISWELL
Aug 30 Rural Retreat
Sep 6 Floyd County
Sep 20 at Tazewell
Sep 27 at Eastern Montgomery
Oct 4 at Parry McCluer
Oct 11 Grayson County
Oct 18 at Auburn
Oct 25 at George Wythe
Nov 1 Galax
Nov 8 Giles
GALAX
Aug 30 Glenvar
Sep 5 at Graham
Sep 13 at Carroll County
Sep 20 Radford
Sep 27 Auburn
Oct 4 at George Wythe
Oct 18 Giles
Oct 25 at Richlands
Nov 1 at Fort Chiswell
Nov 8 Grayson County
GEORGE WYTHE
Aug 30 Radford
Sep 13 at Graham
Sep 20 at Carroll County
Sep 27 at Rural Retreat
Oct 4 Galax
Oct 11 at Giles
Oct 18 J.I. Burton
Oct 25 Fort Chiswell
Nov 1 Grayson County
Nov 8 at Auburn
GILES
Aug 30 at Blacksburg
Sep 6 Radford
Sep 20 at Narrows
Sep 27 at Grayson County
Oct 4 Auburn
Oct 11 George Wythe
Oct 18 at Galax
Oct 25 Tazewell
Nov 1 Bluefield, W.Va.
Nov 8 at Fort Chiswell
GRAYSON COUNTY
Aug 30 Alleghany, N.C.
Sep 6 Carroll County
Sep 13 Rural Retreat
Sep 20 at Floyd County
Sep 27 Giles
Oct 11 at Fort Chiswell
Oct 18 at Bluefield, W.Va.
Oct 25 Auburn
Nov 1 at George Wythe
Nov 8 at Galax
BATH COUNTY
Aug 30 Stonewall Jackson
Sep 6 at Page County
Sep 13 Richwood, W.Va.
Sep 20 at Meadow Bridge, W.Va.
Sep 27 Roanoke Catholic
Oct 11 at Auburn
Oct 18 Eastern Montgomery
Oct 25 at Craig County
Nov 1 Parry McCluer
Nov 8 at Narrows
CRAIG COUNTY
Aug 30 Bland County
Sep 6 at Auburn
Sep 20 at Montcalm, W.Va.
Sep 27 Twin Valley
Oct 4 at Phelps, Ky.
Oct 11 at Eastern Montgomery
Oct 18 Parry McCluer
Oct 25 Bath County
Nov 1 at Narrows
Nov 8 Meadow Bridge, W.Va.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY
Aug 30 Holston
Sep 6 at Rural Retreat
Sep 13 at Northwood
Sep 20 Auburn
Sep 27 Fort Chiswell
Oct 11 Craig County
Oct 18 at Bath County
Oct 25 Narrows
Nov 1 at Twin Valley
Nov 8 at Parry McCluer
NARROWS
Aug 30 Auburn
Sep 6 Holston
Sep 13 at Chilhowie
Sep 20 Giles
Sep 27 at James Monroe, W.Va.
Oct 11 at Parry McCluer
Oct 18 at Honaker
Oct 25 at Eastern Montgomery
Nov 1 Craig County
Nov 8 Bath County
PARRY McCLUER
Aug 30 at Rockbridge County
Sep 6 at Cumberland
Sep 13 James River-Buchanan
Sep 20 Stonewall Jackson
Oct 4 Fort Chiswell
Oct 11 Narrows
Oct 18 at Craig County
Oct 25 at Altavista
Nov 1 at Bath County
Nov 8 Eastern Montgomery
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
REGION 1D (15 schools)
GRUNDY
Aug 30 at Carroll County
Sep 6 Ridgeview
Sep 20 at PH-Glade Spring
Sep 27 Honaker
Oct 4 at Tazewell
Oct 11 Twin Valley
Oct 18 at Hurley
Oct 25 Marion
Nov 1 at Tolsia, W.Va.
Nov 8 at Central-Wise
HURLEY
Aug 30 Sherman, W.Va.
Sep 6 at Eastside
Sep 13 Van, W.Va.
Sep 20 at River View, W.Va.
Sep 27 Holston
Oct 11 Thomas Walker
Oct 18 Grundy
Oct 25 at Tolsia, W.Va.
Nov 1 at Castlewood
Nov 8 at Twin Valley
TWIN VALLEY
Aug 30 at Phelps, Ky.
Sep 6 at Montcalm, W.Va.
Sep 20 Northwood
Sep 27 at Craig County
Oct 4 at Bland County
Oct 11 at Grundy
Oct 18 Thomas Walker
Oct 25 River View, W.Va.
Nov 1 Eastern Montgomery
Nov 8 Hurley
CASTLEWOOD
Aug 30 at North Greene, Tenn.
Sep 6 Honaker
Sep 13 at Thomas Walker
Sep 20 at Lebanon
Sep 27 Rye Cove
Oct 4 at Northwood
Oct 11 at Twin Springs
Oct 25 J.I. Burton
Nov 1 Hurley
Nov 8 Eastside
EASTSIDE
Aug 30 at Central-Wise
Sep 6 Hurley
Sep 13 River View, W.Va.
Sep 20 Chilhowie
Oct 4 J.I. Burton
Oct 11 at Rye Cove
Oct 18 Twin Springs
Oct 25 at Thomas Walker
Nov 1 at Auburn
Nov 8 at Castlewood
J.I. BURTON
Aug 30 Ridgeview
Sep 6 at Chilhowie
Sep 13 at PH-Glade Spring
Sep 20 Twin Springs
Oct 4 at Eastside
Oct 11 Lee
Oct 18 at George Wythe
Oct 25 at Castlewood
Nov 1 Rye Cove
Nov 8 Thomas Walker
RYE COVE
Aug 30 at Hancock County, Tenn.
Sep 6 Northwood
Sep 13 at Honaker
Sep 20 Thomas Walker
Sep 27 at Castlewood
Oct 4 at Lee
Oct 11 Eastside
Oct 25 Chilhowie
Nov 1 at J.I. Burton
Nov 8 Twin Springs
THOMAS WALKER
Aug 30 Cumberland Gap, Tenn.
Sep 6 Lee
Sep 13 Castlewood
Sep 20 at Rye Cove
Oct 4 Unaka, Tenn.
Oct 11 at Hurley
Oct 18 at Twin Valley
Oct 25 Eastside
Nov 1 at Twin Springs
Nov 8 at J.I. Burton
TWIN SPRINGS
Aug 30 Northwood
Sep 6 Unaka, Tenn.
Sep 20 at J.I. Burton
Sep 27 Cumberland Gap, Tenn.
Oct 4 at Union
Oct 11 Castlewood
Oct 18 at Eastside
Oct 25 at Hancock County, Tenn.
Nov 1 Thomas Walker
Nov 8 at Rye Cove
CHILHOWIE
Aug 30 at Marion
Sep 6 J.I. Burton
Sep 13 Narrows
Sep 20 at Eastside
Sep 27 Northwood
Oct 4 Honaker
Oct 18 at Rural Retreat
Oct 25 at Rye Cove
Nov 1 PH-Glade Spring
Nov 8 at Holston
HOLSTON
Aug 30 at Eastern Montgomery
Sep 6 at Narrows
Sep 13 John Battle
Sep 20 Honaker
Sep 27 at Hurley
Oct 11 PH-Glade Spring
Oct 17 at Northwood
Oct 25 Johnson County, Tenn.
Nov 1 at Rural Retreat
Nov 8 Chilhowie
HONAKER
Aug 29 Lebanon
Sep 6 at Castlewood
Sep 13 Rye Cove
Sep 20 at Holston
Sep 27 at Grundy
Oct 4 at Chilhowie
Oct 18 Narrows
Oct 25 PH-Glade Spring
Nov 1 at Northwood
Nov 8 Rural Retreat
NORTHWOOD
Aug 30 at Twin Springs
Sep 6 at Rye Cove
Sep 13 Eastern Montgomery
Sep 20 at Twin Valley
Sep 27 at Chilhowie
Oct 11 Castlewood
Oct 17 Holston
Oct 24 Rural Retreat
Nov 1 Honaker
Nov 8 at PH-Glade Spring
PH-GLADE SPRING
Aug 30 Virginia High
Sep 6 at Lebanon
Sep 13 J.I. Burton
Sep 20 Grundy
Sep 27 at John Battle
Oct 4 Rural Retreat
Oct 11 at Holston
Oct 25 at Honaker
Nov 1 at Chilhowie
Nov 8 Northwood
RURAL RETREAT
Aug 30 at Fort Chiswell
Sep 6 Eastern Montgomery
Sep 13 at Grayson County
Sep 27 George Wythe
Oct 4 at PH-Glade Spring
Oct 11 Lebanon
Oct 18 Chilhowie
Oct 24 at Northwood
Nov 1 Holston
Nov 8 at Honaker