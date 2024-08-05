Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

2024 VHSL Football Schedules - Listed by Team & Region

Robert Anderson • VirginiaPreps
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Below, you can find the complete 2024 VHSL Football Schedules listed by team in each region, starting from Class 6, Region A down to Class 1, Region D compiled by VirginiaPreps writer Robert Anderson.

We plan to update this list throughout the season with schedule changes and scores. For any updates or corrections needed to be made, please e-mail hatfieldsports@gmail.com.

2024 VHSL Master Football Schedule Here


*** To find your school, we suggest typing in 'CTRL F and typing team name in seach box.' ***


REGION 6A (11 teams)

LANDSTOWN

Aug 29 Frank Cox

Sep 6 at Tallwood

Sep 13 Salem-Virginia Beach

Sep 20 at Princess Anne

Sep 27 Bayside

Oct 4 at Kempsville

Oct 10 at Green Run

Oct 25 at Ocean Lakes

Nov 1 First Colonial

Nov 8 Floyd Kellam

HIGHLAND SPRINGS

Aug 29 at Manchester

Sep 6 Phoebus

Sep 13 Maury

Sep 20 Douglas Freeman

Sep 27 at Riverbend

Oct 10 at Henrico

Oct 18 at Potomac, Md.

Oct 25 Hermitage

Nov 1 at Varina

Nov 8 Hanover

MEADOWBROOK

Aug 29 at Clover Hill

Sep 6 Thomas Jefferson-Richmond

Sep 13 J.R. Tucker

Sep 20 at Deep Run

Sep 27 Petersburg

Oct 4 Matoaca

Oct 11 at Prince George

Oct 18 Thomas Dale

Oct 25 at Hopewell

Oct 31 at Dinwiddie

THOMAS DALE

Aug 29 Cosby

Sep 6 at L.C. Bird

Sep 20 at Glen Allen

Sep 26 at Prince George

Oct 4 Dinwiddie

Oct 11 Matoaca

Oct 18 at Meadowbrook

Oct 25 Patrick Henry-Ashland

Nov 1 at Hopewell

Nov 8 Petersburg

DEEP RUN

Aug 29 at Mechanicsville

Sep 6 at Atlee

Sep 13 at Prince George

Sep 20 Meadowbrook

Sep 27 Douglas Freeman

Oct 3 Hermitage

Oct 10 at J.R. Tucker

Oct 18 Thomas Jefferson-Richmond

Oct 25 Glen Allen

Nov 1 at Mills Godwin

GLEN ALLEN

Aug 29 Prince George

Sep 6 Massaponax

Sep 13 Patrick Henry-Ashland

Sep 20 Thomas Dale

Oct 4 at Douglas Freeman

Oct 11 at Varina

Oct 18 at Hermitage

Oct 25 at Deep Run

Nov 1 J.R. Tucker

Nov 8 Mills Godwin

COSBY

Aug 29 at Thomas Dale

Sep 13 Midlothian

Sep 20 Monacan

Sep 27 at Clover Hill

Oct 4 Richmond City of the Arts

Oct 11 at Powhatan

Oct 17 James River-Chesterfield

Oct 25 at Huguenot

Nov 1 L.C. Bird

Nov 8 at Manchester

MANCHESTER

Aug 29 Highland Springs

Sep 13 at Powhatan

Sep 20 Midlothian

Sep 27 at James River-Chesterfield

Oct 4 Monacan

Oct 11 at Huguenot

Oct 18 Clover Hill

Oct 25 L.C. Bird

Oct 31 Richmond City of the Arts

Nov 8 Cosby

GRASSFIELD

Aug 30 at Warwick

Sep 6 at Woodside

Sep 20 Deep Creek

Sep 27 at Oscar Smith

Oct 4 at Great Bridge

Oct 11 King's Fork

Oct 18 at Hickory

Oct 25 Nansemond River

Nov 1 Western Branch

Nov 8 at Indian River

OSCAR SMITH

Aug 30 Hermitage

Sep 6 I.C. Norcom

Sep 13 at Great Bridge

Sep 19 Nansemond River

Sep 27 Grassfield

Oct 11 at Indian River

Oct 18 at Deep Creek

Oct 25 King's Fork

Nov 1 Hickory

Nov 8 at Western Branch

WESTERN BRANCH

Aug 29 at Menchville

Sep 6 Benedictine

Sep 13 King's Fork

Sep 19 at Hickory

Oct 4 Nansemond River

Oct 11 at Deep Creek

Oct 18 Great Bridge

Oct 25 Indian River

Nov 1 at Grassfield

Nov 8 Oscar Smith

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

REGION 6B (19 schools)

C.D. HYLTON

Aug 29 Battlefield

Sep 6 at Osbourn Park

Sep 13 Osbourn

Sep 20 at Unity Reed

Sep 27 Woodbridge

Oct 4 at Potomac

Oct 18 at Charles Colgan

Oct 25 Gar-Field

Nov 1 Freedom-Prince William

Nov 8 at Forest Park

CHARLES COLGAN

Aug 29 Lake Braddock

Sep 6 at Osbourn

Sep 13 at Stafford

Sep 20 Osbourn Park

Oct 4 Gar-Field

Oct 11 at Freedom-Prince William

Oct 18 C.D. Hylton

Oct 25 at Woodbridge

Oct 31 at Forest Park

Nov 8 Potomac

FOREST PARK

Aug 29 at Mountain View

Sep 6 Riverbend

Sep 13 Alexandria City

Sep 20 at Varina

Sep 27 at Potomac

Oct 4 Freedom-Prince William

Oct 11 at Woodbridge

Oct 18 at Gar-Field

Oct 31 Charles Colgan

Nov 8 C.D. Hylton

FREEDOM-PRINCE WILLIAM (9 games)

Aug 30 Coolidge, D.C

Sep 6 Varina

Sep 13 at DeMatha, D.C.

Sep 27 Gar-Field

Oct 4 at Forest Park

Oct 11 Charles Colgan

Oct 18 Woodbridge

Oct 25 at Potomac

Nov 1 at C.D. Hylton

GAR-FIELD

Aug 29 Unity Reed

Sep 6 Gainesville

Sep 13 at Battlefield

Sep 27 at Freedom-Prince William

Oct 4 at Charles Colgan

Oct 11 Potomac

Oct 18 Forest Park

Oct 25 at C.D. Hylton

Oct 31 at Patriot

Nov 8 Woodbridge

POTOMAC

Aug 29 Gainesville

Sep 6 at Battlefield

Sep 13 Colonial Forge

Sep 20 at Osbourn

Sep 27 Forest Park

Oct 4 C.D. Hylton

Oct 11 at Gar-Field

Oct 25 Freedom-Prince William

Oct 31 at Woodbridge

Nov 8 at Charles Colgan

WOODBRIDGE

Aug 29 Colonial Forge

Sep 6 at Unity Reed

Sep 13 at Gainesville

Sep 20 Battlefield

Sep 27 at C.D. Hylton

Oct 11 Forest Park

Oct 18 at Freedom-Prince William

Oct 25 Charles Colgan

Oct 31 Potomac

Nov 8 at Gar-Field

BATTLEFIELD

Aug 29 at C.D. Hylton

Sep 6 Potomac

Sep 13 Gar-Field

Sep 20 at Woodbridge

Sep 27 Freedom-South Riding

Oct 4 at Unity Reed

Oct 18 Gainesville

Oct 25 Osbourn Park

Oct 31 at Osbourn

Nov 8 at Patriot

FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING

Aug 29 at Lightridge

Sep 6 Potomac Falls

Sep 13 at Patriot

Sep 20 Riverside

Sep 27 at Battlefield

Oct 4 Osbourn

Oct 10 at Osbourn Park

Oct 18 at Unity Reed

Oct 31 Gainesville

Nov 8 John Champe

GAINESVILLE

Aug 29 at Potomac

Sep 6 at Gar-Field

Sep 13 Woodbridge

Sep 20 James Robinson

Sep 27 Osbourn Park

Oct 10 at Patriot

Oct 18 at Battlefield

Oct 25 Osbourn

Oct 31 at Freedom-South Riding

Nov 8 Unity Reed

OSBOURN

Aug 29 South Lakes

Sep 6 Charles Colgan

Sep 13 at C.D. Hylton

Sep 20 Potomac

Oct 4 at Freedom-South Riding

Oct 10 Unity Reed

Oct 18 Patriot

Oct 25 at Gainesville

Oct 31 Battlefield

Nov 8 at Osbourn Park

OSBOURN PARK

Aug 29 Manassas Park

Sep 6 C.D. Hylton

Sep 13 at Herndon

Sep 20 at Charles Colgan

Sep 27 at Gainesville

Oct 4 Patriot

Oct 10 Freedom-South Riding

Oct 25 at Battlefield

Nov 2 at Unity Reed

Nov 8 Osbourn

PATRIOT

Aug 29 at Westfield

Sep 13 Freedom-South Riding

Sep 20 at Colonial Forge

Sep 27 Unity Reed

Oct 4 at Osbourn Park

Oct 10 Gainesville

Oct 18 at Osbourn

Oct 25 at Mountain View

Oct 31 Gar-Field

Nov 8 Battlefield

UNITY REED

Aug 29 at Gar-Field

Sep 6 Woodbridge

Sep 13 Mount Vernon

Sep 20 C.D. Hylton

Sep 27 at Patriot

Oct 4 Battlefield

Oct 10 at Osbourn

Oct 18 Freedom-South Riding

Nov 2 Osbourn Park

Nov 8 at Gainesville

BROOKE POINT

Aug 29 King George

Sep 6 Spotsylvania

Sep 13 Independence

Sep 20 at Eastern View

Sep 27 North Stafford

Oct 4 at Stafford

Oct 11 at Massaponax

Oct 18 Mountain View

Oct 25 at Colonial Forge

Nov 1 Riverbend

COLONIAL FORGE

Aug 29 at Woodbridge

Sep 6 Alexandria City

Sep 13 at Potomac

Sep 20 Patriot

Sep 27 at Stafford

Oct 4 Massaponax

Oct 10 at Mountain View

Oct 18 Riverbend

Oct 25 Brooke Point

Nov 8 at North Stafford

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Aug 29 Forest Park

Sep 6 at Woodgrove

Sep 20 at Centreville

Sep 27 at Massaponax

Oct 4 Riverbend

Oct 10 Colonial Forge

Oct 18 at Brooke Point

Oct 25 Patriot

Nov 1 North Stafford

Nov 8 at Stafford

NORTH STAFFORD

Sep 6 at Dinwiddie

Sep 13 Courtland

Sep 20 at Briar Woods

Sep 27 at Brooke Point

Oct 4 Eastern View

Oct 11 at Riverbend

Oct 18 Stafford

Oct 25 Massaponax

Nov 1 at Mountain View

Nov 8 Colonial Forge

STAFFORD

Aug 29 James Monroe

Sep 6 at Chancellor

Sep 13 Charles Colgan

Sep 20 at Independence

Sep 27 Colonial Forge

Oct 4 Brooke Point

Oct 18 at North Stafford

Oct 25 at Riverbend

Nov 1 at Massaponax

Nov 8 Mountain View

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

REGION 6C (16 schools)

ANNANDALE

Aug 29 at George Marshall

Sep 6 Washington-Liberty

Sep 13 Hayfield

Sep 20 at Falls Church

Sep 27 Bishop Ireton

Oct 10 at Justice

Oct 18 at Thomas Edison

Oct 25 at Mount Vernon

Oct 31 John R. Lewis

Nov 8 Rock Ridge

FALLS CHURCH

Aug 29 at Chantilly

Sep 6 George Marshall

Sep 13 at South Lakes

Sep 20 Annandale

Sep 27 Washington-Liberty

Oct 4 at Hayfield

Oct 11 Mount Vernon

Oct 25 at John R. Lewis

Oct 31 Thomas Edison

Nov 8 at Justice

HAYFIELD

Aug 29 at West Springfield

Sep 13 at Annandale

Sep 20 at Chantilly

Sep 27 South County

Oct 4 Falls Church

Oct 11 Thomas Edison

Oct 18 at Mount Vernon

Oct 25 Riverdale Baptist, Md.

Nov 2 Justice

Nov 8 at John R. Lewis

JOHN R. LEWIS

Aug 29 Park View

Sep 6 McLean

Sep 13 at Washington-Liberty

Sep 27 Mount Vernon

Oct 4 at Thomas Edison

Oct 10 at Thomas Jefferson-Alexandria

Oct 18 at Justice

Oct 25 Falls Church

Oct 31 at Annandale

Nov 8 Hayfield

JUSTICE

Aug 29 Herndon

Sep 13 at George Marshall

Sep 20 at Langley

Sep 27 Westfield

Oct 4 at Mount Vernon

Oct 10 at Annandale

Oct 18 John R. Lewis

Oct 25 Thomas Edison

Nov 2 at Hayfield

Nov 8 Falls Church

MOUNT VERNON

Aug 29 at West Potomac

Sep 6 Westfield

Sep 13 at Unity Reed

Sep 20 South Lakes

Sep 27 at John R. Lewis

Oct 4 Justice

Oct 11 at Falls Church

Oct 18 Hayfield

Oct 25 Annandale

Nov 8 at Thomas Edison

THOMAS EDISON

Aug 29 at Washington-Liberty

Sep 13 Langley

Sep 20 at McLean

Sep 27 at Wakefield

Oct 4 John R. Lewis

Oct 11 at Hayfield

Oct 18 Annandale

Oct 25 at Justice

Oct 31 at Falls Church

Nov 8 Mount Vernon

THOMAS JEFFERSON-ALEXANDRIA (8 games)

Aug 29 Paul Public Charter, D.C.

Sep 6 Kipp College Prep, D.C.

Sep 13 Stonewall Jackson

Sep 20 Northern Virginia Home School

Sep 27 FCA Bucks, Del.

Oct 10 John R. Lewis

Oct 18 Digital Pioneers, D.C.

Oct 25 Manassas Park

ALEXANDRIA CITY

Aug 29 Centreville

Sep 6 at Colonial Forge

Sep 13 at Forest Park

Sep 27 W.T. Woodson

Oct 4 at West Springfield

Oct 10 South County

Oct 18 Lake Braddock

Oct 25 at West Potomac

Nov 2 at James Robinson

Nov 9 Fairfax

C.G. WOODSON

Aug 29 Yorktown

Sep 6 Chantilly

Sep 13 at Oakton

Sep 27 at Alexandria City

Oct 4 Lake Braddock

Oct 11 at Fairfax

Oct 18 James Robinson

Oct 25 at South County

Nov 2 West Potomac

Nov 8 at West Springfield

FAIRFAX

Aug 29 at Wakefield

Sep 6 Oakton

Sep 13 Centreville

Sep 20 at South County

Sep 27 at Lake Braddock

Oct 4 West Potomac

Oct 11 C.G. Woodson

Oct 25 at James Robinson

Nov 2 West Springfield

Nov 8 at Alexandria City

LAKE BRADDOCK

Aug 29 at Charles Colgan

Sep 6 James Madison

Sep 13 at Westfield

Sep 20 West Potomac

Sep 27 Fairfax

Oct 4 at C.G. Woodson

Oct 18 at Alexandria City

Oct 25 West Springfield

Nov 2 at South County

Nov 8 James Robinson

JAMES ROBINSON

Aug 29 South County

Sep 6 at South Lakes

Sep 13 James Madison

Sep 20 at Gainesville

Sep 27 at West Potomac

Oct 10 West Springfield

Oct 18 at C.G. Woodson

Oct 25 Fairfax

Nov 2 Alexandria City

Nov 8 at Lake Braddock

SOUTH COUNTY

Aug 29 at James Robinson

Sep 7 at Quince Orchard, Md.

Sep 13 West Springfield

Sep 20 Fairfax

Sep 27 at Hayfield

Oct 4 James Madison

Oct 10 at Alexandria City

Oct 25 C.G. Woodson

Nov 2 Lake Braddock

Nov 8 at West Potomac

WEST POTOMAC

Aug 29 Mount Vernon

Sep 6 at Centreville

Sep 20 at Lake Braddock

Sep 27 James Robinson

Oct 4 at Fairfax

Oct 10 Oakton

Oct 18 at West Springfield

Oct 25 Alexandria City

Nov 2 at C.G. Woodson

Nov 8 South County

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Aug 29 Hayfield

Sep 13 at South County

Sep 20 at Oakton

Sep 27 Yorktown

Oct 4 Alexandria City

Oct 10 at James Robinson

Oct 18 West Potomac

Oct 25 at Lake Braddock

Nov 2 at Fairfax

Nov 8 C.G. Woodson

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

REGION 6D (13 schools)

CENTREVILLE

Aug 29 at Alexandria City

Sep 6 West Potomac

Sep 13 at Fairfax

Sep 20 Mountain View

Sep 27 Oakton

Oct 4 at Yorktown

Oct 18 Westfield

Oct 25 Chantilly

Nov 1 at South Lakes

Nov 8 at James Madison

CHANTILLY

Aug 29 Falls Church

Sep 6 at C.G. Woodson

Sep 13 McLean

Sep 20 Hayfield

Sep 27 at James Madison

Oct 4 South Lakes

Oct 10 at Herndon

Oct 25 at Centreville

Nov 2 Westfield

Nov 8 at Oakton

JAMES MADISON

Aug 29 Stone Bridge

Sep 6 at Lake Braddock

Sep 13 at James Robinson

Sep 20 George Marshall

Sep 27 Chantilly

Oct 4 at South County

Oct 10 Westfield

Oct 25 at South Lakes

Nov 2 at Oakton

Nov 8 Centreville

OAKTON

Aug 29 at Langley

Sep 6 at Fairfax

Sep 13 C.G. Woodson

Sep 20 West Springfield

Sep 27 at Centreville

Oct 10 at West Potomac

Oct 18 South Lakes

Oct 25 at Westfield

Nov 2 James Madison

Nov 8 Chantilly

SOUTH LAKES

Aug 29 at Osbourn

Sep 6 James Robinson

Sep 13 Falls Church

Sep 20 at Mount Vernon

Sep 28 Herndon

Oct 4 at Chantilly

Oct 18 at Oakton

Oct 25 James Madison

Nov 1 Centreville

Nov 8 at Westfield

WESTFIELD

Aug 29 Patriot

Sep 6 at Mount Vernon

Sep 13 Lake Braddock

Sep 27 at Justice

Oct 4 Wakefield

Oct 10 at James Madison

Oct 18 at Centreville

Oct 25 Oakton

Nov 2 at Chantilly

Nov 8 South Lakes

GEORGE MARSHALL

Aug 29 Annandale

Sep 6 at Falls Church

Sep 13 Justice

Sep 20 at James Madison

Sep 27 McLean

Oct 4 at Langley

Oct 10 at Washington-Liberty

Oct 18 Wakefield

Oct 25 Herndon

Nov 2 at Yorktown

HERNDON

Aug 29 at Justice

Sep 6 Langley

Sep 13 Osbourn Park

Sep 20 at Wakefield

Sep 28 at South Lakes

Oct 4 Washington-Liberty

Oct 10 Chantilly

Oct 18 at McLean

Oct 25 at George Marshall

Nov 9 Yorktown

LANGLEY

Aug 29 Oakton

Sep 6 at Herndon

Sep 13 at Thomas Edison

Sep 20 Justice

Sep 27 at Lightridge

Oct 4 George Marshall

Oct 10 at Wakefield

Oct 18 Yorktown

Nov 2 Washington-Liberty

Nov 8 at McLean

McLEAN

Aug 29 Meridian

Sep 6 at John R. Lewis

Sep 13 at Chantilly

Sep 20 Thomas Edison

Sep 27 at George Marshall

Oct 10 at Yorktown

Oct 18 Herndon

Oct 25 at Washington-Liberty

Nov 2 Wakefield

Nov 8 Langley

WAKEFIELD

Aug 29 Fairfax

Sep 6 Anacostia, D.C

Sep 13 at Yorktown

Sep 20 Herndon

Sep 27 Thomas Edison

Oct 4 at Westfield

Oct 10 Langley

Oct 18 at George Marshall

Nov 2 at McLean

Nov 8 Washington-Liberty

WASHINGTON-LIBERTY

Aug 29 Thomas Edison

Sep 6 at Annandale

Sep 13 John R. Lewis

Sep 20 Yorktown

Sep 27 at Falls Church

Oct 4 at Herndon

Oct 10 George Marshall

Oct 25 McLean

Nov 2 at Langley

Nov 8 at Wakefield

YORKTOWN

Aug 29 at C.G. Woodson

Sep 6 Jackson-Reed, D.C.

Sep 13 Wakefield

Sep 20 at Washington-Liberty

Sep 27 at West Springfield

Oct 4 Centreville

Oct 10 McLean

Oct 18 at Langley

Nov 2 George Marshall

Nov 8 at Herndon

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

REGION 5A (14 schools)

BAYSIDE

Aug 29 Princess Anne

Sep 6 at Frank Cox

Sep 13 Kempsville

Sep 20 at Salem-Virginia Beach

Sep 27 at Landstown

Oct 10 at First Colonial

Oct 19 Green Run

Oct 25 at Floyd Kellam

Nov 1 Ocean Lakes

Nov 8 Tallwood

FIRST COLONIAL

Aug 29 Floyd Kellam

Sep 6 at Ocean Lakes

Sep 13 Frank Cox

Sep 20 at Tallwood

Sep 27 Salem-Virginia Beach

Oct 4 at Princess Anne

Oct 10 Bayside

Oct 18 at Kempsville

Oct 25 Green Run

Nov 1 at Landstown

FLOYD KELLAM

Aug 29 at First Colonial

Sep 6 Green Run

Sep 20 Ocean Lakes

Sep 27 Frank Cox

Oct 4 at Tallwood

Oct 10 Salem-Virginia Beach

Oct 18 at Princess Anne

Oct 25 Bayside

Nov 1 at Kempsville

Nov 8 at Landstown

FRANK COX

Aug 29 at Landstown

Sep 6 Bayside

Sep 13 at First Colonial

Sep 20 Green Run

Sep 27 at Floyd Kellam

Oct 4 Ocean Lakes

Oct 18 Tallwood

Oct 25 Salem-Virginia Beach

Nov 1 at Princess Anne

Nov 8 at Kempsville

GREEN RUN

Aug 29 Tallwood

Sep 6 at Floyd Kellam

Sep 13 Princess Anne

Sep 20 at Frank Cox

Sep 27 Kempsville

Oct 4 at Salem-Virginia Beach

Oct 10 Landstown

Oct 19 at Bayside

Oct 25 at First Colonial

Nov 8 Ocean Lakes

KEMPSVILLE

Aug 29 Salem-Virginia Beach

Sep 6 at Princess Anne

Sep 13 at Bayside

Sep 27 at Green Run

Oct 4 Landstown

Oct 10 at Ocean Lakes

Oct 18 First Colonial

Oct 25 at Tallwood

Nov 1 Floyd Kellam

Nov 8 Frank Cox

OCEAN LAKES

Sep 6 First Colonial

Sep 13 Tallwood

Sep 20 at Floyd Kellam

Sep 27 Princess Anne

Oct 4 at Frank Cox

Oct 10 Kempsville

Oct 18 at Salem-Virginia Beach

Oct 25 Landstown

Nov 1 at Bayside

Nov 8 at Green Run

PRINCESS ANNE

Aug 29 at Bayside

Sep 6 Kempsville

Sep 13 at Green Run

Sep 20 Landstown

Sep 27 at Ocean Lakes

Oct 4 First Colonial

Oct 10 at Tallwood

Oct 18 Floyd Kellam

Nov 1 Frank Cox

Nov 8 at Salem-Virginia Beach

SALEM-VIRGINIA BEACH

Aug 29 at Kempsville

Sep 13 at Landstown

Sep 20 Bayside

Sep 27 at First Colonial

Oct 4 Green Run

Oct 10 at Floyd Kellam

Oct 18 Ocean Lakes

Oct 25 at Frank Cox

Nov 1 Tallwood

Nov 8 Princess Anne

TALLWOOD

Aug 29 at Green Run

Sep 6 Landstown

Sep 13 at Ocean Lakes

Sep 20 First Colonial

Oct 4 Floyd Kellam

Oct 11 Princess Anne

Oct 18 at Frank Cox

Oct 25 Kempsville

Nov 1 at Salem-Virginia Beach

Nov 8 at Bayside

DEEP CREEK

Aug 29 Currituck, N.C.

Sep 13 at Nansemond River

Sep 20 at Grassfield

Sep 27 Indian River

Oct 4 at Hickory

Oct 11 Western Branch

Oct 18 Oscar Smith

Oct 25 at Great Bridge

Nov 1 at King's Fork

Nov 8 Lakeland

GREAT BRIDGE

Sep 6 at Norview

Sep 13 Oscar Smith

Sep 19 King's Fork

Sep 27 at Hickory

Oct 4 Grassfield

Oct 11 at Lakeland

Oct 18 at Western Branch

Oct 25 Deep Creek

Nov 1 Indian River

Nov 8 at Nansemond River

HICKORY

Sep 5 at Manor

Sep 13 at Indian River

Sep 19 Western Branch

Sep 27 Great Bridge

Oct 4 Deep Creek

Oct 11 at Nansemond River

Oct 18 Grassfield

Oct 25 at Lakeland

Nov 1 at Oscar Smith

Nov 8 King's Fork

INDIAN RIVER

Aug 30 at Varina

Sep 6 at Lakeland

Sep 13 Hickory

Sep 27 at Deep Creek

Oct 4 at King's Fork

Oct 11 Oscar Smith

Oct 18 Nansemond River

Oct 25 at Western Branch

Nov 1 at Great Bridge

Nov 8 Grassfield

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

REGION 5B (10 schools)

GRANBY

Aug 31 at Denbigh

Sep 6 at Kecoughtan

Sep 20 at Norview

Sep 27 at Booker T. Washington

Oct 4 Lakeland

Oct 11 Lake Taylor

Oct 18 Churchland

Oct 25 I.C. Norcom

Nov 1 Manor

Nov 8 at Maury

MAURY

Sep 6 H.D. Wise, Md.

Sep 13 at Highland Springs

Sep 20 Dinwiddie

Sep 27 Lake Taylor

Oct 4 at I.C. Norcom

Oct 11 at Manor

Oct 18 Booker T. Washington

Oct 25 at Norview

Nov 1 at Churchland

Nov 8 Granby

NORVIEW (9 games)

Aug 30 at Smithfield

Sep 6 Great Bridge

Sep 13 at I.C. Norcom

Sep 20 Granby

Sep 27 Churchland

Oct 4 at Manor

Oct 11 Booker T. Washington

Oct 25 Maury

Nov 8 at Lake Taylor

BETHEL

Aug 30 Nansemond River

Sep 5 Warwick

Sep 12 Menchville

Sep 21 Woodside

Sep 28 at Phoebus

Oct 3 at Kecoughtan

Oct 11 at Gloucester

Oct 17 Heritage-Newport News

Oct 24 Denbigh

Oct 31 at Hampton

KECOUGHTAN

Aug 29 at Gloucester

Sep 6 Granby

Sep 13 at Warwick

Sep 19 Hampton

Sep 26 at Menchville

Oct 3 Bethel

Oct 10 Phoebus

Oct 19 at Denbigh

Oct 25 Woodside

Oct 31 at Heritage-Newport News

MENCHVILLE

Aug 29 Western Branch

Sep 6 Heritage-Newport News

Sep 12 at Bethel

Sep 20 at Warwick

Sep 26 Kecoughtan

Oct 5 Gloucester

Oct 11 at Woodside

Oct 18 at Hampton

Oct 26 at Phoebus

Nov 1 Denbigh

WARWICK

Aug 30 Grassfield

Sep 5 at Bethel

Sep 13 Kecoughtan

Sep 20 Menchville

Sep 27 at Gloucester

Oct 4 at Heritage-Newport News

Oct 10 at Denbigh

Oct 18 Woodside

Oct 25 Hampton

Nov 2 at Phoebus

WOODSIDE

Aug 29 at Hampton

Sep 5 Grassfield

Sep 12 at Phoebus

Sep 21 at Bethel

Sep 27 at Heritage-Newport News

Oct 3 Denbigh

Oct 11 Menchville

Oct 18 at Warwick

Oct 25 at Kecoughtan

Nov 2 Gloucester

KING'S FORK

Aug 30 Churchland

Sep 13 at Western Branch

Sep 19 at Great Bridge

Sep 27 at Nansemond River

Oct 4 Indian River

Oct 11 at Grassfield

Oct 18 Lakeland

Oct 25 at Oscar Smith

Nov 1 Deep Creek

Nov 8 at Hickory

NANSEMOND RIVER

Aug 30 at Bethel

Sep 13 Deep Creek

Sep 19 at Oscar Smith

Sep 27 King's Fork

Oct 4 at Western Branch

Oct 11 Hickory

Oct 18 at Indian River

Oct 25 at Grassfield

Nov 1 Lakeland

Nov 8 Great Bridge

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

REGION 5C (15 schools)

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Aug 30 Bassett

Sep 6 Salem

Sep 13 Liberty Christian

Sep 20 at Magna Vista

Oct 4 at Brookville

Oct 11 at Northside

Oct 18 Staunton River

Oct 25 at William Byrd

Nov 1 William Fleming

Nov 8 at Lord Botetourt

WILLIAM FLEMING

Aug 30 at Hidden Valley

Sep 6 Albemarle

Sep 13 at Salem

Sep 20 Patrick Henry

Oct 4 at Halifax County

Oct 11 at William Byrd

Oct 18 Northside

Oct 25 Lord Botetourt

Nov 1 at Franklin County

Nov 8 Staunton River

MATOACA

Sep 6 at Warhill

Sep 13 at Henrico

Sep 20 at Massaponax

Sep 27 Colonial Heights

Oct 4 at Meadowbrook

Oct 10 at Thomas Dale

Oct 18 Hopewell

Oct 25 Petersburg

Nov 1 Prince George

Nov 8 at Dinwiddie

PRINCE GEORGE

Aug 29 at Glen Allen

Sep 6 at Midlothian

Sep 13 Deep Run

Sep 26 Thomas Dale

Oct 4 at Petersburg

Oct 11 Meadowbrook

Oct 18 Colonial Heights

Oct 25 at Dinwiddie

Nov 1 at Matoaca

Nov 8 Hopewell

DOUGLAS FREEMAN

Aug 29 at Atlee

Sep 6 at James River-Chesterfield

Sep 13 Mechanicsville

Sep 20 at Highland Springs

Sep 27 at Deep Run

Oct 4 Glen Allen

Oct 11 at Hermitage

Oct 18 J.R. Tucker

Oct 25 Mills Godwin

Nov 1 at Hanover

HERMITAGE

Aug 30 at Oscar Smith

Sep 6 Henrico

Sep 13 at Varina

Sep 20 Patrick Henry-Ashland

Sep 27 at Mills Godwin

Oct 3 at Deep Run

Oct 11 Douglas Freeman

Oct 18 Glen Allen

Oct 25 at Highland Springs

Nov 8 J.R. Tucker

J.R. TUCKER

Aug 30 Caroline

Sep 13 at Meadowbrook

Sep 20 Henrico

Sep 27 at John Marshall

Oct 4 Mills Godwin

Oct 10 Deep Run

Oct 18 at Douglas Freeman

Oct 25 Thomas Jefferson-Richmond

Nov 1 at Glen Allen

Nov 8 at Hermitage

MILLS GODWIN

Aug 29 at Goochland

Sep 6 Patrick Henry-Ashland

Sep 13 Atlee

Sep 20 Hanover

Sep 27 Hermitage

Oct 4 at J.R. Tucker

Oct 11 Thomas Jefferson-Richmond

Oct 25 at Douglas Freeman

Nov 1 Deep Run

Nov 8 at Glen Allen

CLOVER HILL

Aug 29 Meadowbrook

Sep 13 Huguenot

Sep 20 at L.C. Bird

Sep 27 Cosby

Oct 4 at Midlothian

Oct 11 Monacan

Oct 18 at Manchester

Oct 25 Richmond City of the Arts

Nov 1 Powhatan

Nov 7 at James River-Chesterfield

JAMES RIVER-CHESTERFIELD

Aug 29 L.C. Bird

Sep 6 Douglas Freeman

Sep 13 Richmond City of the Arts

Sep 20 Powhatan

Sep 27 Manchester

Oct 3 at Huguenot

Oct 17 at Cosby

Oct 25 Midlothian

Nov 1 at Monacan

Nov 7 Clover Hill

L.C. BIRD

Aug 29 at James River-Chesterfield

Sep 6 Thomas Dale

Sep 12 at Monacan

Sep 20 Clover Hill

Sep 26 Richmond City of the Arts

Oct 3 Powhatan

Oct 18 Huguenot

Oct 25 at Manchester

Nov 1 at Cosby

Nov 8 Midlothian

MIDLOTHIAN

Aug 29 at Monacan

Sep 6 Prince George

Sep 13 at Cosby

Sep 20 at Manchester

Oct 4 Clover Hill

Oct 11 Richmond City of the Arts

Oct 18 Powhatan

Oct 25 at James River-Chesterfield

Nov 1 Huguenot

Nov 8 at L.C. Bird

ALBEMARLE

Aug 30 at Heritage-Lynchburg

Sep 6 at William Fleming

Sep 13 Patrick Henry-Roanoke

Sep 27 Orange County

Oct 4 at Fluvanna County

Oct 11 Goochland

Oct 18 at Monticello

Oct 25 Charlottesville

Nov 1 Louisa County

Nov 8 at Western Albemarle

LOUISA COUNTY

Aug 29 at Patrick Henry-Ashland

Sep 6 at Courtland

Sep 13 Massaponax

Sep 27 at Western Albemarle

Oct 4 Monticello

Oct 11 at Orange County

Oct 18 Charlottesville

Oct 25 Fluvanna County

Nov 1 at Albemarle

Nov 8 Goochland

PATRICK HENRY

Aug 30 Brookville

Sep 6 E.C. Glass

Sep 13 at Albemarle

Sep 20 at William Fleming

Sep 27 Salem

Oct 4 at Pulaski County

Oct 18 at Cave Spring

Oct 25 Christiansburg

Nov 1 at Blacksburg

Nov 8 Hidden Valley

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

REGION 5D (9 schools)

MASSAPONAX

Aug 29 Independence

Sep 6 at Glen Allen

Sep 13 at Louisa County

Sep 20 Matoaca

Sep 27 Mountain View

Oct 4 at Colonial Forge

Oct 11 Brooke Point

Oct 25 at North Stafford

Nov 1 Stafford

Nov 8 at Riverbend

RIVERBEND

Aug 30 Chancellor

Sep 6 at Forest Park

Sep 13 at King George

Sep 27 Highland Springs

Oct 4 at Mountain View

Oct 11 North Stafford

Oct 18 at Colonial Forge

Oct 25 Stafford

Nov 1 at Brooke Point

Nov 8 Massaponax

BRIAR WOODS

Aug 29 John Champe

Sep 6 at Loudoun County

Sep 13 at Broad Run

Sep 20 North Stafford

Oct 4 at Fort Hill, Md.

Oct 10 at Riverside

Oct 18 Potomac Falls

Oct 25 Lightridge

Oct 31 Stone Bridge

Nov 8 at Independence

INDEPENDENCE

Aug 29 at Massaponax

Sep 6 Tuscarora

Sep 13 at Brooke Point

Sep 20 Stafford

Oct 4 Woodgrove

Oct 10 at Lightridge

Oct 18 Riverside

Oct 25 at Stone Bridge

Oct 31 at Potomac Falls

Nov 8 Briar Woods

LIGHTRIDGE

Aug 29 Freedom-South Riding

Sep 6 at John Champe

Sep 13 at Sherando

Sep 20 at Tuscarora

Sep 27 Langley

Oct 10 Independence

Oct 18 Stone Bridge

Oct 25 at Briar Woods

Oct 31 at Riverside

Nov 8 Potomac Falls

POTOMAC FALLS

Aug 29 Dominion

Sep 6 at Freedom-South Riding

Sep 13 at Heritage-Leesburg

Sep 20 at John Champe

Sep 27 Tuscarora

Oct 10 Stone Bridge

Oct 18 at Briar Woods

Oct 25 Riverside

Oct 31 Independence

Nov 8 at Lightridge

RIVERSIDE

Aug 29 at Broad Run

Sep 6 Heritage-Leesburg

Sep 13 Dominion

Sep 20 at Freedom-South Riding

Oct 4 Loudoun County

Oct 10 Briar Woods

Oct 18 at Independence

Oct 25 at Potomac Falls

Oct 31 Lightridge

Nov 8 at Stone Bridge

STONE BRIDGE (9 games)

Aug 29 at James Madison

Sep 13 Woodgrove

Sep 20 Quince Orchard, Md.

Sep 27 Good Counsel, Md.

Oct 10 at Potomac Falls

Oct 18 at Lightridge

Oct 25 Independence

Oct 31 at Briar Woods

Nov 8 Riverside

HARRISONBURG

Aug 29 at Millbrook

Sep 6 John Handley

Sep 13 at Orange County

Sep 27 East Rockingham

Oct 4 at Amherst County

Oct 11 Rockbridge County

Oct 18 at Spotswood

Oct 25 Turner Ashby

Nov 1 at William Monroe

Nov 8 Broadway

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

REGION 4A (9 schools)

JAMESTOWN

Aug 30 at Nottoway

Sep 5 at Essex

Sep 13 at Tabb

Sep 20 Smithfield

Sep 27 at York

Oct 4 Poquoson

Oct 11 at New Kent

Oct 25 at Lafayette

Nov 1 Grafton

Nov 8 Warhill

SMITHFIELD

Aug 30 Norview

Sep 6 Churchland

Sep 20 at Jamestown

Sep 27 at Lafayette

Oct 4 York

Oct 11 at Grafton

Oct 18 Poquoson

Oct 24 at warhill

Nov 1 New Kent

Nov 8 at Tabb

WARHILL

Aug 29 Manor

Sep 6 Matoaca

Sep 12 York

Sep 20 at Poquoson

Sep 27 at New Kent

Oct 11 at Lafayette

Oct 18 Grafton

Oct 24 Smithfield

Nov 1 at Tabb

Nov 8 at Jamestown

CHURCHLAND

Aug 30 at King's Fork

Sep 6 at Smithfield

Sep 13 Booker T. Washington

Sep 20 at Hopewell

Sep 27 at Norview

Oct 12 I.C. Norcom

Oct 18 at Granby

Oct 25 at Lake Taylor

Nov 1 Maury

Nov 8 Manor

MANOR

Aug 29 at Warhill

Sep 6 Hickory

Sep 13 at Lakeland

Sep 27 at I.C. Norcom

Oct 4 Norview

Oct 11 Maury

Oct 18 at Lake Taylor

Oct 25 Booker T. Washington

Nov 1 at Granby

Nov 8 at Churchland

DENBIGH

Aug 31 Granby

Sep 14 at Heritage-Newport News

Sep 19 Gloucester

Sep 28 Hampton

Oct 3 at Woodside

Oct 10 at Warwick

Oct 19 Kecoughtan

Oct 24 at Bethel

Nov 1 at Menchville

Nov 8 Phoebus

GLOUCESTER

Aug 29 Kecoughtan

Sep 6 at York

Sep 13 at Hampton

Sep 19 at Denbigh

Sep 27 Warwick

Oct 5 at Menchville

Oct 11 Bethel

Oct 18 Phoebus

Oct 25 Heritage-Newport News

Nov 2 at Woodside

HAMPTON

Aug 29 Woodside

Sep 7 King George

Sep 13 Gloucester

Sep 19 at Kecoughtan

Sep 28 at Denbigh

Oct 5 at Phoebus

Oct 10 Heritage-Newport News

Oct 18 Menchville

Oct 25 at Warwick

Oct 31 Bethel

PHOEBUS

Aug 30 at Highland Springs

Sep 12 at Woodside

Sep 20 Heritage-Newport News

Sep 28 Bethel

Oct 5 Hampton

Oct 10 at Kecoughtan

Oct 18 at Gloucester

Oct 26 Menchville

Nov 2 Warwick

Nov 8 at Denbigh

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

REGION 4B (17 schools)

CAROLINE

Aug 39 at J.R. Tucker

Sep 13 at Spotsylvania

Sep 19 King William

Sep 27 Eastern View

Oct 4 at Culpeper County

Oct 11 at Chancellor

Oct 18 King George

Oct 25 Colonial Heights

Nov 1 at Courtland

Nov 8 James Monroe

CHANCELLOR

Aug 30 at Riverbend

Sep 6 Stafford

Sep 13 Fluvanna County

Sep 27 Spotsylvania

Oct 4 at James Monroe

Oct 11 Caroline

Oct 18 at Culpeper County

Oct 25 Courtland

Nov 1 at Eastern View

Nov 8 at King George

COURTLAND

Aug 30 Orange County

Sep 6 Louisa County

Sep 13 at North Stafford

Sep 27 at Culpeper County

Oct 4 King George

Oct 11 at Spotsylvania

Oct 18 James Monroe

Oct 25 at Chancellor

Nov 1 Caroline

Nov 8 at Eastern View

EASTERN VIEW

Aug 29 Culpeper County

Sep 6 at Huguenot

Sep 20 Brooke Point

Sep 27 at Caroline

Oct 4 at North Stafford

Oct 11 at James Monroe

Oct 18 Spotsylvania

Oct 25 at King George

Nov 1 Chancellor

Nov 8 Courtland

KING GEORGE

Aug 29 at Brooke Point

Sep 6 at Hampton

Sep 13 Riverbend

Sep 27 James Monroe

Oct 4 at Courtland

Oct 11 Culpeper County

Oct 18 at Caroline

Oct 25 Eastern View

Nov 1 at Spotsylvania

Nov 8 Chancellor

SPOTSYLVANIA

Aug 30 Lafayette

Sep 6 at Brooke Point

Sep 13 Caroline

Sep 20 at Atlee

Sep 27 at Chancellor

Oct 11 Courtland

Oct 18 at Eastern View

Oct 25 James Monroe

Nov 1 King George

Nov 8 at Culpeper County

ATLEE

Aug 29 Douglas Freeman

Sep 6 Deep Run

Sep 13 at Mills Godwin

Sep 20 Spotsylvania

Sep 27 at Hanover

Oct 11 at Patrick Henry-Ashland

Oct 18 at Armstrong

Oct 25 Varina

Nov 1 at Mechanicsville

Nov 8 Henrico

HANOVER

Sep 6 at Monacan

Sep 13 King William

Sep 20 at Mills Godwin

Sep 27 Atlee

Oct 4 Patrick Henry-Ashland

Oct 11 at Mechanicsville

Oct 17 Varina

Oct 25 at Henrico

Nov 1 Douglas Freeman

Nov 8 at Highland Springs

HENRICO

Sep 6 at Hermitage

Sep 13 Monacan

Sep 20 at J.R. Tucker

Sep 27 Varina

Oct 4 Armstrong

Oct 10 Highland Springs

Oct 18 at Mechanicsville

Oct 25 Hanover

Nov 1 at Patrick Henry-Ashland

Nov 8 at Atlee

MECHANICSVILLE

Aug 29 Deep Run

Sep 6 at Powhatan

Sep 13 at Douglas Freeman

Sep 20 John Marshall

Sep 27 at Patrick Henry-Ashland

Oct 11 Hanover

Oct 18 Henrico

Oct 25 King William

Nov 1 Atlee

Nov 8 Armstrong

PATRICK HENRY-ASHLAND

Aug 29 Louisa County

Sep 6 at Mills Godwin

Sep 13 at Glen Allen

Sep 20 at Hermitage

Sep 27 Mechanicsville

Oct 4 at Hanover

Oct 11 Atlee

Oct 25 at Thomas Dale

Nov 1 Henrico

Nov 8 Varina

VARINA

Aug 30 Indian River

Sep 6 at Freedom-Prince William

Sep 13 Hermitage

Sep 20 Forest Park

Sep 27 at Henrico

Oct 11 Glen Allen

Oct 17 at Hanover

Oct 25 at Atlee

Nov 1 Highland Springs

Nov 8 at Patrick Henry-Ashland

DINWIDDIE

Aug 29 George Washington

Sep 6 North Stafford

Sep 20 at Maury

Sep 27 at Hopewell

Oct 3 at Thomas Dale

Oct 11 at Colonial Heights

Oct 18 at Petersburg

Oct 25 Prince George

Oct 31 Meadowbrook

Nov 8 Matoaca

HUGUENOT

Sep 6 Eastern View

Sep 13 at Clover Hill

Sep 21 Richmond City

Sep 27 at Powhatan

Oct 3 James River-Chesterfield

Oct 11 Manchester

Oct 18 at L.C. Bird

Oct 25 Cosby

Nov 1 at Midlothian

Nov 8 Monacan

MONACAN

Aug 29 Midlothian

Sep 6 Hanover

Sep 12 L.C. Bird

Sep 20 at Cosby

Oct 4 at Manchester

Oct 11 at Clover Hill

Oct 18 Richmond City of the Arts

Oct 25 at Powhatan

Nov 1 James River-Chesterfield

Nov 8 at Huguenot

POWHATAN

Sep 6 Mechanicsville

Sep 13 Manchester

Sep 20 at James River-Chesterfield

Sep 27 Huguenot

Oct 4 at L.C. Bird

Oct 11 Cosby

Oct 18 at Midlothian

Oct 25 Monacan

Nov 1 at Clover Hill

Nov 8 Richmond City of the Arts

RICHMOND CITY OF THE ARTS

Sep 6 at John Marshall

Sep 13 at James River-Chesterfield

Sep 21 at Huguenot

Sep 27 at L.C. Bird

Oct 4 at Cosby

Oct 11 at Midlothian

Oct 18 at Monacan

Oct 25 at Clover Hill

Nov 1 at Manchester

Nov 8 at Powhatan

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

REGION 4C (10 schools)

BROAD RUN

Aug 29 Riverside

Sep 6 Park View

Sep 13 Briar Woods

Sep 20 at Loudoun Valley

Sep 27 at Dominion

Oct 10 at Heritage-Leesburg

Oct 18 at Loudoun County

Oct 25 Woodgrove

Oct 31 at John Champe

Nov 8 Tuscarora

JOHN CHAMPE

Aug 29 at Briar Woods

Sep 6 Lightridge

Sep 13 at Loudoun Valley

Sep 20 Potomac Falls

Sep 27 Heritage-Leesburg

Oct 10 Loudoun County

Oct 18 at Woodgrove

Oct 25 at Park View

Nov 1 Broad Run

Nov 8 at Freedom-South Riding

LOUDOUN COUNTY

Aug 29 at Woodgrove

Sep 6 Briar Woods

Sep 13 at Tuscarora

Sep 20 Dominion

Sep 27 Loudoun Valley

Oct 4 at Riverside

Oct 11 at John Champe

Oct 18 Broad Run

Oct 31 Park View

Nov 8 at Heritage-Leesburg

PARK VIEW

Aug 29 at John R. Lewis

Sep 6 at Broad Run

Sep 13 Manassas Park

Sep 20 at Rock Ridge

Sep 27 John Paul the Great

Oct 11 Woodgrove

Oct 18 at Stonewall Jackson

Oct 25 John Champe

Nov 1 at Loudoun County

Nov 8 at Dominion

WOODGROVE

Aug 29 Loudoun County

Sep 6 Mountain View

Sep 13 at Stone Bridge

Sep 20 Heritage-Leesburg

Oct 4 at Independence

Oct 11 at Park View

Oct 18 John Champe

Oct 25 at Broad Run

Nov 1 at Tuscarora

Nov 8 Loudoun Valley

DOMINION

Aug 29 at Potomac Falls

Sep 6 Meridian

Sep 13 at Riverside

Sep 20 at Loudoun County

Sep 27 Broad Run

Oct 11 at Rock Ridge

Oct 18 Heritage-Leesburg

Oct 25 Tuscarora

Oct 31 at Loudoun Valley

Nov 8 Park View

HERITAGE-LEESBURG

Aug 29 Tuscarora

Sep 6 at Riverside

Sep 13 Potomac Falls

Sep 20 at Woodgrove

Sep 27 at John Champe

Oct 11 Broad Run

Oct 18 at Dominion

Oct 25 Loudoun Valley

Oct 31 at Rock Ridge

Nov 8 Loudoun County

LOUDOUN VALLEY

Sep 6 Musselman, W.Va.

Sep 13 John Champe

Sep 20 Broad Run

Sep 27 at Loudoun County

Oct 4 Rock Ridge

Oct 10 at Tuscarora

Oct 18 at Rocktown

Oct 25 at Heritage-Loudoun

Nov 1 Dominion

Nov 8 at Woodgrove

ROCK RIDGE

Aug 29 Clarke County

Sep 6 at Brunswick, Md.

Sep 13 at Strasburg

Sep 20 Park View

Sep 27 Luray

Oct 4 at Loudoun Valley

Oct 11 Dominion

Oct 18 at Tuscarora

Oct 31 Heritage-Leesburg

Nov 8 at Annandale

TUSCARORA

Aug 29 at Heritage-Leesburg

Sep 6 at Independence

Sep 13 Loudoun County

Sep 20 Lightridge

Sep 27 at Potomac Falls

Oct 10 Loudoun Valley

Oct 18 Rock Ridge

Oct 25 at Dominion

Oct 31 Woodgrove

Nov 8 at Broad Run

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

REGION 4D (15 schools)

CHARLOTTESVILLE

Aug 30 Wilson Memorial

Sep 6 at James Monroe

Sep 20 Spotswood

Sep 27 Fluvanna County

Oct 4 at Goochland

Oct 11 Monticello

Oct 18 at Louisa County

Oct 25 at Albemarle

Nov 1 Western Albemarle

Nov 8 at Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY

Aug 30 at Courtland

Sep 13 at Harrisonburg

Sep 20 at Liberty-Bealeton

Sep 27 at Albemarle

Oct 4 Western Albemarle

Oct 11 Louisa County

Oct 18 at Fluvanna County

Oct 25 Goochland

Nov 1 at Monticello

Nov 8 Charlottesville

JOHN HANDLEY

Aug 31 Musselman, W.Va.

Sep 5 at Harrisonburg

Sep 13 at Kettle Run

Sep 20 at Brentsville

Sep 28 James Wood

Oct 11 at Fauquier

Oct 18 at Warren County

Oct 26 Liberty-Bealeton

Nov 1 at Millbrook

Nov 9 Sherando

JAMES WOOD

Aug 30 at Warren County

Sep 6 Brentsville

Sep 13 at Skyline

Sep 20 Kettle Run

Sep 28 at John Handley

Oct 4 at Meridian

Oct 11 at Sherando

Oct 18 Fauquier

Nov 1 Liberty-Bealeton

Nov 8 Millbrook

LIBERTY-BEALETON

Aug 30 at Kettle Run

Sep 6 Fauquier

Sep 13 at James Monroe

Sep 20 Orange County

Sep 27 Sherando

Oct 4 Brentsville

Oct 11 at Millbrook

Oct 18 Skyline

Oct 26 at John Handley

Nov 1 at James Wood

MILLBROOK

Aug 29 Harrisonburg

Sep 6 Warren County

Sep 13 at Brentsville

Sep 20 at Skyline

Oct 4 Kettle Run

Oct 11 Liberty-Bealeton

Oct 18 at Jefferson County, W.Va.

Oct 25 at Sherando

Nov 1 John Handley

Nov 8 at James Wood

SHERANDO

Aug 30 at Brentsville

Sep 6 at Jefferson County, W.Va.

Sep 13 Lightridge

Sep 19 Fauquier

Sep 27 at Liberty-Bealeton

Oct 4 at Warren County

Oct 11 James Wood

Oct 18 Kettle Run

Oct 25 Millbrook

Nov 9 at John Handley

GEORGE WASHINGTON

Aug 29 at Dinwiddie

Sep 6 Amherst County

Sep 13 at E.C. Glass

Sep 27 Staunton River

Oct 4 at Magna Vista

Oct 11 Martinsville

Oct 18 at Bassett

Oct 25 Halifax County

Nov 1 at Mecklenburg County

Nov 8 Tunstall

HALIFAX COUNTY

Aug 30 at Person, N.C.

Sep 6 at Brookville

Sep 13 Jefferson Forest

Sep 27 Bassett

Oct 4 William Fleming

Oct 11 at Mecklenburg County

Oct 18 Tunstall

Oct 25 at George Washington

Nov 1 Magna Vista

Nov 8 at Martinsville

MECKLENBURG COUNTY

Aug 30 at Brunswick

Sep 6 Hopewell

Sep 13 Amherst County

Sep 20 at Central-Lunenburg

Sep 27 Martinsville

Oct 4 at Bassett

Oct 11 Halifax County

Oct 25 at Tunstall

Nov 1 George Washington

Nov 8 at Magna Vista

BLACKSBURG

Aug 30 Giles

Sep 6 at Lord Botetourt

Sep 13 Floyd County

Sep 20 at Rockbridge County

Sep 27 Cave Spring

Oct 11 Christiansburg

Oct 18 at Pulaski County

Oct 25 at Hidden Valley

Nov 1 Patrick Henry-Roanoke

Nov 8 at Salem

SALEM

Aug 30 at Liberty Christian

Sep 6 at Franklin County

Sep 13 William Fleming

Sep 20 Northside

Sep 27 at Patrick Henry-Roanoke

Oct 4 at Hidden Valley

Oct 11 Pulaski County

Oct 25 Cave Spring

Nov 1 at Christiansburg

Nov 8 Blacksburg

AMHERST COUNTY

Sep 6 at George Washington

Sep 13 at Mecklenburg County

Sep 20 Liberty Christian

Sep 27 at E.C. Glass

Oct 4 Harrisonburg

Oct 11 Heritage-Lynchburg

Oct 18 at Brookville

Oct 25 Rustburg

Nov 1 at Jefferson Forest

Nov 8 Liberty

E.C. GLASS

Aug 30 at Lord Botetourt

Sep 6 at Patrick Henry-Roanoke

Sept 13 George Washington

Sept 20 at Liberty-Bedford

Sept 27 Amherst County

Oct 11 Brookville

Oct 18 at Jefferson Forest

Oct 25 Liberty Christian

Nov 1 at Heritage-Lynchburg

Nov 2 Rustburg

JEFFERSON FOREST

Aug 30 at Gretna

Sep 6 Staunton River

Sep 13 at Halifax County

Sep 20 at Heritage-Lynchburg

Sep 27 Rustburg

Oct 11 at Liberty-Bedford

Oct 18 E.C. Glass

Oct 25 at Brookville

Nov 1 Amherst County

Nov 8 Liberty Christian

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

REGION 3A (13 schools)

GRAFTON

Aug 29 I.C. Norcom

Sep 12 Poquoson

Sep 20 at New Kent

Sep 27 at Bruton

Oct 3 Lafayette

Oct 11 Smithfield

Oct 18 at Warhill

Oct 25 Tabb

Nov 1 at Jamestown

Nov 8 York

LAFAYETTE

Aug 30 at Spotsylvania

Sep 5 Booker T. Washington

Sep 13 New Kent

Sep 27 Smithfield

Oct 3 at Grafton

Oct 11 Warhill

Oct 18 at Tabb

Oct 25 Jamestown

Nov 2 at York

Nov 7 Poquoson

NEW KENT

Sep 6 Colonial Heights

Sep 13 at Lafayette

Sep 20 Grafton

Sep 27 Warhill

Oct 4 at Tabb

Oct 11 Jamestown

Oct 17 at York

Oct 25 at Poquoson

Nov 1 at Smithfield

Nov 8 Bruton

TABB

Aug 30 Heritage-Newport News

Sep 13 Jamestown

Sep 20 at York

Sep 27 at Poquoson

Oct 4 New Kent

Oct 11 at Bruton

Oct 18 Lafayette

Oct 25 at Grafton

Nov 1 Warhill

Nov 2 Smithfield

YORK

Sep 6 Gloucester

Sep 12 at Warhill

Sep 19 Tabb

Sep 26 Jamestown

Oct 4 at Smithfield

Oct 11 at Poquoson

Oct 17 New Kent

Oct 25 at Bruton

Nov 2 Lafayette

Nov 8 at Grafton

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

Aug 29 Southampton

Sep 6 at New Kent

Sep 13 Nottoway

Sep 27 at Matoaca

Oct 4 Hopewell

Oct 11 Dinwiddie

Oct 18 at Prince George

Oct 25 at Caroline

Nov 1 at Petersburg

Nov 8 Thomas Jefferson-Richmond

HOPEWELL

Sep 6 at Mecklenburg County

Sep 13 at Lake Taylor

Sep 20 Churchland

Sep 27 Dinwiddie

Oct 4 at Colonial Heights

Oct 11 Petersburg

Oct 18 at Matoaca

Oct 25 Meadowbrook

Nov 1 Thomas Dale

Nov 8 at Prince George

PETERSBURG

Aug 29 Booker T. Washington

Sep 6 at Armstrong

Sep 13 Southampton

Sep 27 at Meadowbrook

Oct 4 Prince George

Oct 11 at Hopewell

Oct 18 Dinwiddie

Oct 25 at Matoaca

Nov 1 Colonial Heights

Nov 8 at Thomas Dale

BOOKER T. WASHINGTON

Aug 29 at Petersburg

Sep 5 Lafayette

Sep 13 at Churchland

Sep 20 Lakeland

Sep 27 Granby

Oct 4 Lake Taylor

Oct 11 at Norview

Oct 18 at Maury

Oct 25 at Manor

Nov 8 I.C. Norcom

I.C. NORCOM

Aug 29 at Grafton

Sep 6 at Oscar Smith

Sep 13 Norview

Sep 20 Thomas Jefferson-Richmond

Sep 27 Manor

Oct 4 Maury

Oct 12 at Churchland

Oct 25 at Granby

Nov 1 Lake Taylor

Nov 8 at Booker T. Washington

LAKE TAYLOR

Aug 30 Poquoson

Sep 13 Hopewell

Sep 20 St. Christopher's

Sep 27 at Maury

Oct 4 at Booker T. Washington

Oct 11 at Granby

Oct 18 Manor

Oct 25 Churchland

Nov 1 at I.C. Norcom

Nov 8 Norview

HERITAGE-NEWPORT NEWS

Aug 30 at Tabb

Sep 6 at Menchville

Sep 14 Denbigh

Sep 20 at Phoebus

Sep 27 Woodside

Oct 4 Warwick

Oct 10 at Hampton

Oct 17 at Bethel

Oct 25 at Gloucester

Oct 31 Kecoughtan

LAKELAND

Sep 6 Indian River

Sep 13 Manor

Sep 20 at Booker T. Washington

Sep 27 at Southampton

Oct 4 at Granby

Oct 11 Great Bridge

Oct 18 at King's Fork

Oct 25 Hickory

Nov 1 at Nansemond River

Nov 8 at Deep Creek

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

REGION 3B (13 schools)

CULPEPER COUNTY

Aug 29 at Eastern View

Sep 13 at Fauquier

Sep 20 at Meridian

Sep 27 Courtland

Oct 4 Caroline

Oct 11 at King George

Oct 18 Chancellor

Oct 25 Rocktown

Nov 1 at James Monroe

Nov 8 Spotsylvania

JAMES MONROE

Aug 29 at Stafford

Sep 6 Charlottesville

Sep 13 Liberty-Bealeton

Sep 27 at King George

Oct 4 Chancellor

Oct 11 Eastern View

Oct 18 at Courtland

Oct 26 at Spotsylvania

Nov 1 Culpeper County

Nov 8 at Caroline

ARMSTRONG

Aug 30 at Collegiate

Sep 6 Petersburg

Sep 20 at Goochland

Sep 27 Manassas Park

Oct 4 at Henrico

Oct 11 at Greensville County

Oct 18 Atlee

Oct 25 at John Marshall

Nov 1 Thomas Jefferson-Richmond

Nov 8 at Mechanicsville

THOMAS JEFFERSON-RICHMOND

Aug 29 Greensville County

Sep 5 at Meadowbrook

Sep 12 Amelia County

Sep 20 at I.C. Norcom

Oct 4 at John Marshall

Oct 11 at Mills Godwin

Oct 18 at Deep Run

Oct 25 at J.R. Tucker

Nov 1 at Armstrong

Nov 8 at Colonial Heights

GOOCHLAND

Aug 29 Mills Godwin

Sep 6 Collegiate

Sep 20 Armstrong

Sep 27 at Monticello

Oct 4 Charlottesville

Oct 11 at Albemarle

Oct 18 Western Albemarle

Oct 25 at Orange County

Nov 1 Fluvanna County

Nov 8 at Louisa County

BRENTSVILLE

Aug 30 Sherando

Sep 6 at James Wood

Sep 13 Millbrook

Sep 20 John Handley

Sep 27 at Meridian

Oct 4 at Liberty-Bealeton

Oct 10 Warren County

Oct 25 at Fauquier

Nov 1 at Skyline

Nov 8 Kettle Run

FAUQUIER

Sep 6 at Liberty-Bealeton

Sep 13 Culpeper County

Sep 19 at Sherando

Sep 27 Warren County

Oct 4 Skyline

Oct 11 John Handley

Oct 18 at James Wood

Oct 25 Brentsville

Nov 1 at Kettle Run

Nov 8 at Meridian

KETTLE RUN

Aug 30 Liberty-Bealeton

Sep 13 John Handley

Sep 20 at James Wood

Sep 27 at Skyline

Oct 4 at Millbrook

Oct 11 Meridian

Oct 18 at Sherando

Oct 25 Warren County

Nov 1 Fauquier

Nov 8 at Brentsville

MANASSAS PARK

Aug 29 at Osbourn Park

Sep 6 William Monroe

Sep 13 at Park View

Sep 20 Connexions Leadership, Md.

Sep 27 at Armstrong

Oct 4 Paul Charter School, DC

Oct 11 Skyline

Oct 18 Meridian

Oct 25 at Thomas-Jefferson-Alexandria

Nov 2 at Richard Wright, DC

MERIDIAN

Aug 29 at McLean

Sep 6 at Dominion

Sep 29 Culpeper County

Sep 27 Brentsville

Oct 4 James Wood

Oct 11 at Kettle Run

Oct 18 at Manassas Park

Oct 25 Skyline

Nov 1 at Warren County

Nov 8 Fauquier

SKYLINE

Aug 29 at Strasburg

Sep 13 James Wood

Sep 20 Millbrook

Sep 27 Kettle Run

Oct 4 at Fauquier

Oct 11 at Manassas Park

Oct 18 at Liberty-Bealeton

Oct 25 at Meridian

Nov 1 Brentsville

Nov 8 Warren County

WARREN COUNTY

Aug 30 James Wood

Sep 6 at Millbrook

Sep 20 Clarke County

Sep 27 at Fauquier

Oct 4 Sherando

Oct 10 at Brentsville

Oct 18 John Handley

Oct 25 at Kettle Run

Nov 1 Meridian

Nov 8 at Skyline

WILLIAM MONROE

Aug 30 Monticello

Sep 6 at Manassas Park

Sep 13 Luray

Sep 20 at Madison County

Sep 27 Spotswood

Oct 4 at Turner Ashby

Oct 18 Broadway

Oct 25 at East Rockingham

Nov 1 Harrisonburg

Nov 8 at Rockbridge County

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

REGION 3C (17 schools)

FLUVANNA COUNTY

Aug 30 Broadway

Sep 13 at Chancellor

Sep 20 at Buckingham County

Sep 27 at Charlottesville

Oct 4 Albemarle

Oct 11 at Western Albemarle

Oct 18 Orange County

Oct 25 at Louisa County

Nov 1 at Goochland

Nov 8 Monticello

MONTICELLO

Aug 30 at William Monroe

Sep 6 Waynesboro

Sep 13 Turner Ashby

Sep 27 Goochland

Oct 4 at Louisa County

Oct 11 at Charlottesville

Oct 18 Albemarle

Oct 25 at Western Albemarle

Nov 1 Orange County

Nov 8 at Fluvanna County

WESTERN ALBEMARLE

Aug 30 Cave Spring

Sep 6 at Spotswood

Sep 20 at Wilson Memorial

Sep 27 Louisa County

Oct 4 at Orange County

Oct 11 Fluvanna County

Oct 18 at Goochland

Oct 25 Monticello

Nov 1 at Charlottesville

Nov 8 Albemarle

BROOKVILLE

Aug 30 at Patrick Henry-Roanoke

Sep 6 Halifax County

Sep 20 at Rustburg

Sep 27 Liberty-Bedford

Oct 4 Franklin County

Oct 11 at E.C. Glass

Oct 18 Amherst County

Oct 25 Jefferson Forest

Nov 1 at Liberty Christian

Nov 8 Heritage

HERITAGE-LYNCHBURG

Aug 30 Albemarle

Sep 13 at Appomattox County

Sep 20 Jefferson Forest

Sep 27 at Liberty Christian

Oct 4 Northside

Oct 11 at Amherst County

Oct 18 Rustburg

Oct 25 at Liberty-Bedford

Nov 1 E.C. Glass

Nov 8 at Brookville

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (9)

Aug 30 Salem

Sep 13 at Franklin County

Sep 20 at Amherst County

Sep 27 Heritage-Lynchburg

Oct 11 at Rustburg

Oct 18 Liberty-Bedford

Oct 25 at E.C. Glass

Nov 1 Brookville

Nov 8 at Jefferson Forest

RUSTBURG

Aug 30 at Spotswood

Sep 6 Appomattox County

Sep 13 Stuarts Draft

Sep 20 Brookville

Sep 27 at Jefferson Forest

Oct 11 Liberty Christian

Oct 18 at Heritage-Lynchburg

Oct 25 at Amherst County

Nov 1 Liberty-Bedford

Nov 8 at E.C. Glass

STAUNTON

Aug 30 Madison County

Sep 6 Rockbridge County

Sep 13 at Central-Woodstock

Sep 20 at James River-Buchanan

Sep 27 Stuarts Draft

Oct 4 at Wilson Memorial

Oct 11 Riverheads

Oct 25 at Buffalo Gap

Nov 1 Fort Defiance

Nov 8 at Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO

Aug 30 Alleghany

Sep 6 at Monticello

Sep 13 at Broadway

Sep 20 Turner Ashby

Sep 27 at Buffalo Gap

Oct 4 Fort Defiance

Oct 18 at Stuarts Draft

Oct 25 Wilson Memorial

Nov 1 at Riverheads

Nov 8 Staunton

WILSON MEMORIAL

Aug 30 at Charlottesville

Sep 6 at Turner Ashby

Sep 13 Spotswood

Sep 20 Western Albemarle

Sep 27 at Riverheads

Oct 4 Staunton

Oct 11 at Buffalo Gap

Oct 18 Fort Defiance

Oct 25 at Waynesboro

Nov 8 Stuarts Draft

ALLEGHANY

Aug 30 at Waynesboro

Sep 6 at Fort Defiance

Sep 13 Rockbridge County

Sep 20 Greenbrier East, W.Va.

Sep 27 Radford

Oct 11 at Carroll County

Oct 18 Glenvar

Oct 25 at Patrick County

Nov 1 James River-Buchanan

Nov 8 at Floyd County

BROADWAY

Aug 30 at Fluvanna County

Sep 6 Strasburg

Sep 13 Waynesboro

Sep 20 at Fort Defiance

Sep 27 Rockbridge County

Oct 4 at Spotswood

Oct 11 Turner Ashby

Oct 18 at William Monroe

Nov 1 East Rockingham

Nov 8 at Harrisonburg

EAST ROCKINGHAM

Aug 30 Luray

Sep 6 Central-Woodstock

Sep 13 at Page County

Sep 20 at Buffalo Gap

Sep 27 Harrisonburg

Oct 4 at Rockbridge County

Oct 11 Spotswood

Oct 18 at Turner Ashby

Oct 25 William Monroe

Nov 1 at Broadway

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

Aug 30 Parry McCluer

Sep 6 at Staunton

Sep 13 at Alleghany

Sep 20 Blacksburg

Sep 27 at Broadway

Oct 4 East Rockingham

Oct 11 at Harrisonburg

Oct 25 Spotswood

Nov 1 at Turner Ashby

Nov 8 William Monroe

ROCKTOWN

Aug 30 at Hedgesville, W.Va.

Sep 6 at Moorefield, W.Va.

Sep 20 Riverheads

Sep 27 at Lord Botetourt

Oct 4 at Page County

Oct 11 King William

Oct 18 Loudoun Valley

Oct 25 at Culpeper County

Nov 1 Stonewall Jackson

Nov 8 Maret Charter, D.C.

SPOTSWOOD

Aug 30 Rustburg

Sep 6 Western Albemarle

Sep 13 at Wilson Memorial

Sep 20 at Charlottesville

Sep 27 at William Monroe

Oct 4 Broadway

Oct 11 at East Rockingham

Oct 18 Harrisonburg

Oct 25 at Rockbridge County

Nov 8 Turner Ashby

TURNER ASHBY

Aug 30 Fort Defiance

Sep 6 Wilson Memorial

Sep 13 at Monticello

Sep 20 at Waynesboro

Oct 4 William Monroe

Oct 11 at Broadway

Oct 18 East Rockingham

Oct 25 at Harrisonburg

Nov 1 Rockbridge County

Nov 8 at Spotswood

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

REGION 3D (13 schools)

LORD BOTETOURT

Aug 30 E.C. Glass

Sep 6 Blacksburg

Sep 13 at Pulaski County

Sep 20 Appomattox County

Sep 27 Rocktown

Oct 11 at Staunton River

Oct 18 William Byrd

Oct 25 at William Fleming

Nov 1 at Northside

Nov 8 Franklin County

NORTHSIDE

Aug 30 at Pulaski County

Sep 6 Cave Spring

Sep 13 Hidden Valley

Sep 20 at Salem

Oct 4 at Heritage-Lynchburg

Oct 11 Franklin County

Oct 18 at William Fleming

Oct 25 Staunton River

Nov 1 Lord Botetourt

Nov 8 at William Byrd

STAUNTON RIVER

Aug 30 Magna Vista

Sep 6 at Jefferson Forest

Sep 13 at Liberty-Bedford

Sep 20 Tunstall

Sep 27 at George Washington

Oct 11 Lord Botetourt

Oct 18 at Franklin County

Oct 25 at Northside

Nov 1 William Byrd

Nov 8 at William Fleming

WILLIAM BYRD

Aug 30 at Liberty-Bedford

Sep 6 at Hidden Valley

Sep 13 Christiansburg

Sep 20 Bassett

Oct 4 at Cave Spring

Oct 11 William Fleming

Oct 18 at Lord Botetourt

Oct 25 Franklin County

Nov 1 at Staunton River

Nov 8 Northside

ABINGDON

Aug 30 at John Battle

Sep 6 at Christiansburg

Sep 13 Gate City

Sep 20 Richlands

Sep 27 Tennessee High, Tenn.

Oct 4 at Central-Wise

Oct 11 at Marion

Oct 25 Ridgeview

Nov 1 at Union

Nov 8 Lee

BASSETT

Aug 30 at Franklin County

Sep 6 Patrick County

Sep 13 Dan River

Sep 20 at William Byrd

Sep 27 at Halifax County

Oct 4 Mecklenburg County

Oct 11 at Tunstall

Oct 18 George Washington

Oct 25 at Magna Vista

Nov 1 Martinsville

MAGNA VISTA

Aug 30 at Staunton River

Sep 6 at Dan River

Sep 20 Franklin County

Sep 27 at Tunstall

Oct 4 George Washington

Oct 11 Gretna

Oct 18 at Martinsville

Oct 25 Bassett

Nov 1 at Halifax County

Nov 8 Mecklenburg County

TUNSTALL

Aug 30 at Dan River

Sep 6 Chatham

Sep 13 Gretna

Sep 20 at Staunton River

Sep 27 Magna Vista

Oct 4 at Martinsville

Oct 11 Bassett

Oct 18 at Halifax County

Oct 25 Mecklenburg County

Nov 8 at George Washington

CAVE SPRING

Aug 30 at Western Albemarle

Sep 6 at Northside

Sep 13 Glenvar

Sep 20 Christiansburg

Sep 27 at Blacksburg

Oct 4 William Byrd

Oct 11 at Hidden Valley

Oct 18 Patrick Henry-Roanoke

Oct 25 at Salem

Nov 8 Pulaski County

CHRISTIANSBURG

Aug 30 at Floyd County

Sep 6 Abingdon

Sep 13 at William Byrd

Sep 20 at Cave Spring

Sep 27 Pulaski County

Oct 4 Riverheads

Oct 11 at Blacksburg

Oct 18 Hidden Valley

Oct 25 at Patrick Henry-Roanoke

Nov 1 Salem

HIDDEN VALLEY

Aug 30 William Fleming

Sep 6 William Byrd

Sep 13 at Northside

Sep 20 at Glenvar

Oct 4 Salem

Oct 11 Cave Spring

Oct 18 at Christiansburg

Oct 25 Blacksburg

Nov 1 at Pulaski County

Nov 8 at Patrick Henry-Roanoke

PULASKI COUNTY

Aug 30 Northside

Sep 13 Lord Botetourt

Sep 20 Princeton, W.Va.

Sep 27 at Christiansburg

Oct 4 Patrick Henry-Roanoke

Oct 11 at Salem

Oct 18 Blacksburg

Oct 25 at Graham

Nov 1 Hidden Valley

Nov 8 at Cave Spring

CARROLL COUNTY

Aug 30 Grundy

Sep 6 at Grayson County

Sep 13 Galax

Sep 20 George Wythe

Sep 27 at Patrick County

Oct 4 James River-Buchanan

Oct 11 Alleghany

Oct 18 Floyd County

Nov 1 at Radford

Nov 8 at Glenvar

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

REGION 2A (14 schools)

BRUTON

Aug 30 at Northampton

Sep 6 Nandua

Sep 13 West Point

Sep 20 at Northumberland

Sep 27 Grafton

Oct 11 Tabb

Oct 18 at Arcadia

Oct 25 York

Nov 1 at Poquoson

Nov 8 at New Kent

POQUOSON

Aug 30 at Lake Taylor

Sep 12 at Grafton

Sep 20 Warhill

Sep 27 Tabb

Oct 4 at Jamestown

Oct 11 York

Oct 18 at Smithfield

Oct 25 New Kent

Nov 1 Bruton

Nov 8 at Lafayette

JOHN MARSHALL (9 games)

Aug 29 at Mathews

Sep 6 Richmond City

Sep 13 at Greensville County

Sep 20 at Mechanicsville

Sep 27 J.R. Tucker

Oct 4 Thomas Jefferson-Richmond

Oct 11 at Charles City

Oct 25 Armstrong

Nov 1 at Virginia High

ARCADIA

Aug 29 at Windsor

Sep 6 Charles City

Sep 13 at Kent, Md.

Sep 20 at Snow Hill, Md.

Sep 27 at Lancaster

Oct 4 at Franklin

Oct 11 Washington, Md.

Oct 18 Bruton

Oct 25 Nandua

Nov 1 at Northampton

NANDUA

Aug 29 at Rappahannock

Sep 6 at Bruton

Sep 13 Snow Hill, Md.

Sep 27 Westmoreland

Oct 4 at Amelia County

Oct 11 Isle of Wight

Oct 17 at Col. Richardson, Md.

Oct 25 at Arcadia

Nov 1 Washington, Md.

Nov 8 Northampton

AMELIA COUNTY

Sep 6 Franklin

Sep 12 at Thomas Jefferson-Richmond

Sep 20 at Central-Woodstock

Sep 27 Nottoway

Oct 4 Nandua

Oct 11 at Prince Edward County

Oct 18 at Cumberland

Oct 24 Randolph-Henry

Oct 31 at Central-Lunenburg

Nov 8 Buckingham County

CENTRAL-LUNENBURG

Aug 30 at Altavista

Sep 6 William Campbell

Sep 13 Brunswick

Sep 20 Mecklenburg County

Sep 27 at Buckingham County

Oct 4 Prince Edward County

Oct 11 at Randolph-Henry

Oct 18 Nottoway

Oct 25 at Cumberland

Oct 31 Amelia County

NOTTOWAY

Aug 30 Jamestown

Sep 6 Greensville County

Sep 13 at Colonial Heights

Sep 20 Brunswick

Sep 27 at Amelia County

Oct 4 Cumberland

Oct 10 Buckingham County

Oct 18 at Central-Lunenburg

Nov 1 Prince Edward County

Nov 8 at Randolph-Henry

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY

Aug 30 at Chatham

Sep 6 Altavista

Sep 13 at Nelson County

Sep 28 Northumberland

Oct 4 at Central-Lunenburg

Oct 11 Amelia County

Oct 18 at Randolph-Henry

Oct 25 Buckingham County

Nov 1 at Nottoway

Nov 8 Cumberland

RANDOLPH-HENRY

Aug 29 Nelson County

Sep 6 James River-Buchanan

Sep 13 at Smith Mountain Lake Christian

Sep 20 at William Campbell

Sep 27 at Cumberland

Oct 4 at Buckingham County

Oct 11 Central-Lunenburg

Oct 18 Prince Edward County

Oct 24 at Amelia County

Nov 8 Nottoway

KING WILLIAM

Aug 30 Stuarts Draft

Sep 6 Clarke County

Sep 13 at Hanover

Sep 19 at Caroline

Sep 27 Strasburg

Oct 4 at Central-Woodstock

Oct 11 at Rocktown

Oct 25 at Mechanicsville

Nov 1 West Point

Nov 7 King & Queen

GREENSVILLE COUNTY

Aug 29 at Thomas Jefferson-Richmond

Sep 6 at Nottoway

Sep 13 John Marshall

Sep 27 Sussex Central

Oct 4 at Surry County

Oct 11 Armstrong

Oct 18 Southampton

Oct 25 at Windsor

Nov 1 Franklin

Nov 8 at Brunswick

SOUTHAMPTON

Aug 29 at Colonial Heights

Sep 6 at Westmoreland

Sep 13 at Petersburg

Sep 27 Lakeland

Oct 4 Sussex Central

Oct 11 Brunswick

Oct 18 at Greensville County

Oct 25 at Surry County

Nov 1 Windsor

Nov 8 Franklin

WINDSOR

Aug 29 Arcadia

Sep 5 at King & Queen

Sep 13 Middlesex

Sep 20 Northampton

Sep 27 at Franklin

Oct 4 at Brunswick

Oct 11 Sussex Central

Oct 18 at Surry County

Oct 25 Greensville County

Nov 1 at Southampton

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

REGION 2B (11 schools)

CENTRAL-WOODSTOCK

Aug 30 at Riverheads

Sep 6 at East Rockingham

Sep 13 Staunton

Sep 20 Amelia County

Oct 4 King William

Oct 11 Clarke County

Oct 18 Madison County

Oct 25 at Luray

Nov 1 at Page County

Nov 8 Strasburg

CLARKE COUNTY

Aug 29 at Rock Ridge

Sep 6 at King William

Sep 13 Buffalo Gap

Sep 20 at Warren County

Oct 4 Catoctin, Md.

Oct 11 at Central-Woodstock

Oct 18 at Page County

Oct 25 Strasburg

Nov 1 Luray

Nov 8 at Madison County

LURAY

Aug 30 at East Rockingham

Sep 6 Buffalo Gap

Sep 13 at William Monroe

Sep 20 Stuarts Draft

Sep 27 at Rock Ridge

Oct 11 at Madison County

Oct 18 Strasburg

Oct 25 Central-Woodstock

Nov 1 at Clarke County

Nov 8 Page County

MADISON COUNTY

Aug 29 at Staunton

Sep 6 Buckingham County

Sep 20 William Monroe

Sep 27 Fort Defiance

Oct 4 at Westmoreland

Oct 11 Luray

Oct 18 at Central-Woodstock

Oct 25 Page County

Nov 1 at Strasburg

Nov 8 Clarke County

PAGE COUNTY

Sep 6 Bath County

Sep 13 East Rockingham

Sep 20 at King & Queen

Sep 27 at Stonewall Jackson

Oct 4 Rocktown

Oct 11 at Strasburg

Oct 18 Clarke County

Oct 25 at Madison County

Nov 1 Central-Woodstock

Nov 8 at Luray

STONEWALL JACKSON

Aug 30 at Bath County

Sep 6 Nelson County

Sep 13 at Thomas Jefferson-Alexandria

Sep 20 at Parry McCluer

Sep 27 Page County

Oct 4 Virginia Spartans

Oct 10 Hancock, Md.

Oct 18 Park View

Oct 25 Pendleton County, W.Va.

Nov 1 at Rocktown

STRASBURG

Aug 29 Skyline

Sep 6 at Broadway

Sep 13 Rock Ridge

Sep 20 Moorefield, W.Va.

Sep 27 at King William

Oct 11 Page County

Oct 18 at Luray

Oct 25 at Clarke County

Nov 1 Madison County

Nov 8 at Central-Woodstock

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY

Aug 30 at Appomattox County

Sep 6 at Madison County

Sep 13 William Campbell

Sep 20 Fluvanna County

Sep 27 Central-Lunenburg

Oct 4 Randolph-Henry

Oct 10 at Nottoway

Oct 25 at Prince Edward County

Nov 1 Cumberland

Nov 8 at Amelia County

FORT DEFIANCE

Aug 30 at Turner Ashby

Sep 6 Alleghany

Sep 13 Riverheads

Sep 20 Broadway

Sep 27 at Madison County

Oct 4 at Waynesboro

Oct 11 Stuarts Draft

Oct 18 at Wilson Memorial

Nov 1 at Staunton

Nov 8 Buffalo Gap

RIVERHEADS

Aug 30 Central-Woodstock

Sep 6 Tazewell

Sep 13 at Fort Defiance

Sep 20 at Rocktown

Sep 27 Wilson Memorial

Oct 4 at Christiansburg

Oct 11 at Staunton

Oct 18 Buffalo Gap

Oct 25 at Stuarts Draft

Nov 1 Waynesboro

STUARTS DRAFT

Aug 30 at King William

Sep 6 Surry County

Sep 13 at Rustburg

Sep 20 at Luray

Sep 27 at Staunton

Oct 4 Buffalo Gap

Oct 11 at Fort Defiance

Oct 18 Waynesboro

Oct 25 Riverheads

Nov 8 at Wilson Memorial

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

REGION 2C (12 schools)

APPOMATTOX COUNTY

Aug 30 Buckingham County

Sep 6 at Rustburg

Sep 13 Heritage-Lynchburg

Sep 20 at Lord Botetourt

Sep 27 Gretna

Oct 4 at Altavista

Oct 11 Nelson County

Oct 18 at Chatham

Oct 25 William Campbell

Nov 8 at Dan River

CHATHAM

Aug 30 Prince Edward County

Sep 6 at Tunstall

Sep 13 at Martinsville

Sep 20 Patrick County

Sep 27 Nelson County

Oct 11 at William Campbell

Oct 18 Appomattox County

Oct 25 at Dan River

Nov 1 Gretna

Nov 8 at Altavista

DAN RIVER

Aug 30 Tunstall

Sep 6 Magna Vista

Sep 13 at Bassett

Sep 20 at Martinsville

Oct 4 at Gretna

Oct 11 Altavista

Oct 18 at Nelson County

Oct 25 Chatham

Nov 1 at William Campbell

Nov 8 Appomattox County

GRETNA

Aug 30 Jefferson Forest

Sep 6 Martinsville

Sep 13 at Tunstall

Sep 27 at Appomattox County

Oct 4 Dan River

Oct 11 at Magna Vista

Oct 18 at Altavista

Oct 25 Nelson County

Nov 1 at Chatham

Nov 8 William Campbell

NELSON COUNTY

Aug 29 at Randolph-Henry

Sep 6 at Stonewall Jackson

Sep 13 Prince Edward County

Sep 20 Cumberland

Sep 27 at Chatham

Oct 4 William Campbell

Oct 11 at Appomattox County

Oct 18 Dan River

Oct 25 at Gretna

Nov 1 Altavista

MARTINSVILLE

Aug 30 at Patrick County

Sep 6 at Gretna

Sep 13 Chatham

Sep 20 Dan River

Sep 27 at Mecklenburg County

Oct 4 Tunstall

Oct 11 at George Washington

Oct 18 Magna Vista

Nov 1 at Bassett

Nov 8 Halifax County

LIBERTY-BEDFORD

Aug 30 William Byrd

Sep 6 at Glenvar

Sep 13 Staunton River

Sep 20 E.C. Glass

Sep 27 at Brookville

Oct 11 Jefferson Forest

Oct 18 at Liberty Christian

Oct 25 Heritage-Lynchburg

Nov 1 at Rustburg

Nov 8 at Amherst County

FLOYD COUNTY

Aug 30 Christiansburg

Sep 6 at Fort Chiswell

Sep 13 at Blacksburg

Sep 20 Grayson County

Sep 27 at James River-Buchanan

Oct 4 Patrick County

Oct 18 at Carroll County

Oct 25 Radford

Nov 1 at Glenvar

Nov 8 Alleghany

GLENVAR

Aug 30 at Galax

Sep 6 Liberty-Bedford

Sep 13 at Cave Spring

Sep 20 Hidden Valley

Oct 4 at Radford

Oct 11 Patrick County

Oct 18 at Alleghany

Oct 25 at James River-Buchanan

Nov 1 Floyd County

Nov 8 Carroll County

JAMES RIVER-BUCHANAN

Aug 30 at Buffalo Gap

Sep 6 at Randolph-Henry

Sep 13 at Parry McCluer

Sep 20 Staunton

Sep 27 Floyd County

Oct 4 at Carroll County

Oct 11 Radford

Oct 25 Glenvar

Nov 1 at Alleghany

Nov 8 at Patrick County

PATRICK COUNTY

Aug 30 Martinsville

Sep 6 at Bassett

Sep 13 North Stokes, N.C.

Sep 20 at Chatham

Sep 27 Carroll County

Oct 4 at Floyd County

Oct 11 at Glenvar

Oct 18 at Radford

Oct 25 Alleghany

Nov 8 James River

RADFORD

Aug 30 at George Wythe

Sep 6 at Giles

Sep 13 Virginia High

Sep 20 at Galax

Sep 27 at Alleghany

Oct 4 Glenvar

Oct 11 at James River-Buchanan

Oct 18 Patrick County

Oct 25 at Floyd County

Nov 1 Carroll County

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

REGION 2D (12 schools)

CENTRAL-WISE

Aug 30 Eastside

Sep 6 Marion

Sep 13 at Ridgeview

Sep 20 at Letcher County, Ky.

Oct 4 Abingdon

Oct 11 at John Battle

Oct 18 at Union

Oct 25 at Lee

Nov 1 Gate City

Nov 8 Grundy

GATE CITY

Aug 30 Richlands

Sep 6 at Middlesboro, Ky.

Sep 13 at Abingdon

Sep 20 at Marion

Sep 27 Union

Oct 4 Tennessee High, Tenn.

Oct 18 at Lee

Oct 25 John Battle

Nov 1 at Central-Wise

Nov 8 Ridgeview

JOHN BATTLE

Aug 30 Abingdon

Sep 6 at Virginia High

Sep 13 at Holston

Sep 27 Patrick Henry-Glade Spring

Oct 4 at Lebanon

Oct 11 Central-Wise

Oct 18 at Ridgeview

Oct 25 at Gate City

Nov 1 Lee

Nov 8 Union

LEE

Aug 30 at Union

Sep 6 at Thomas Walker

Sep 20 Pineville, Ky.

Sep 27 Ridgeview

Oct 4 Rye Cove

Oct 11 at J.I. Burton

Oct 18 Gate City

Oct 25 Central-Wise

Nov 1 at John Battle

Nov 8 at Abingdon

RIDGEVIEW

Aug 30 at J.I. Burton

Sep 6 at Grundy

Sep 13 Central-Wise

Sep 20 Virginia High

Sep 27 at Lee

Oct 4 Richlands

Oct 11 Union

Oct 18 John Battle

Oct 25 at Abingdon

Nov 8 at Gate City

UNION

Aug 30 Lee

Sep 6 at Richlands

Sep 13 at Science Hill, Tenn.

Sep 20 Graham

Sep 27 at Gate City

Oct 4 Twin Springs

Oct 11 at Ridgeview

Oct 18 Central-Wise

Nov 1 Abingdon

Nov 8 at John Battle

GRAHAM

Aug 30 Bluefield, W.Va.

Sep 5 Galax

Sep 13 George Wythe

Sep 20 at Union

Sep 27 at Virginia High

Oct 4 at Marion

Oct 18 at Lebanon

Oct 25 Pulaski County

Nov 1 at Tazewell

Nov 8 Richlands

LEBANON

Aug 29 at Honaker

Sep 6 PH-Glade Spring

Sep 13 Marion

Sep 20 Castlewood

Sep 27 at Richlands

Oct 4 John Battle

Oct 11 at Rural Retreat

Oct 18 Graham

Oct 25 at Virginia High

Nov 8 at Tazewell

MARION

Aug 30 Chilhowie

Sep 6 at Central-Wise

Sep 13 at Lebanon

Sep 20 Gate City

Oct 4 Graham

Oct 11 Abingdon

Oct 18 at Tazewell

Oct 25 at Grundy

Nov 1 at Richlands

Nov 8 Virginia High

RICHLANDS

Aug 30 at Gate City

Sep 6 Union

Sep 13 Tazewell

Sep 20 at Abingdon

Sep 27 Lebanon

Oct 4 at Ridgeview

Oct 18 at Virginia High

Oct 25 Galax

Nov 1 Marion

Nov 8 at Graham

TAZEWELL

Sep 6 at Riverheads

Sep 13 at Richlands

Sep 20 Fort Chiswell

Sep 27 at Princeton, W.Va.

Oct 4 at Grundy

Oct 11 Virginia High

Oct 18 Marion

Oct 25 at Giles

Nov 1 Graham

Nov 8 Lebanon

VIRGINIA HIGH

Aug 30 at PH-Glade Spring

Sep 6 John Battle

Sep 13 at Radford

Sep 20 at Ridgeview

Sep 27 Graham

Oct 11 at Tazewell

Oct 18 Richlands

Oct 25 Lebanon

Nov 1 John Marshall

Nov 8 at Marion

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

REGION 1A (12 teams)

NORTHAMPTON (9 games)

Aug 30 Bruton

Sep 13 at Surry County

Sep 20 at Windsor

Sep 27 at West Point

Oct 4 Middlesex

Oct 18 at Portsmouth Christian

Oct 25 Snow Hill, Md.

Nov 1 Arcadia

Nov 8 at Nandua

COLONIAL BEACH

Aug 30 at King & Queen

Sep 13 at Franklin

Sep 20 Sussex Central

Sep 28 at Sidwell Friends, D.C.

Oct 4 West Point

Oct 11 Westmoreland

Oct 18 Rappahannock

Oct 25 at Essex

Nov 1 at Northumberland

Nov 8 Lancaster

ESSEX

Aug 29 Sussex Central

Sep 5 Jamestown

Sep 20 Franklin

Sep 27 at King & Queen

Oct 4 Charles City

Oct 11 Rappahannock

Oct 18 at Northumberland

Oct 25 Colonial Beach

Nov 1 Lancaster

Nov 8 at Westmoreland

LANCASTER

Aug 30 at Charles City

Sep 6 at Sussex Central

Sep 20 Middlesex

Sep 27 Arcadia

Oct 4 at Col. Richardson, Md.

Oct 11 Northumberland

Oct 19 Westmoreland

Oct 25 Rappahannock

Nov 1 at Essex

Nov 8 at Colonial Beach

NORTHUMBERLAND

Aug 30 Surry County

Sep 6 at Middlesex

Sep 13 at Charles City

Sep 20 Bruton

Sep 28 at Prince Edward County

Oct 11 at Lancaster

Oct 19 Essex

Oct 25 Westmoreland

Nov 1 Colonial Beach

Nov 8 at Rappahannock

RAPPAHANNOCK (9 games)

Aug 29 Nandua

Sep 5 at West Point

Sep 13 at Westmoreland

Sep 27 Middlesex

Oct 11 at Essex

Oct 18 at Colonial Beach

Oct 25 at Lancaster

Nov 1 Westmoreland

Nov 8 Northumberland

WESTMORELAND

Aug 30 West Point

Sep 6 Southampton

Sep 13 Rappahannock

Sep 27 at Nandua

Oct 4 Madison County

Oct 11 at Colonial Beach

Oct 19 at Lancaster

Oct 25 Northumberland

Nov 1 at Rappahannock

Nov 8 Essex

CHARLES CITY

Aug 30 Lancaster

Sep 6 at Arcadia

Sep 12 Northumberland

Sep 20 Surry County

Oct 4 at Essex

Oct 11 John Marshall

Oct 18 Middlesex

Oct 25 at King & Queen

Nov 1 at Mathews

Nov 8 at West Point

KING & QUEEN

Aug 30 Colonial Beach

Sep 5 Windsor

Sep 13 at Sussex Central

Sep 20 Page County

Sep 27 Essex

Oct 11 at Mathews

Oct 18 at West Point

Oct 25 Charles City

Nov 1 at Middlesex

Nov 8 at King William

MATHEWS (5 games)

Aug 29 John Marshall

Oct 11 at King & Queen

Oct 25 at West Point

Nov 1 Charles City

Nov 8 at Middlesex

MIDDLESEX (9 games)

Sep 6 Northumberland

Sep 13 at Windsor

Sep 20 at Lancaster

Sep 27 at Rappahannock

Oct 4 at Northampton

Oct 11 West Point

Oct 18 at Charles City

Nov 1 King & Queen

Nov 8 Mathews

WEST POINT

Aug 30 at Westmoreland

Sep 5 Rappahannock

Sep 13 at Bruton

Sep 27 Northampton

Oct 4 at Colonial Beach

Oct 11 at Middlesex

Oct 18 King & Queen

Oct 25 Mathews

Nov 1 at King William

Nov 8 Charles City

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

REGION 1B (8 schools)

ALTAVISTA

Aug 30 Central-Lunenburg

Sep 6 at Prince Edward County

Sep 12 at Cumberland

Sep 27 at William Campbell

Oct 4 Appomattox County

Oct 11 at Dan River

Oct 18 Gretna

Oct 25 Parry McCluer

Nov 1 at Nelson County

Nov 8 Chatham

WILLIAM CAMPBELL

Aug 30 Cumberland

Sep 6 at Central-Lunenburg

Sep 13 at Buckingham County

Sep 20 Randolph-Henry

Sep 27 Altavista

Oct 4 at Nelson County

Oct 11 Chatham

Oct 25 at Appomattox County

Nov 1 Dan River

Nov 8 at Gretna

CUMBERLAND

Aug 30 at William Campbell

Sep 6 Parry McCluer

Sep 12 Altavista

Sep 20 at Nelson County

Sep 27 Randolph-Henry

Oct 4 at Nottoway

Oct 18 Amelia County

Oct 25 Central-Lunenburg

Nov 1 at Buckingham County

Nov 8 at Prince Edward County

BUFFALO GAP

Aug 30 James River-Buchanan

Sep 6 at Luray

Sep 13 at Clarke County

Sep 20 East Rockingham

Sep 27 Waynesboro

Oct 4 at Stuarts Draft

Oct 11 Wilson Memorial

Oct 18 at Riverheads

Oct 25 Staunton

Nov 8 at Fort Defiance

BRUNSWICK

Aug 30 Mecklenburg County

Sep 13 at Central-Lunenburg

Sep 20 at Nottoway

Sep 27 at Surry County

Oct 4 Windsor

Oct 11 at Southampton

Oct 18 Franklin

Oct 25 at Sussex Central

Nov 1 Greensville County

Nov 8 Southampton

FRANKLIN

Sep 6 at Amelia County

Sep 13 Colonial Beach

Sep 20 at Essex

Sep 27 Windsor

Oct 4 Arcadia

Oct 11 Surry County

Oct 18 at Brunswick

Oct 25 Sussex Central

Nov 1 at Greensville County

Nov 8 at Southampton

SURRY COUNTY

Aug 30 at Northumberland

Sep 6 at Stuarts Draft

Sep 13 Northampton

Sep 20 at Charles City

Sep 27 Brunswick

Oct 5 Greensville County

Oct 12 at Franklin

Oct 19 Windsor

Oct 25 Southampton

Nov 8 at Sussex Central

SUSSEX CENTRAL

Aug 29 at Essex

Sep 6 Lancaster

Sep 13 King & Queen

Sep 20 at Colonial Beach

Sep 27 at Greensville County

Oct 4 at Southampton

Oct 11 at Windsor

Oct 25 at Franklin

Nov 1 Brunswick

Nov 8 Surry County

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

REGION 1C (12 schools)

AUBURN

Aug 30 at Narrows

Sep 6 Craig County

Sep 20 at Eastern Montgomery

Sep 27 at Galax

Oct 4 at Giles

Oct 11 Bath County

Oct 18 Fort Chiswell

Oct 25 at Grayson County

Nov 1 Eastside

Nov 8 George Wythe

BLAND COUNTY (9 games)

Aug 30 at Craig County

Sep 6 Jenkins, Ky.

Sep 13 Phelps, Ky.

Sep 20 at Mount View

Sep 27 Tug Valley

Oct 4 Twin Valley

Oct 11 at Roanoke Catholic

Oct 25 at Jenkins, Ky.

Nov 1 at Montcalm, W.Va.

FORT CHISWELL

Aug 30 Rural Retreat

Sep 6 Floyd County

Sep 20 at Tazewell

Sep 27 at Eastern Montgomery

Oct 4 at Parry McCluer

Oct 11 Grayson County

Oct 18 at Auburn

Oct 25 at George Wythe

Nov 1 Galax

Nov 8 Giles

GALAX

Aug 30 Glenvar

Sep 5 at Graham

Sep 13 at Carroll County

Sep 20 Radford

Sep 27 Auburn

Oct 4 at George Wythe

Oct 18 Giles

Oct 25 at Richlands

Nov 1 at Fort Chiswell

Nov 8 Grayson County

GEORGE WYTHE

Aug 30 Radford

Sep 13 at Graham

Sep 20 at Carroll County

Sep 27 at Rural Retreat

Oct 4 Galax

Oct 11 at Giles

Oct 18 J.I. Burton

Oct 25 Fort Chiswell

Nov 1 Grayson County

Nov 8 at Auburn

GILES

Aug 30 at Blacksburg

Sep 6 Radford

Sep 20 at Narrows

Sep 27 at Grayson County

Oct 4 Auburn

Oct 11 George Wythe

Oct 18 at Galax

Oct 25 Tazewell

Nov 1 Bluefield, W.Va.

Nov 8 at Fort Chiswell

GRAYSON COUNTY

Aug 30 Alleghany, N.C.

Sep 6 Carroll County

Sep 13 Rural Retreat

Sep 20 at Floyd County

Sep 27 Giles

Oct 11 at Fort Chiswell

Oct 18 at Bluefield, W.Va.

Oct 25 Auburn

Nov 1 at George Wythe

Nov 8 at Galax

BATH COUNTY

Aug 30 Stonewall Jackson

Sep 6 at Page County

Sep 13 Richwood, W.Va.

Sep 20 at Meadow Bridge, W.Va.

Sep 27 Roanoke Catholic

Oct 11 at Auburn

Oct 18 Eastern Montgomery

Oct 25 at Craig County

Nov 1 Parry McCluer

Nov 8 at Narrows

CRAIG COUNTY

Aug 30 Bland County

Sep 6 at Auburn

Sep 20 at Montcalm, W.Va.

Sep 27 Twin Valley

Oct 4 at Phelps, Ky.

Oct 11 at Eastern Montgomery

Oct 18 Parry McCluer

Oct 25 Bath County

Nov 1 at Narrows

Nov 8 Meadow Bridge, W.Va.

EASTERN MONTGOMERY

Aug 30 Holston

Sep 6 at Rural Retreat

Sep 13 at Northwood

Sep 20 Auburn

Sep 27 Fort Chiswell

Oct 11 Craig County

Oct 18 at Bath County

Oct 25 Narrows

Nov 1 at Twin Valley

Nov 8 at Parry McCluer

NARROWS

Aug 30 Auburn

Sep 6 Holston

Sep 13 at Chilhowie

Sep 20 Giles

Sep 27 at James Monroe, W.Va.

Oct 11 at Parry McCluer

Oct 18 at Honaker

Oct 25 at Eastern Montgomery

Nov 1 Craig County

Nov 8 Bath County

PARRY McCLUER

Aug 30 at Rockbridge County

Sep 6 at Cumberland

Sep 13 James River-Buchanan

Sep 20 Stonewall Jackson

Oct 4 Fort Chiswell

Oct 11 Narrows

Oct 18 at Craig County

Oct 25 at Altavista

Nov 1 at Bath County

Nov 8 Eastern Montgomery

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

REGION 1D (15 schools)

GRUNDY

Aug 30 at Carroll County

Sep 6 Ridgeview

Sep 20 at PH-Glade Spring

Sep 27 Honaker

Oct 4 at Tazewell

Oct 11 Twin Valley

Oct 18 at Hurley

Oct 25 Marion

Nov 1 at Tolsia, W.Va.

Nov 8 at Central-Wise

HURLEY

Aug 30 Sherman, W.Va.

Sep 6 at Eastside

Sep 13 Van, W.Va.

Sep 20 at River View, W.Va.

Sep 27 Holston

Oct 11 Thomas Walker

Oct 18 Grundy

Oct 25 at Tolsia, W.Va.

Nov 1 at Castlewood

Nov 8 at Twin Valley

TWIN VALLEY

Aug 30 at Phelps, Ky.

Sep 6 at Montcalm, W.Va.

Sep 20 Northwood

Sep 27 at Craig County

Oct 4 at Bland County

Oct 11 at Grundy

Oct 18 Thomas Walker

Oct 25 River View, W.Va.

Nov 1 Eastern Montgomery

Nov 8 Hurley

CASTLEWOOD

Aug 30 at North Greene, Tenn.

Sep 6 Honaker

Sep 13 at Thomas Walker

Sep 20 at Lebanon

Sep 27 Rye Cove

Oct 4 at Northwood

Oct 11 at Twin Springs

Oct 25 J.I. Burton

Nov 1 Hurley

Nov 8 Eastside

EASTSIDE

Aug 30 at Central-Wise

Sep 6 Hurley

Sep 13 River View, W.Va.

Sep 20 Chilhowie

Oct 4 J.I. Burton

Oct 11 at Rye Cove

Oct 18 Twin Springs

Oct 25 at Thomas Walker

Nov 1 at Auburn

Nov 8 at Castlewood

J.I. BURTON

Aug 30 Ridgeview

Sep 6 at Chilhowie

Sep 13 at PH-Glade Spring

Sep 20 Twin Springs

Oct 4 at Eastside

Oct 11 Lee

Oct 18 at George Wythe

Oct 25 at Castlewood

Nov 1 Rye Cove

Nov 8 Thomas Walker

RYE COVE

Aug 30 at Hancock County, Tenn.

Sep 6 Northwood

Sep 13 at Honaker

Sep 20 Thomas Walker

Sep 27 at Castlewood

Oct 4 at Lee

Oct 11 Eastside

Oct 25 Chilhowie

Nov 1 at J.I. Burton

Nov 8 Twin Springs

THOMAS WALKER

Aug 30 Cumberland Gap, Tenn.

Sep 6 Lee

Sep 13 Castlewood

Sep 20 at Rye Cove

Oct 4 Unaka, Tenn.

Oct 11 at Hurley

Oct 18 at Twin Valley

Oct 25 Eastside

Nov 1 at Twin Springs

Nov 8 at J.I. Burton

TWIN SPRINGS

Aug 30 Northwood

Sep 6 Unaka, Tenn.

Sep 20 at J.I. Burton

Sep 27 Cumberland Gap, Tenn.

Oct 4 at Union

Oct 11 Castlewood

Oct 18 at Eastside

Oct 25 at Hancock County, Tenn.

Nov 1 Thomas Walker

Nov 8 at Rye Cove

CHILHOWIE

Aug 30 at Marion

Sep 6 J.I. Burton

Sep 13 Narrows

Sep 20 at Eastside

Sep 27 Northwood

Oct 4 Honaker

Oct 18 at Rural Retreat

Oct 25 at Rye Cove

Nov 1 PH-Glade Spring

Nov 8 at Holston

HOLSTON

Aug 30 at Eastern Montgomery

Sep 6 at Narrows

Sep 13 John Battle

Sep 20 Honaker

Sep 27 at Hurley

Oct 11 PH-Glade Spring

Oct 17 at Northwood

Oct 25 Johnson County, Tenn.

Nov 1 at Rural Retreat

Nov 8 Chilhowie

HONAKER

Aug 29 Lebanon

Sep 6 at Castlewood

Sep 13 Rye Cove

Sep 20 at Holston

Sep 27 at Grundy

Oct 4 at Chilhowie

Oct 18 Narrows

Oct 25 PH-Glade Spring

Nov 1 at Northwood

Nov 8 Rural Retreat

NORTHWOOD

Aug 30 at Twin Springs

Sep 6 at Rye Cove

Sep 13 Eastern Montgomery

Sep 20 at Twin Valley

Sep 27 at Chilhowie

Oct 11 Castlewood

Oct 17 Holston

Oct 24 Rural Retreat

Nov 1 Honaker

Nov 8 at PH-Glade Spring

PH-GLADE SPRING

Aug 30 Virginia High

Sep 6 at Lebanon

Sep 13 J.I. Burton

Sep 20 Grundy

Sep 27 at John Battle

Oct 4 Rural Retreat

Oct 11 at Holston

Oct 25 at Honaker

Nov 1 at Chilhowie

Nov 8 Northwood

RURAL RETREAT

Aug 30 at Fort Chiswell

Sep 6 Eastern Montgomery

Sep 13 at Grayson County

Sep 27 George Wythe

Oct 4 at PH-Glade Spring

Oct 11 Lebanon

Oct 18 Chilhowie

Oct 24 at Northwood

Nov 1 Holston

Nov 8 at Honaker

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement