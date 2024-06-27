Advertisement
Published Jun 27, 2024
VHSL Releases 2024 Master Football Schedule
The Virginia High School League has released the current 2024 Master Football Schedule. It's important to note the schedule is subject to change. The anticipated final release date to incorporate updates and corrections is during the week of July 29-August 2 is during the week of July 10 to incorporate updates and corrections.

For any DSA's and athletic directors, please take the time to review your team's schedule and send any updates or corrections to Lora Bickley at lbickley@vhsl.org.

Additionally, if your team is playing an out-of-state or private school, please verify their schedule(s). If your opponent's schedule is incomplete, please get in touch with the school and forward the updated schedule to Lora.

See VHSL Master Football Schedule Here

Also Here


