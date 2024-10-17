VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering 10-17-24 Games

This is our seventh update of the rankings since the Preseason Top Ten edition came out in late August. In each of the previous six releases, there were multiple teams that fell out of the Top Tens, meaning multiple new teams. Well, not the case this week.

Only one team out of the 60 dropped out and that came in Class 6, where Gainesville fell to Cedar Run District rival Patriot, 36-20, as Villanova commit Jackson McCarter ran wild with 202 yards and 3 TD's on 17 attempts, upping his season totals to 1050 yards and 19 TD's rushing on 23 attempts.

Nearly dropping out, by virtue of its lopsided 38-3 loss to Class 4 contender Varina was Glen Allen. Other than Granby moving up a slot and Indian River moving down one following its 22-6 loss to Oscar Smith, the Class 5 Top Ten is nearly identical from a week ago.

The Class 4 rankings remain exactly the same from seven days ago. In Class 3, the only subtle change was Armstrong and Alleghany each moving up a slot with William Byrd getting doubled up by William Fleming, 28-14, dropping the Terriers a couple spots for now. Alleghany has a major showdown looming with Class 2 title contender Glenvar, who stays at No. 2 behind Graham. In Class 2, the only team that took a blemish was Ridgeview, falling to Mountain 7 District rival Union by a count of 31-7.

Where the big news came was in Class 1, where Rappahannock ended its 28-game losing streak to Northern Neck District foe Essex, toppling the Trojans 13-8. Coach William West has the Raiders at 6-0 for the first time since 1992, and if you missed our conversation about it from On the Hash with Hatfield, you can check it out here.



Note - This list was published on Thursday, October 107 2024



