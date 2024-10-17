in other news
2024 VHSL Football Schedules with Results - Listed by Team & Region
Check out VHSL Football Schedules for every team in 2024, listed by region, right here.
Piedmont Recap--Week 7
Looking back on the action last week, four teams remained undefeated and three got their first wins of the season...
Central Region Recap - Week 7
2 Top 10 teams fell in Week 7 including an undefeated Jags team but defense was the story with 8 shutouts! We recap!
Spotswood Shuts Out East Rockingham 45-0!
A Valley District showdown between neighbors turned into a one sided affair as the Trailblazers exploded in the second..
Varina Hands Glen Allen 1st Loss, 38-3!
The Blue Devils took down the Jags 38-3 flexing their muscle on defense, offense and special teams making a statement.
Episode 020 of On the Hash with Hatfield Football Podcast on Thursday, October 17, 2024 hits on the latest High School Football happenings with postgame sound from victorious coaches in Kempsville's Daryl Cherry following their 23-15 win at Ocean Lakes and Oscar Smith's Chris Scott after a 22-6 triumph at Indian River.
We reveal the latest IL Giardino Coach of the Week, which goes to Granby's Kendal Jefferson after a 6-0 start - the program's first since 2012 - that included five consecutive shutouts to begin the season for the first time in school history.
Rappahannock Head Football Coach William West stops by to discuss the 13-8 victory over Essex, the team previously ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 1 on VirginiaPreps.com. Essex had won the previous 28 meetings in the series and this marks the first 6-0 start for the Raiders since 1992.
It was a tough choice for Chicho's Pizza 757 Football Player of the Week and it goes to Norcom's Matthew Outten after his 325-yard, 4-TD performance in a 36-20 win over Portsmouth rival Churchland.
To close out the show, Hatfield gives some thoughts on the latest power ratings release and some key matchups this week on the gridiron.
** It's Hatfield on the Hash! | Follow the Show on X @757SportsTalk | Log on to VBSportsplex.com and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel @VirginiaBeachSportsplex | Got a question or inquiry? Interested in becoming a sponsor for the show? Drop us an e-mail at hatfieldsports@gmail.com. **