Episode 020 of On the Hash with Hatfield Football Podcast on Thursday, October 17, 2024 hits on the latest High School Football happenings with postgame sound from victorious coaches in Kempsville's Daryl Cherry following their 23-15 win at Ocean Lakes and Oscar Smith's Chris Scott after a 22-6 triumph at Indian River.

We reveal the latest IL Giardino Coach of the Week, which goes to Granby's Kendal Jefferson after a 6-0 start - the program's first since 2012 - that included five consecutive shutouts to begin the season for the first time in school history.

Rappahannock Head Football Coach William West stops by to discuss the 13-8 victory over Essex, the team previously ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 1 on VirginiaPreps.com. Essex had won the previous 28 meetings in the series and this marks the first 6-0 start for the Raiders since 1992.

It was a tough choice for Chicho's Pizza 757 Football Player of the Week and it goes to Norcom's Matthew Outten after his 325-yard, 4-TD performance in a 36-20 win over Portsmouth rival Churchland.

To close out the show, Hatfield gives some thoughts on the latest power ratings release and some key matchups this week on the gridiron.



