Episode 019 of On the Hash with Hatfield Football Podcast on Thursday, October 10, 2024 hits on the latest High School Football happenings to begin the month of October, where we now have the first official set of VHSL Power Ratings at our disposal.

Hear from Green Run's K'Saan Farrar and Jayden Anderson after their victory over Salem in a Beach District showdown as well as Phoebus stnadouts Nijay Gay and Noah Jefferson following the Phantoms rivalry showdown triumph over Hampton at Darling Stadium.

Farrar is headed to UConn to play QB at the next level, while Anderson will play wide receiver at Virginia Tech. Gay will play DB at NC Central with Jefferson doing the same at Delaware.

Norfolk Academy Head Football Coach Steve Monninger joins the program to discuss the 4-1 start for the Bulldogs and their season.

Phoebus Head Football Coach Jeremy Blunt chats about the victory over Hampton for his Phantoms, too. To close out the show, we look at key games, such as Oscar Smith visiting Indian River, around the '757' area code.



