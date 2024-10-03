Episode 018 of On the Hash with Hatfield Football Podcast on Thursday, October 3, 2024 hits on the latest High School Football happenings as we closed out the month of September with Hurricane Helene shifting games all over the schedule.

Hear from Indian River Coach Brandon Carr as well as standouts in QB Kam Kirby and DB Trey Voskanyan following their 49-10 win at Deep Creek. Kirby, who accounted for 264 yards and 4 TD's total, was chosen as the Chicho's 757 Football Player of the Week.

Also joining the program to chat about his team's surprising 3-1 start is Hickory Head Football Coach Donnell Brown, our selection for IL Giardino Coach of the Week. It's the best start through four games for the Hawks since 2011, the last time they finished over .500, as they get set for a key home matchup with Deep Creek.

Matt dives in on this week's big matchups - Green Run (5-0) at Salem (4-0) and Indian River (4-0) at King's Fork (4-0) as well as Hampton (4-1) vs. Phoebus (4-0) at Darling Stadium on Saturday and an under-the-radar matchup in the Beach District with unbeaten Ocean Lakes (4-0) visiting Cox (4-1).



