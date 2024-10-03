PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1NN1ZHQkJKN1hRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU03VkdCQko3WFEnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Episode 018 of On the Hash with Hatfield Football Podcast

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts 757 Saturday Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on CoVA Sports TV
Episode 018 of On the Hash with Hatfield Football Podcast on Thursday, October 3, 2024 hits on the latest High School Football happenings as we closed out the month of September with Hurricane Helene shifting games all over the schedule.

Hear from Indian River Coach Brandon Carr as well as standouts in QB Kam Kirby and DB Trey Voskanyan following their 49-10 win at Deep Creek. Kirby, who accounted for 264 yards and 4 TD's total, was chosen as the Chicho's 757 Football Player of the Week.

Also joining the program to chat about his team's surprising 3-1 start is Hickory Head Football Coach Donnell Brown, our selection for IL Giardino Coach of the Week. It's the best start through four games for the Hawks since 2011, the last time they finished over .500, as they get set for a key home matchup with Deep Creek.

Matt dives in on this week's big matchups - Green Run (5-0) at Salem (4-0) and Indian River (4-0) at King's Fork (4-0) as well as Hampton (4-1) vs. Phoebus (4-0) at Darling Stadium on Saturday and an under-the-radar matchup in the Beach District with unbeaten Ocean Lakes (4-0) visiting Cox (4-1).


See Episode 017 Here


It's Hatfield on the Hash! | Follow the Show on X @757SportsTalk | Log on to VBSportsplex.com and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel @VirginiaBeachSportsplex | Got a question or inquiry? Interested in becoming a sponsor for the show? Drop us an e-mail at hatfieldsports@gmail.com.

