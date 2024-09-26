Episode 017 of On the Hash with Hatfield Football Podcast on Thursday, September 26, 2024 hits on what transpired in the '757' and beyond this past week, plus how Hurricane Helene is causing havoc with the schedule statewide.

Hear from Oscar Smith tailback Brandon Nesbit after their big win over Nansemond River, blanking the Warriors 35-0. Also, hear from Thomas Jefferson of Richmond's dynamic duo of QB Rashaud Cherry and speedster Amare Gough following 34-12 rout of Norcom in Portsmouth.

Glen Allen Head Football Coach Malik Sexton - who starred at Churchland High in Portsmouth and went on to play College Football at Virginia State - joins the show to discuss the first ever 4-0 start for the Jaguars, which included an impressive win over Thomas Dale last week.

We also reveal our first Chicho's Pizza 757 Football Player of the Week and IL Giardino Coach of the Week.



