Episode 016 of On the Hash with Hatfield Football Podcast

Episode 016 of On the Hash with Hatfield hits on the key games that transpired around the '757' and beyond, plus takes a look upcoming matchups of note, such as Dinwiddie traveling down to the '757' to take on Maury and Oscar Smith hosting Nansemond River in a Southeastern District battle of unbeatens.

We're joined by Bruton Head Football Coach Barrington Morrison of the 3-0 Panthers, whose squad is sizzling right now and getting ready to face a fellow unbeaten in Class 1 Top Ten contender Northumberland.

We also hit on how some of the names with Tidewater ties are doing in the NFL in the early going, including a Head Coach that got his first win and a pass rusher that ranks second in the league in sacks.





