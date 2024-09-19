Episode 016 of On the Hash with Hatfield Football Podcast

in other news
4-Star Oscar Smith WR Discusses Recent Visits & What's Next
Oscar Smith 4-Star WR Travis Johnson took in recent visits to West Virginia and Michigan + has more forthcoming.
Central Region Gamers - Week 3
We spotlight the players who shined under the brightest of lights on Friday night in Week 3 in the 804.
Piedmont Recap with Updated Rankings--Week 3
Week 3 is in the books and that means district play is on the horizon. This past week, however, there were...
Central Region Recap - Week 3
7 shutouts, 81 points scored in a game, first wins, first defeats. All that and more in this weeks Central Region Recap
Woodberry Forest Wins VPL Matchup
Woodberry Forest defeated Trinity Episcopal 34-28 in a key VPL matchup. Tigers trailed by 11 at halftime
Episode 016 of On the Hash with Hatfield hits on the key games that transpired around the '757' and beyond, plus takes a look upcoming matchups of note, such as Dinwiddie traveling down to the '757' to take on Maury and Oscar Smith hosting Nansemond River in a Southeastern District battle of unbeatens.
We're joined by Bruton Head Football Coach Barrington Morrison of the 3-0 Panthers, whose squad is sizzling right now and getting ready to face a fellow unbeaten in Class 1 Top Ten contender Northumberland.
We also hit on how some of the names with Tidewater ties are doing in the NFL in the early going, including a Head Coach that got his first win and a pass rusher that ranks second in the league in sacks.
