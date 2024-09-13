On Episode 15 of On the Hash with Hatfield, it's the 2024 season debut with VirginiaPreps.com Publisher Matthew Hatfield.

Matt gives his thoughts on how to fix all the blowout scores across the area to start the season. Phoebus Head Football Coach Jeremy Blunt of the reigning three-time State Champion Phantoms joins us to discuss their big 23-7 victory over Highland Springs.

Hatfield also takes a look at the key matchups, including one involving Maury as they hit the road to Richmond following their 20-14 season-opening win over Wise.





