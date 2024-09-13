PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1NN1ZHQkJKN1hRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU03VkdCQko3WFEnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1NN1ZHQkJKN1hRJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Episode 015 of On the Hash with Hatfield Football Podcast

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts 757 Saturday Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on CoVA Sports TV
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3dRWTBqeW5iUnlrP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50JmFtcDth dXRvcGxheT10cnVlJmFtcDttdXRlPXRydWUmYW1wO2VuZD02MCc+PC9pZnJh bWU+CjwvZGl2PgoK

On Episode 15 of On the Hash with Hatfield, it's the 2024 season debut with VirginiaPreps.com Publisher Matthew Hatfield.

Matt gives his thoughts on how to fix all the blowout scores across the area to start the season. Phoebus Head Football Coach Jeremy Blunt of the reigning three-time State Champion Phantoms joins us to discuss their big 23-7 victory over Highland Springs.

Hatfield also takes a look at the key matchups, including one involving Maury as they hit the road to Richmond following their 20-14 season-opening win over Wise.


*** It's Hatfield on the Hash! | Follow the Show on X @757SportsTalk | Log on to VBSportsplex.com and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel @VirginiaBeachSportsplex | Got a question or inquiry? Interested in becoming a sponsor for the show? Drop us an e-mail at hatfieldsports@gmail.com. ***

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MTk2ODQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3ZpcmdpbmlhcHJlcHMucml2 YWxzLmNvbS9uZXdzL2VwaXNvZGUtMDE1LW9mLW9uLXRoZS1oYXNoLXdpdGgt aGF0ZmllbGQtZm9vdGJhbGwtcG9kY2FzdC0xIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcq bnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypu dWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24o KSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlw dCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3Jp cHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBl dmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0 aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5j b20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVm b3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8 aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9j MT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZ2aXJnaW5pYXByZXBz LnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGZXBpc29kZS0wMTUtb2Ytb24tdGhlLWhh c2gtd2l0aC1oYXRmaWVsZC1mb290YmFsbC1wb2RjYXN0LTEmYzU9MjAyMjcx OTY4NCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwh LS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=