757 Saturday Sports Talk with Hatfield & Young - 3-8-2025

It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young on March 8, 2025 on CoVA Sports TV.

The guys review the VHSL State Basketball Semifinals from Friday night, which had some unexpected results all across the board as the six title games are now set for this coming week at VCU in Richmond.

Guests include basketball coaches in Mike Desmond of defending Class 6 State Champ South Lakes at 10:15 AM EST, C.G. Woodson's Doug Craig at 11 AM EST and Albemarle's Greg Maynard at 11:40 AM EST as well as Franklin's Rob Cutchins + playbacks with members of the victorious Green Run Stallions in Coach Kenneth Harris, PG Kass Jackson and PF David 'Trey' Miller.

Who'll be crowned State Champs? The guys discuss that and more, which includes a shout out to Kellam's Class 5 State Championship Gymnastics squad and "Ask Coach Young", during the show.





