PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1NN1ZHQkJKN1hRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU03VkdCQko3WFEnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1NN1ZHQkJKN1hRJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering 9-26-24 Games

Hokies commit Knahlij Harrell and the Stallions of Green Run are sitting at 4-0 overall, having yet to surrend a point on the 2024 season
Hokies commit Knahlij Harrell and the Stallions of Green Run are sitting at 4-0 overall, having yet to surrend a point on the 2024 season (Ray Williams, Infinity Photography by Ray)
Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts 757 Saturday Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on CoVA Sports TV
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Hurricane Helene is causing some havoc all along the East Coast and it is impacting the schedule of games throughout the entire state of Virginia. Some have moved up to Thursday night, while others could be a 'wait and see' pattern as the storm moves into the Commonwealth.

As usual, there are a bunch of games that have playoff implications with arguably the biggest one on the docket coming in Clss 3 in the Seminole District, where defending State Champ Liberty Christian takes on Heritage-Lynchburg, which beat Jefferosn Forest 21-7 a week ago to stay unbeaten.


** Keep Updated with Virginia High School Results & Remaining Schedules Here **


Remember to check back here on VirginiaPreps.com for periodic updates, and to see results, make sure you visit our Scoreboard Forum as well as the VHSL's Football page. Also, you can view all of the teams ranked in our initial Top Tens for 2024 by clicking on the hyperlinks of the schools listed.


Note - This list was published on Thursday, September 26, 2024


Advertisement
Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Hayfield

3-0

W 70-0 over Chantilly

2 (2)

Oscar Smith

4-0

W 35-0 over Nansemond River

3 (3)

Madison

4-0

W 35-7 over George Marshall

4 (4)

Battlefield

4-0

W 42-7 over Woodbridge

5 (7)

Colonial Forge

4-0

W 35-27 over Patriot

6 (8)

Highland Springs

2-2

W 50-14 over Douglas Freeman

7 (HM)

Glen Allen

4-0

W 28-3 over Thomas Dale

8 (9)

Gainesville

4-0

W 41-13 over Robinson

9 (HM)

Patriot

2-1

L 27-35 to Colonial Forge

10 (5)

Thomas Dale

2-1

L 3-28 to Glen Allen
Dropped Out: #10 South County (2-2) fell to Fairfax 38-21

Honorable Mention:

Washington-Liberty (4-0)

Stafford (4-0)

Fairfax (3-1)

Langley (4-0)


Christian Corbin and the Warwick Raiders have won every contest by a running clock margin of 35 points or more so far in 2024
Christian Corbin and the Warwick Raiders have won every contest by a running clock margin of 35 points or more so far in 2024 (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Maury

3-0

W 47-7 over Dinwiddie

2 (2)

Matoaca

3-0

W 47-19 over Massaponax

3 (3)

King's Fork

3-0

W 64-14 over Great Bridge

4 (4)

Green Run

4-0

W 34-0 over Cox

5 (5)

Warwick

4-0

W 52-14 over Menchville

6 (7)

Indian River

3-0

Idle

7 (8)

L.C. Bird

3-1

W 79-0 over Clover Hill

8 (9)

Salem-VB

3-0

W 35-0 over Bayside

9 (10)

William Fleming

4-0

W 41-13 over PH-Roanoke

10 (HM)

Granby

3-0

W 42-0 over Norview
Dropped Out: #6 Briar Woods (2-2) fell to North Stafford 26-14

Honorable Mention:

Ocean Lakes (3-0)


Through four games, WR Dawon Harvey has been tearing defenses apart with 34 catches for 429 yards and 6 TD's
Through four games, WR Dawon Harvey has been tearing defenses apart with 34 catches for 429 yards and 6 TD's (Will Garlick, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Phoebus

3-0

W 45-0 over Heritage-NN

2 (3)

Huguenot

3-0

W 67-0 over Richmond CSA

3 (2)

Dinwiddie

2-1

L 7-47 to Maury

4 (5)

John Champe

4-0

W 51-6 over Potomac Falls

5 (4)

Jefferson Forest

3-1

L 7-21 to Heritage-Lynchburg

6 (6)

Tuscarora

3-1

W 14-7

7 (7)

Varina

2-1

W 34-11 over Forest Park

8 (8)

Salem

2-2

W 42-21 over Northside

9 (9)

Handley

3-1

W 41-0 over Brentsville District

10 (10)

Sherando

4-0

W 47-10 over Fauquier

Honorable Mention:

Hanover (3-0)

Smithfield (3-0)

Woodgrove (3-1)

Eastern View (2-1)

Caroline (3-0)


Isaiah Brown and the Vikings of Thomas Jefferson from Richmond put forth a strong performance in beating Norcom in Portsmouth, 34-12
Isaiah Brown and the Vikings of Thomas Jefferson from Richmond put forth a strong performance in beating Norcom in Portsmouth, 34-12 (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Liberty Christian

3-0

W 42-20 over Amherst

2 (2)

TJ-Richmond

4-0

W 34-12 over Norcom

3 (3)

Lafayette

3-0

Idle

4 (4)

Heritage-Lynchburg

3-0

W 21-7 over Jefferson Forest

5 (5)

Turner Ashby

4-0

W 48-13 over Waynesboro

6 (6)

Lord Botetourt

3-1

W 68-10 over Appomattox

7 (7)

Kettle Run

3-0

W 54-14 over James Wood

8 (8)

William Byrd

4-0

W 33-0 over Bassett

9 (10)

Magna Vista

2-1

W 40-21 over Franklin County

10 (10)

Rustburg

4-0

W 41-7 over Brookville

Honorable Mention:

Abingdon (4-0)

Alleghany (4-0)

Armstrong (3-0)

Staunton River (3-1)


Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Graham

4-0

W 7-6 over Union

2 (2)

Glenvar

4-0

W 63-0 over Hidden Valley

3 (3)

Poquoson

3-0

W 21-14 over Warhill

4 (4)

Union

2-2

L 6-7 to Graham

5 (5)

Radford

3-1

W 34-0 Galax

6 (6)

Clarke County

4-0

W 31-0 over Warren County

7 (7)

Ridgeview

4-0

W 21-7 over Virginia High

8 (8)

Riverheads

3-1

W 48-6 over Rocktown

9 (9)

Central-Woodstock

3-1

W 41-7 over Amelia County

10 (HM)

Buckingham

4-0

W 35-0 over Fluvanna
Dropped Out: #10 Stuarts Draft (2-1) fell to Class 3 #10 Rustburg 28-6

Honorable Mention:

Strasburg (4-0)

Lebanon (4-0)

Bruton (4-0)

Gretna (2-1)

Stuarts Draft (3-1)


Class 1 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Essex

3-0

W 64-0 over Franklin

2 (2)

Altavista

3-0

W 58-0 over Prince Edward

3 (3)

Rye Cove

4-0

W 56-6 over Thomas Walker

4 (5)

Rappahannock

4-0

W 36-20 over Nelson County

5 (6)

Eastside

4-0

W 20-0 over Chilhowie

6 (6)

George Wythe

2-2

W 42-7 over Carroll County

7 (4)

Northumberland

3-1

L 12-42 to Bruton

8 (8)

Grayson County

2-2

W 42-15 over Floyd County

9 (10)

Honaker

2-2

W 42-21 over Holston

10 (HM)

Buffalo Gap

3-1

W 40-11 over East Rock
Dropped Out: #9 Holston (3-1) fell to #10 Honaker 42-21

Honorable Mention:

Bath County (4-0)

Parry McCluer (3-1)



Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and be sure to Subscribe to Hometown Sports Productions where you can hear his Podcasts.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MTk2ODQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3ZpcmdpbmlhcHJlcHMucml2 YWxzLmNvbS9uZXdzL3Zoc2wtZm9vdGJhbGwtdG9wLXRlbnMtZW50ZXJpbmct OS0yNi0yNC1nYW1lcyIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3Nf ZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19m cGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMg PSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1 bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5 bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNp b24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lv bgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5q cyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAg fSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5 JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGdmlyZ2luaWFwcmVwcy5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJG bmV3cyUyRnZoc2wtZm9vdGJhbGwtdG9wLXRlbnMtZW50ZXJpbmctOS0yNi0y NC1nYW1lcyZjNT0yMDIyNzE5Njg0JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIg Lz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==