VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering 9-26-24 Games
Hurricane Helene is causing some havoc all along the East Coast and it is impacting the schedule of games throughout the entire state of Virginia. Some have moved up to Thursday night, while others could be a 'wait and see' pattern as the storm moves into the Commonwealth.
As usual, there are a bunch of games that have playoff implications with arguably the biggest one on the docket coming in Clss 3 in the Seminole District, where defending State Champ Liberty Christian takes on Heritage-Lynchburg, which beat Jefferosn Forest 21-7 a week ago to stay unbeaten.
Note - This list was published on Thursday, September 26, 2024
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
3-0
|
W 70-0 over Chantilly
|
2 (2)
|
4-0
|
W 35-0 over Nansemond River
|
3 (3)
|
4-0
|
W 35-7 over George Marshall
|
4 (4)
|
4-0
|
W 42-7 over Woodbridge
|
5 (7)
|
4-0
|
W 35-27 over Patriot
|
6 (8)
|
2-2
|
W 50-14 over Douglas Freeman
|
7 (HM)
|
Glen Allen
|
4-0
|
W 28-3 over Thomas Dale
|
8 (9)
|
Gainesville
|
4-0
|
W 41-13 over Robinson
|
9 (HM)
|
2-1
|
L 27-35 to Colonial Forge
|
10 (5)
|
2-1
|
L 3-28 to Glen Allen
Honorable Mention:
Washington-Liberty (4-0)
Stafford (4-0)
Fairfax (3-1)
Langley (4-0)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
3-0
|
W 47-7 over Dinwiddie
|
2 (2)
|
3-0
|
W 47-19 over Massaponax
|
3 (3)
|
3-0
|
W 64-14 over Great Bridge
|
4 (4)
|
4-0
|
W 34-0 over Cox
|
5 (5)
|
4-0
|
W 52-14 over Menchville
|
6 (7)
|
3-0
|
Idle
|
7 (8)
|
3-1
|
W 79-0 over Clover Hill
|
8 (9)
|
3-0
|
W 35-0 over Bayside
|
9 (10)
|
William Fleming
|
4-0
|
W 41-13 over PH-Roanoke
|
10 (HM)
|
Granby
|
3-0
|
W 42-0 over Norview
Honorable Mention:
Ocean Lakes (3-0)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
3-0
|
W 45-0 over Heritage-NN
|
2 (3)
|
3-0
|
W 67-0 over Richmond CSA
|
3 (2)
|
2-1
|
L 7-47 to Maury
|
4 (5)
|
4-0
|
W 51-6 over Potomac Falls
|
5 (4)
|
3-1
|
L 7-21 to Heritage-Lynchburg
|
6 (6)
|
3-1
|
W 14-7
|
7 (7)
|
2-1
|
W 34-11 over Forest Park
|
8 (8)
|
Salem
|
2-2
|
W 42-21 over Northside
|
9 (9)
|
3-1
|
W 41-0 over Brentsville District
|
10 (10)
|
Sherando
|
4-0
|
W 47-10 over Fauquier
Honorable Mention:
Hanover (3-0)
Smithfield (3-0)
Woodgrove (3-1)
Eastern View (2-1)
Caroline (3-0)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
3-0
|
W 42-20 over Amherst
|
2 (2)
|
4-0
|
W 34-12 over Norcom
|
3 (3)
|
3-0
|
Idle
|
4 (4)
|
3-0
|
W 21-7 over Jefferson Forest
|
5 (5)
|
4-0
|
W 48-13 over Waynesboro
|
6 (6)
|
3-1
|
W 68-10 over Appomattox
|
7 (7)
|
3-0
|
W 54-14 over James Wood
|
8 (8)
|
4-0
|
W 33-0 over Bassett
|
9 (10)
|
2-1
|
W 40-21 over Franklin County
|
10 (10)
|
Rustburg
|
4-0
|
W 41-7 over Brookville
Honorable Mention:
Abingdon (4-0)
Alleghany (4-0)
Armstrong (3-0)
Staunton River (3-1)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
4-0
|
W 7-6 over Union
|
2 (2)
|
4-0
|
W 63-0 over Hidden Valley
|
3 (3)
|
3-0
|
W 21-14 over Warhill
|
4 (4)
|
2-2
|
L 6-7 to Graham
|
5 (5)
|
3-1
|
W 34-0 Galax
|
6 (6)
|
4-0
|
W 31-0 over Warren County
|
7 (7)
|
Ridgeview
|
4-0
|
W 21-7 over Virginia High
|
8 (8)
|
3-1
|
W 48-6 over Rocktown
|
9 (9)
|
3-1
|
W 41-7 over Amelia County
|
10 (HM)
|
Buckingham
|
4-0
|
W 35-0 over Fluvanna
Honorable Mention:
Strasburg (4-0)
Lebanon (4-0)
Bruton (4-0)
Gretna (2-1)
Stuarts Draft (3-1)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
3-0
|
W 64-0 over Franklin
|
2 (2)
|
3-0
|
W 58-0 over Prince Edward
|
3 (3)
|
4-0
|
W 56-6 over Thomas Walker
|
4 (5)
|
Rappahannock
|
4-0
|
W 36-20 over Nelson County
|
5 (6)
|
4-0
|
W 20-0 over Chilhowie
|
6 (6)
|
2-2
|
W 42-7 over Carroll County
|
7 (4)
|
3-1
|
L 12-42 to Bruton
|
8 (8)
|
2-2
|
W 42-15 over Floyd County
|
9 (10)
|
2-2
|
W 42-21 over Holston
|
10 (HM)
|
Buffalo Gap
|
3-1
|
W 40-11 over East Rock
Honorable Mention:
Bath County (4-0)
Parry McCluer (3-1)
