VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering 9-12-24 Games
It's now 36 consecutive wins and counting for the reigning three-time State Champion Phoebus Phantoms, who in their first ever meeting with Highland Springs, took care of business with a dominant defensive performance in beating the Springers 23-7 on their field. They out-gained Highland Springs 306-68 on the night, plus it was just the second time in the past 96 games that they were limited to single-digit points.
Now, trying to avoid dropping under the .500 mark through three games for the first time since 2008, the Springers play host to defending Class 5 State Champ Maury, who enters with a 16-game winning streak. The Commodores, who haven't lost since falling to Highland Springs in the 2022 Class 5 State Finals at ODU, outlasted defending Maryland State Champ Wise, 20-14 in front of a packed house at Powhatan Field in Norfolk.
Another thumping that opened eyes was that by Graham of reigning Class 1 State Champ Galax, which fell to the G-Men by a margin of 52-0. It marked their most lopsided loss since a 57-0 defeat suffered at the hands of Bath County in the second round of the 2001 playoffs.
Three of the Top 5 ranked teams in Class 5 - Matoaca, Green Run and Warwick - pitched shutouts last week. Meanwhile, three squads in Class 4 - Dinwiddie, Jefferson Forest and John Champe - had competitive battles, each winning by ten points or less.
Only two teams drop out of the rankings altogether in Eastern View, which was handled by Region 4B foe Huguenot, and Christiansburg, which lost a close one to Abingdon.
Let's now get to our latest rankings update, the first one for September 2024 as we've flipped the calendar over from August last weekend...
Note - This list was published on Thursday, September 12, 2024
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
1-0
|
Idle
|
2 (3)
|
2-0
|
W 54-16 over Norcom
|
3 (4)
|
2-0
|
W 36-15 over Lake Braddock
|
4 (5)
|
2-0
|
W 56-8 over Potomac
|
5 (2)
|
1-1
|
L 7-23 to Phoebus
|
6 (7)
|
2-0
|
W 27-16 over L.C. Bird
|
7 (6)
|
1-1
|
L 15-36 to Madison
|
8 (9)
|
1-0
|
Idle
|
9 (10)
|
2-0
|
W 35-14 over Alexandria City
|
10 (8)
|
1-1
|
L 7-54 to Quince Orchard, MD
Honorable Mention:
Gainesville (2-0)
Brooke Point (2-0)
Glen Allen (2-0)
George Marshall (2-0)
Yorktown (2-0)
1 (1)
|
1-0
|
W 20-14 over Wise, MD
|
2 (2)
|
1-0
|
W 35-0 over Warhill
|
3 (3)
|
1-0
|
Idle
|
4 (4)
|
2-0
|
W 49-0 over Kellam
|
5 (5)
|
2-0
|
W 47-0 over Bethel
|
6 (6)
|
1-1
|
W 20-7 over Loudoun County
|
7 (8)
|
2-0
|
W 56-3 over Lakeland
|
8 (7)
|
1-1
|
L 16-27 to Thomas Dale
|
9 (10)
|
1-0
|
Idle
|
10 (9)
|
1-0
|
L 8-14 to Dunbar
Honorable Mention:
Granby (2-0)
William Fleming (2-0)
Cox (2-0)
Nansemond River (2-0)
1 (1)
|
1-0
|
W 23-7 over Highland Springs
|
2 (2)
|
2-0
|
W 35-25 over North Stafford
|
3 (3)
|
1-0
|
W 53-13 over Eastern View
|
4 (5)
|
2-0
|
W 15-9 over Staunton River
|
5 (6)
|
2-0
|
W 26-23 over Lightridge
|
6 (7)
|
1-1
|
W 56-30 over Franklin County
|
7 (4)
|
Tuscarora
|
1-1
|
L 20-21 to Independence
|
8 (8)
|
0-1
|
Idle
|
9 (10)
|
2-0
|
W 49-6 over Harrisonburg
|
10 (10)
|
E.C. Glass
|
2-0
|
W 35-21 over PH-Roanoke
Honorable Mention:
Loudoun Valley (1-0)
Powhatan (1-0)
Sherando (2-0)
Courtland (2-0)
1 (1)
|
1-0
|
Idle
|
2 (2)
|
2-0
|
W 42-0 over Meadowbrook
|
3 (3)
|
2-0
|
W 68-0 over Booker T.
|
4 (4)
|
1-0
|
Idle
|
5 (5)
|
2-0
|
W 24-7 over Wilson Memorial
|
6 (6)
|
1-1
|
W 62-3 over Blacksburg
|
7 (7)
|
1-0
|
Idle
|
8 (8)
|
2-0
|
W 65-0 over Hidden Valley
|
9 (10)
|
1-1
|
W 58-13 over Dan River
|
10 (HM)
|
Rustburg
|
2-0
|
W 55-20 over Appomattox
Honorable Mention:
Abingdon (2-0)
Monticello (2-0)
Alleghany (2-0)
Armstrong (2-0)
1 (1)
|
2-0
|
W 52-0 over Galax
|
2 (2)
|
2-0
|
W 50-8 over Liberty-Bedford
|
3 (3)
|
1-0
|
Idle
|
4 (4)
|
2-0
|
W 53-0 over Lee High
|
5 (5)
|
2-0
|
W 52-21 over Tazewell
|
6 (6)
|
1-1
|
W 35-34 over Giles in 2OT
|
7 (7)
|
2-0
|
W 28-20 over King William
|
8 (8)
|
Ridgeview
|
2-0
|
W 46-0 over Grundy
|
9 (9)
|
1-1
|
W 14-7 over East Rock
|
10 (10)
|
Stuarts Draft
|
2-0
|
W 42-12 over Surry
Honorable Mention:
Amelia (2-0)
Buckingham (2-0)
Nottoway (2-0)
Bruton (2-0)
Strasburg (2-0)
1 (1)
|
2-0
|
W 48-6 over Jamestown
|
2 (2)
|
2-0
|
W 24-0 over George Wythe
|
3 (3)
|
2-0
|
W 62-0 over Northwood
|
4 (7)
|
1-0
|
W 28-7 over Radford
|
5 (4)
|
1-1
|
L 0-24 to Altavista
|
6 (8)
|
Rappahannock
|
2-0
|
W 54-8 over West Point
|
7 (9)
|
2-0
|
W 36-6 over Surry
|
8 (6)
|
1-1
|
L 18-22 to Carroll County
|
9 (10)
|
1-1
|
W 49-7 over Castlewood
|
10 (5)
|
Galax
|
0-2
|
L 0-52 to Graham
Honorable Mention:
Twin Springs (2-0)
Chilhowie (2-0)
Buffalo Gap (2-0)
Holston (2-0)
Bath County (2-0)
