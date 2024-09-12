PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1NN1ZHQkJKN1hRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU03VkdCQko3WFEnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1NN1ZHQkJKN1hRJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering 9-12-24 Games

The Phoebus defense did what it has become known for and that is shut down the opposition, limiting Highland Springs to just four yards rushing in a 23-7 victory on the road
The Phoebus defense did what it has become known for and that is shut down the opposition, limiting Highland Springs to just four yards rushing in a 23-7 victory on the road (Dan Trevino, VirginiaPreps.com)
Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts 757 Saturday Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on CoVA Sports TV
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

It's now 36 consecutive wins and counting for the reigning three-time State Champion Phoebus Phantoms, who in their first ever meeting with Highland Springs, took care of business with a dominant defensive performance in beating the Springers 23-7 on their field. They out-gained Highland Springs 306-68 on the night, plus it was just the second time in the past 96 games that they were limited to single-digit points.

Now, trying to avoid dropping under the .500 mark through three games for the first time since 2008, the Springers play host to defending Class 5 State Champ Maury, who enters with a 16-game winning streak. The Commodores, who haven't lost since falling to Highland Springs in the 2022 Class 5 State Finals at ODU, outlasted defending Maryland State Champ Wise, 20-14 in front of a packed house at Powhatan Field in Norfolk.

Another thumping that opened eyes was that by Graham of reigning Class 1 State Champ Galax, which fell to the G-Men by a margin of 52-0. It marked their most lopsided loss since a 57-0 defeat suffered at the hands of Bath County in the second round of the 2001 playoffs.

Three of the Top 5 ranked teams in Class 5 - Matoaca, Green Run and Warwick - pitched shutouts last week. Meanwhile, three squads in Class 4 - Dinwiddie, Jefferson Forest and John Champe - had competitive battles, each winning by ten points or less.


** Keep Updated with Virginia High School Results & Remaining Schedules Here **


Only two teams drop out of the rankings altogether in Eastern View, which was handled by Region 4B foe Huguenot, and Christiansburg, which lost a close one to Abingdon.

Remember to check back here on VirginiaPreps.com for periodic updates, and to see results, make sure you visit our Scoreboard Forum as well as the VHSL's Football page. Also, you can view all of the teams ranked in our initial Top Tens for 2024 by clicking on the hyperlinks of the schools listed.


Advertisement

Let's now get to our latest rankings update, the first one for September 2024 as we've flipped the calendar over from August last weekend...


Note - This list was published on Thursday, September 12, 2024


Dominic Knicely and the Warhawks are off to a fast start with convincing wins over Stone Bridge and Lake Braddock, two teams that reached the State Playoffs in 2023
Dominic Knicely and the Warhawks are off to a fast start with convincing wins over Stone Bridge and Lake Braddock, two teams that reached the State Playoffs in 2023
Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Hayfield

1-0

Idle

2 (3)

Oscar Smith

2-0

W 54-16 over Norcom

3 (4)

Madison

2-0

W 36-15 over Lake Braddock

4 (5)

Battlefield

2-0

W 56-8 over Potomac

5 (2)

Highland Springs

1-1

L 7-23 to Phoebus

6 (7)

Thomas Dale

2-0

W 27-16 over L.C. Bird

7 (6)

Lake Braddock

1-1

L 15-36 to Madison

8 (9)

Patriot

1-0

Idle

9 (10)

Colonial Forge

2-0

W 35-14 over Alexandria City

10 (8)

South County

1-1

L 7-54 to Quince Orchard, MD

Honorable Mention:
Gainesville (2-0)
Brooke Point (2-0)
Glen Allen (2-0)
George Marshall (2-0)
Yorktown (2-0)


Carlton Smith and the Maury Commodores took care of their first opponent in reigning Maryland State Champ Wise, but have some challenging tests still to come in Highland Springs on the road and then a home tilt with Class 4 contender Dinwiddie
Carlton Smith and the Maury Commodores took care of their first opponent in reigning Maryland State Champ Wise, but have some challenging tests still to come in Highland Springs on the road and then a home tilt with Class 4 contender Dinwiddie (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Maury

1-0

W 20-14 over Wise, MD

2 (2)

Matoaca

1-0

W 35-0 over Warhill

3 (3)

King's Fork

1-0

Idle

4 (4)

Green Run

2-0

W 49-0 over Kellam

5 (5)

Warwick

2-0

W 47-0 over Bethel

6 (6)

Briar Woods

1-1

W 20-7 over Loudoun County

7 (8)

Indian River

2-0

W 56-3 over Lakeland

8 (7)

L.C. Bird

1-1

L 16-27 to Thomas Dale

9 (10)

Salem-VB

1-0

Idle

10 (9)

Stone Bridge

1-0

L 8-14 to Dunbar

Honorable Mention:
Granby (2-0)
William Fleming (2-0)
Cox (2-0)
Nansemond River (2-0)


Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Phoebus

1-0

W 23-7 over Highland Springs

2 (2)

Dinwiddie

2-0

W 35-25 over North Stafford

3 (3)

Huguenot

1-0

W 53-13 over Eastern View

4 (5)

Jefferson Forest

2-0

W 15-9 over Staunton River

5 (6)

John Champe

2-0

W 26-23 over Lightridge

6 (7)

Salem

1-1

W 56-30 over Franklin County

7 (4)

Tuscarora

1-1

L 20-21 to Independence

8 (8)

Varina

0-1

Idle

9 (10)

Handley

2-0

W 49-6 over Harrisonburg

10 (10)

E.C. Glass

2-0

W 35-21 over PH-Roanoke
Dropped Out: #9 Eastern View (1-1) fell to #3 Huguenot 53-13

Honorable Mention:
Loudoun Valley (1-0)
Powhatan (1-0)
Sherando (2-0)
Courtland (2-0)


Hokies multi-sport commit Micah Matthews and the Turner Ashby Knights are 2-0
Hokies multi-sport commit Micah Matthews and the Turner Ashby Knights are 2-0
Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Liberty Christian

1-0

Idle

2 (2)

TJ-Richmond

2-0

W 42-0 over Meadowbrook

3 (3)

Lafayette

2-0

W 68-0 over Booker T.

4 (4)

Heritage-Lynchburg

1-0

Idle

5 (5)

Turner Ashby

2-0

W 24-7 over Wilson Memorial

6 (6)

Lord Botetourt

1-1

W 62-3 over Blacksburg

7 (7)

Kettle Run

1-0

Idle

8 (8)

William Byrd

2-0

W 65-0 over Hidden Valley

9 (10)

Magna Vista

1-1

W 58-13 over Dan River

10 (HM)

Rustburg

2-0

W 55-20 over Appomattox
Dropped Out: #9 Christiansburg (1-1) fell to Abingdon 31-28

Honorable Mention:
Abingdon (2-0)
Monticello (2-0)
Alleghany (2-0)
Armstrong (2-0)


Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Graham

2-0

W 52-0 over Galax

2 (2)

Glenvar

2-0

W 50-8 over Liberty-Bedford

3 (3)

Poquoson

1-0

Idle

4 (4)

Union

2-0

W 53-0 over Lee High

5 (5)

Riverheads

2-0

W 52-21 over Tazewell

6 (6)

Radford

1-1

W 35-34 over Giles in 2OT

7 (7)

Clarke County

2-0

W 28-20 over King William

8 (8)

Ridgeview

2-0

W 46-0 over Grundy

9 (9)

Central-Woodstock

1-1

W 14-7 over East Rock

10 (10)

Stuarts Draft

2-0

W 42-12 over Surry

Honorable Mention:
Amelia (2-0)
Buckingham (2-0)
Nottoway (2-0)
Bruton (2-0)
Strasburg (2-0)


The Essex Trojans haven't missed a beat in outscoring its first two foes - Jamestown and Sussex Central - by a combined count of 106-12
The Essex Trojans haven't missed a beat in outscoring its first two foes - Jamestown and Sussex Central - by a combined count of 106-12 (Bob Lanum (BobLimages.com))
Class 1 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Essex

2-0

W 48-6 over Jamestown

2 (2)

Altavista

2-0

W 24-0 over George Wythe

3 (3)

Rye Cove

2-0

W 62-0 over Northwood

4 (7)

Northumberland

1-0

W 28-7 over Radford

5 (4)

George Wythe

1-1

L 0-24 to Altavista

6 (8)

Rappahannock

2-0

W 54-8 over West Point

7 (9)

Eastside

2-0

W 36-6 over Surry

8 (6)

Grayson County

1-1

L 18-22 to Carroll County

9 (10)

Honaker

1-1

W 49-7 over Castlewood

10 (5)

Galax

0-2

L 0-52 to Graham

Honorable Mention:
Twin Springs (2-0)
Chilhowie (2-0)
Buffalo Gap (2-0)
Holston (2-0)
Bath County (2-0)



Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and be sure to Subscribe to Hometown Sports Productions where you can hear his Podcasts.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MTk2ODQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3ZpcmdpbmlhcHJlcHMucml2 YWxzLmNvbS9uZXdzL3Zoc2wtZm9vdGJhbGwtdG9wLXRlbnMtZW50ZXJpbmct OS0xMi0yNC1nYW1lcyIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3Nf ZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19m cGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMg PSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1 bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5 bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNp b24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lv bgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5q cyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAg fSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5 JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGdmlyZ2luaWFwcmVwcy5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJG bmV3cyUyRnZoc2wtZm9vdGJhbGwtdG9wLXRlbnMtZW50ZXJpbmctOS0xMi0y NC1nYW1lcyZjNT0yMDIyNzE5Njg0JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIg Lz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==