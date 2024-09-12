It's now 36 consecutive wins and counting for the reigning three-time State Champion Phoebus Phantoms, who in their first ever meeting with Highland Springs, took care of business with a dominant defensive performance in beating the Springers 23-7 on their field. They out-gained Highland Springs 306-68 on the night, plus it was just the second time in the past 96 games that they were limited to single-digit points.

Now, trying to avoid dropping under the .500 mark through three games for the first time since 2008, the Springers play host to defending Class 5 State Champ Maury, who enters with a 16-game winning streak. The Commodores, who haven't lost since falling to Highland Springs in the 2022 Class 5 State Finals at ODU, outlasted defending Maryland State Champ Wise, 20-14 in front of a packed house at Powhatan Field in Norfolk.

Another thumping that opened eyes was that by Graham of reigning Class 1 State Champ Galax, which fell to the G-Men by a margin of 52-0. It marked their most lopsided loss since a 57-0 defeat suffered at the hands of Bath County in the second round of the 2001 playoffs.

Three of the Top 5 ranked teams in Class 5 - Matoaca, Green Run and Warwick - pitched shutouts last week. Meanwhile, three squads in Class 4 - Dinwiddie, Jefferson Forest and John Champe - had competitive battles, each winning by ten points or less.



Only two teams drop out of the rankings altogether in Eastern View, which was handled by Region 4B foe Huguenot, and Christiansburg, which lost a close one to Abingdon.

