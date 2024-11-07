VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering 11-7-24 Games

As we hit the final week of this 2024 Virginia High School Football regular season, there are just 24 unbeaten teams remaining.

Ironically, there are a couple of matchups, both in the Tidewater area, involving those unblemished squads as defending Class 5 State Champ Maury takes on Granby at Powhatan Field on the same night that Norfolk native Keyshawn Davis fights Gustavo Lemos in a boxing match at Scope. Meanwhile, Wanner Stadium in Williamsburg will feature Lafayette against Poquoson for Bay Rivers District supremacy.

Among the classifications, Class 3 has the most unbeaten squads with six. Some of those teams in the form of Thomas Jefferson from Richmond, Turner Ashby and Alleghany have won every game by double-figures.

Which level has the fewest unbeaten teams? That would be Class 4 with just three in Phoebus, Huguenot and John Champe, which has three victories decided by seven points or fewer. Phoebus managed to turn a late fourth quarter deficit against previously unbeaten Warwick into a riveting 27-17 comeback victory at Darling Stadium last Saturday, using a 9-yard TD completion on fourth quarter and pick-six from Trenton Mitchell to extend their winning streak to 44 games, longest in all of Virginia presently.





