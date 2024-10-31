VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering 10-31-24 Games

We're down to the final two weeks of the 2024 regular season for Virginia High School Football and we're not lacking for both compelling storylines as well as intriguing matchups down the stretch.

The state's longest active winning streak at 43 is on the line as the Phoebus Phantoms take on the Warwick Raiders, who check in at No. 3 our Class 5 Top Ten and try to take down the Peninsula District giant for the first time since 2001.

Up in Richmond, a showdown with Highland Springs and Varina will have major implications across the postseason landscapes with the Springers in Class 6, Region A and the Blue Devils in a loaded Class 4, Region B field. Those two Capital District rivals have had four encounters decided by seven points or fewer since 2019.

Also in the '804' area code with plenty of eyeballs following will be a matchup between Thomas Jefferson and Armstrong, two teams that have their sights set on not only making a serious push at the Region 3B title, but perhaps a run to the Class 3 State Finals at Liberty University in Lynchburg.

All of the No. 1 ranked teams across the six classes are undefeated with the exception of Hayfield, which suffered its first blemish in a game against Maryland power Riverdale Baptist to the tune of 55-30. The Hawks then responded with a Wednesday night triumph over Justice, 69-0, behind 240 yards passing and 7 TD's from QB Isaiah French, who also had a TD run to give him eight if you throw that into the equation.



Note - This list was published on Thursday, October 31, 2024



