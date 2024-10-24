Advertisement

Published Oct 24, 2024
VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering 10-24-24 Games
Matthew Hatfield  •  VirginiaPreps
As we near the end of October, there are 33 unbeaten teams in Virginia High School Football on the public school scene with three weeks left in the regular season.

Of those 33, there are seven each at the Class 5 and Class 3 levels. Class 6 and Class 2 each boast six unblemished squads. Class 1 checks in with four undefeated teams. The fewest? That would be in Class 4, where only Phoebus, Huguenot and John Champe are without a loss.

By the end of this weekend, that number will be 31 at the most because we have two games where undefeated teams square off, which doesn't even include Riverdale Baptist of Maryland facing fellow 7-0 in Hayfield from Northern Virginia.

In Chesapeake, longtime Southeastern District powerhouse Oscar Smith (7-0) looks to avenge last year's 21-19 loss to King's Fork (7-0), where running back JaVon Ford ran wild to the tune of 235 yards and 3 TD's on a career-high 44 carries.

A huge Bull Run District matchup in Region 2B takes place at Clarke County, where the 7-0 Eagles play host to visiting 7-0 Strasburg. Clarke County leads the all-time series 31-30-2 and won nine straight from 2013-21, but the Rams have taken the past two encounters, including 38-12 last October.


** Keep Updated with Virginia High School Results & Remaining Schedules Here **


Remember to check back here on VirginiaPreps.com for periodic updates, and to see results, make sure you visit our Scoreboard Forum as well as the VHSL's Football page. Also, you can view all of the teams ranked in our initial Top Tens for 2024 by clicking on the hyperlinks of the schools listed.


Note - This list was published on Thursday, October 24, 2024


Class 6 Top Ten:
Dropped Out: #7 Colonial Forge fell to Riverbend 34-17 and #10 Gainesville (5-2) fell to #4 Battlefield 29-6
Rank (LW)TeamRecordResult

1 (1)

Hayfield

7-0

W 51-0 over Mount Vernon

2 (2)

Oscar Smith

7-0

W 41-0 over Deep Creek

3 (3)

Madison

7-0

Idle

4 (4)

Battlefield

7-0

W 29-6 over Gainesville

5 (5)

Highland Springs

5-2

W 41-0 over Potomac, MD

6 (6)

Stafford

7-0

W 26-22 over North Stafford

7 (8)

Washington-Liberty

7-0

Idle

8 (9)

Patriot

6-1

W 48-7 over Osbourn

9 (HM)

Westfield

5-2

W 27-19 over Centreville

10 (NR)

Lake Braddock

5-2

W 41-13 over Alexandria City

Honorable Mention:

North Stafford (5-2)

George Marshall (6-2)

Langley (6-1)


Class 5 Top Ten:
Dropped Out: #9 Indian River (4-3) fell to Nansemond River 28-21
Rank (LW)TeamRecordResult

1 (1)

Maury

7-0

W 82-0 over Booker T.

2 (2)

Matoaca

7-0

W 42-9 over Hopewell

3 (3)

King's Fork

7-0

W 57-0 over Lakeland

4 (4)

Green Run

8-0

W 43-0 over Bayside

5 (5)

Warwick

8-0

W 35-0 over Woodside

6 (7)

William Fleming

7-0

W 34-0 over Northside

7 (8)

Granby

7-0

W 21-7 over Churchland

8 (6)

L.C. Bird

5-2

L 14-41 to Huguenot

9 (HM)

Briar Woods

5-2

W 32-0 over Potomac Falls

10 (10)

Cox

6-1

W 23-20 over Tallwood

Honorable Mention:

Salem-VB (6-1)

Midlothian (6-1)

Louisa (5-2)


Class 4 Top Ten:
Dropped Out: #10 Sherando (7-1) fell to Class 3 #7 Kettle Run 44-20
Rank (LW)TeamRecordResult

1 (1)

Phoebus

7-0

W 57-0 over Gloucester

2 (2)

Huguenot

7-0

W 41-14 over L.C. Bird

3 (3)

Dinwiddie

6-1

W 56-12 over Petersburg

4 (4)

John Champe

7-0

W 40-28 over Woodgrove

5 (5)

Jefferson Forest

6-1

W 27-0 over E.C. Glass

6 (6)

Tuscarora

6-1

W 49-0 over Rock Ridge

7 (7)

Varina

5-1

W 28-13 over Hanover

8 (8)

Salem

5-2

Idle

9 (9)

Handley

6-1

W 63-21 over Warren County

10 (HM)

GW-Danville

6-1

W 31-21 over Bassett

Honorable Mention:

Hampton (6-2)

King George (5-2)

Eastern View (5-2)


Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank (LW)TeamRecordResult

1 (1)

Liberty Christian

6-0

W 55-6 over Liberty-Bedford

2 (2)

TJ-Richmond

7-0

W 36-14 over Deep Run

3 (3)

Lafayette

7-0

W 48-9 over Tabb

4 (4)

Heritage-Lynchburg

6-1

W 31-14 over Rustburg

5 (5)

Turner Ashby

7-0

W 35-0 East Rockingham

6 (6)

Lord Botetourt

6-1

W 21-13 over William Byrd

7 (7)

Kettle Run

7-0

W 44-20 over Sherando

8 (8)

Armstrong

7-0

W 34-7 over Atlee

9 (9)

Alleghany

7-0

W 34-7 over Glenvar

10 (10)

William Byrd

5-2

L 13-21 to Lord Botetourt

Honorable Mention:

Abingdon (6-1)

Magna Vista (5-2)


Class 2 Top Ten:
Dropped Out: #9 Lebanon fell to #1 Graham 27-14
Rank (LW)TeamRecordResult

1 (1)

Graham

7-0

W 27-14 over Lebanon

2 (3)

Poquoson

7-0

W 34-31 over Smithfield in 4OT's

3 (4)

Union

6-2

W 54-7 over Central-Wise

4 (5)

Clarke County

7-0

W 48-13 over Page County

5 (2)

Glenvar

6-1

L 7-34 to Alleghany

6 (6)

Riverheads

7-1

W 34-22 over Buffalo Gap

7 (7)

Strasburg

7-0

W 42-0 over Luray

8 (8)

Buckingham

7-0

W 28-7 over Central-Lunenburg

9 (10)

Ridgeview

7-1

W 55-0 over John Battle

10 (HM)

Bruton

7-0

W 53-0 over Arcadia

Honorable Mention:

Southampton (6-1)

Stuarts Draft (6-2)

Floyd County (5-2)

Gretna (4-3)


Class 1 Top Ten:
Rank (LW)TeamRecordResult

1 (1)

Altavista

7-0

W 28-14 over Gretna

2 (2)

Rye Cove

7-0

Idle

3 (3)

Rappahannock

7-0

W 42-8 over Colonial Beach

4 (4)

Essex

6-1

W 40-8 over Northumberland

5 (5)

George Wythe

6-2

W 40-13 over J.I. Burton

6 (7)

Eastside

6-1

W 51-14 over Twin Springs

7 (9)

Bath County

6-0

W 62-0 over Eastern Montgomery

8 (10)

Holston

6-1

W 42-0 over Northwood

9 (6)

Northumberland

4-2

L 8-40 to Essex

10 (8)

Grayson County

4-3

L 8-21 to Bluefield, WV

Honorable Mention:

Northampton (5-2)

Westmoreland (5-2)

Brunswick (5-3)

Parry McCluer (5-2)



Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network.