VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering 10-24-24 Games

As we near the end of October, there are 33 unbeaten teams in Virginia High School Football on the public school scene with three weeks left in the regular season.

Of those 33, there are seven each at the Class 5 and Class 3 levels. Class 6 and Class 2 each boast six unblemished squads. Class 1 checks in with four undefeated teams. The fewest? That would be in Class 4, where only Phoebus, Huguenot and John Champe are without a loss.

By the end of this weekend, that number will be 31 at the most because we have two games where undefeated teams square off, which doesn't even include Riverdale Baptist of Maryland facing fellow 7-0 in Hayfield from Northern Virginia.

In Chesapeake, longtime Southeastern District powerhouse Oscar Smith (7-0) looks to avenge last year's 21-19 loss to King's Fork (7-0), where running back JaVon Ford ran wild to the tune of 235 yards and 3 TD's on a career-high 44 carries.

A huge Bull Run District matchup in Region 2B takes place at Clarke County, where the 7-0 Eagles play host to visiting 7-0 Strasburg. Clarke County leads the all-time series 31-30-2 and won nine straight from 2013-21, but the Rams have taken the past two encounters, including 38-12 last October.



** Keep Updated with Virginia High School Results & Remaining Schedules Here **



Remember to check back here on VirginiaPreps.com for periodic updates, and to see results, make sure you visit our Scoreboard Forum as well as the VHSL's Football page. Also, you can view all of the teams ranked in our initial Top Tens for 2024 by clicking on the hyperlinks of the schools listed.



Note - This list was published on Thursday, October 24, 2024



