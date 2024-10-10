VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering 10-10-24 Games

We've some compelling action on this second weekend of October 2024 with some games sprinkled in on Thursday night along with a litany of matchups that will have playoff implications on Friday.

As for the ones on Thursday, some Northern Virginia squads along with ten teams from the Beach District are in play. A few of the intriguing matchups include...

Gainesville (5-0) at Patriot (4-1)

George Marshall (5-1) at Washington-Liberty (6-0)

Westfield (4-1) at Madison (6-0)

... When it comes to Friday's games, some of the smaller schools take center stage with must-see matchups, which include some of these below.

Rappahannock (5-0) at Essex (5-0)

Eastside (5-0) at Rye Cove (6-0)

Union (4-2) at Ridgeview (6-0)

Gretna (4-1) at Magna Vista (3-2)

Lord Botetourt (4-1) at Staunton River (3-2)

William Fleming (5-0) at William Byrd (5-0)

Alleghany (5-0) at Carroll County (-1)

Oscar Smith (5-0) at Indian River (4-1)

Glen Allen (5-0) at Varina (3-1)

Matoaca (5-0) at Thomas Dale (3-2)



** Keep Updated with Virginia High School Results & Remaining Schedules Here **



Remember to check back here on VirginiaPreps.com for periodic updates, and to see results, make sure you visit our Scoreboard Forum as well as the VHSL's Football page. Also, you can view all of the teams ranked in our initial Top Tens for 2024 by clicking on the hyperlinks of the schools listed.



Note - This list was published on Thursday, October 10, 2024



