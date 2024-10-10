Advertisement
Published Oct 10, 2024
VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering 10-10-24 Games
circle avatar
Matthew Hatfield  •  VirginiaPreps
Publisher
Twitter
@hatfieldsports

We've some compelling action on this second weekend of October 2024 with some games sprinkled in on Thursday night along with a litany of matchups that will have playoff implications on Friday.

As for the ones on Thursday, some Northern Virginia squads along with ten teams from the Beach District are in play. A few of the intriguing matchups include...

Gainesville (5-0) at Patriot (4-1)

George Marshall (5-1) at Washington-Liberty (6-0)

Westfield (4-1) at Madison (6-0)

... When it comes to Friday's games, some of the smaller schools take center stage with must-see matchups, which include some of these below.

Rappahannock (5-0) at Essex (5-0)

Eastside (5-0) at Rye Cove (6-0)

Union (4-2) at Ridgeview (6-0)

Gretna (4-1) at Magna Vista (3-2)

Lord Botetourt (4-1) at Staunton River (3-2)

William Fleming (5-0) at William Byrd (5-0)

Alleghany (5-0) at Carroll County (-1)

Oscar Smith (5-0) at Indian River (4-1)

Glen Allen (5-0) at Varina (3-1)

Matoaca (5-0) at Thomas Dale (3-2)


** Keep Updated with Virginia High School Results & Remaining Schedules Here **


Remember to check back here on VirginiaPreps.com for periodic updates, and to see results, make sure you visit our Scoreboard Forum as well as the VHSL's Football page. Also, you can view all of the teams ranked in our initial Top Tens for 2024 by clicking on the hyperlinks of the schools listed.


Note - This list was published on Thursday, October 10, 2024


Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank (LW)TeamRecordResult

1 (1)

Hayfield

5-0

W 64-0 over Falls Church

2 (2)

Oscar Smith

5-0

Idle

3 (3)

Madison

6-0

W 42-0 over South County

4 (4)

Battlefield

6-0

W 56-7 over Unity Reed

5 (5)

Highland Springs

3-2

Idle

6 (6)

Glen Allen

5-0

W 34-13 over Douglas Freeman

7 (7)

Gainesville

5-0

Idle

8 (8)

Stafford

6-0

W 63-56 over Brooke Point

9 (9)

Colonial Forge

5-1

W 49-16 over Massaponax

10 (10)

Washington-Liberty

6-0

W 28-18 over Herndon

Honorable Mention:

Patriot (4-1)

North Stafford (4-1)

Westfield (4-1)

George Marshall (5-1)


Class 5 Top Ten:
Dropped Out: #8 Salem-VB (4-1) fell to #4 Green Run 40-18
Rank (LW)TeamRecordResult

1 (1)

Maury

5-0

W 49-12 over Norcom

2 (2)

Matoaca

5-0

W over Meadowbrook (forfeit)

3 (3)

King's Fork

5-0

W 33-7 over Indian River

4 (4)

Green Run

6-0

W 40-18 over Salem-VB

5 (5)

Warwick

6-0

W 48-0 over Heritage-NN

6 (7)

L.C. Bird

5-1

W 41-20 over Powhatan

7 (9)

William Fleming

5-0

W 49-0 over Halifax County

8 (6)

Indian River

4-1

L 7-33 to King's Fork

9 (10)

Granby

5-0

W 57-0 over Lakeland

10 (HM)

Cox

5-1

W 32-24 over Ocean Lakes

Honorable Mention:

Briar Woods (3-2)


Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank (LW)TeamRecordResult

1 (1)

Phoebus

5-0

W 37-3 over Hampton

2 (2)

Huguenot

5-0

W 61-20 over James River

3 (3)

Dinwiddie

4-1

W 21-14 over Thomas Dale

4 (4)

John Champe

5-0

Idle

5 (5)

Jefferson Forest

4-1

Idle

6 (6)

Tuscarora

4-1

Idle

7 (7)

Varina

3-1

Idle

8 (8)

Salem

4-2

W 56-6 over Hidden Valley

9 (9)

Handley

4-1

Idle

10 (10)

Sherando

6-0

W 51-0 over Warren County

Honorable Mention:

GW-Danville (4-1)


Class 3 Top Ten:
Dropped Out: #10 Rustburg (4-1) fell to Class 4 #5 Jefferson Forest 28-7
Rank (LW)TeamRecordResult

1 (1)

Liberty Christian

4-0

Idle

2 (2)

TJ-Richmond

5-0

W 77-6 over John Marshall

3 (3)

Lafayette

5-0

W 58-20 over Grafton

4 (4)

Heritage-Lynchburg

4-1

W 31-13 over Northside

5 (5)

Turner Ashby

5-0

W 44-0 over William Monroe

6 (6)

Lord Botetourt

4-1

Idle

7 (7)

Kettle Run

5-0

W 31-14 over Millbrook

8 (8)

William Byrd

5-0

W 47-3 over Cave Spring

9 (10)

Armstrong

5-0

W 14-8 over Henrico

10 (HM)

Alleghany

5-0

Idle

Honorable Mention:

Abingdon (5-1)

Staunton (5-1)

Rustburg (4-1)


Class 2 Top Ten:
Dropped Out: #9 Radford (3-3) fell to #2 Glenvar 37-12
Rank (LW)TeamRecordResult

1 (1)

Graham

6-0

W 58-14 over Marion

2 (2)

Glenvar

5-0

W 37-12 over Radford

3 (3)

Poquoson

5-0

W 31-0 over Jamestown

4 (4)

Union

4-2

W 48-8 over Twin Springs

5 (5)

Clarke County

5-0

W 21-13 over Catoctin, MD

6 (6)

Ridgeview

6-0

W 55-0 over Richlands

7 (7)

Riverheads

5-1

W 10-7 over Christiansburg

8 (8)

Strasburg

5-0

Idle

9 (5)

Buckingham

5-0

W 52-6 over Randolph-Henry

10 (10)

Lebanon

6-0

W 50-14 over Richlands

Honorable Mention:

Bruton (5-0)

Gretna (4-1)


Class 1 Top Ten:
Dropped Out: #9 Buffalo Gap (4-2) fell to Stuarts Draft 39-24
Rank (LW)TeamRecordResult

1 (1)

Essex

5-0

W 70-0 over Charles City

2 (2)

Altavista

5-0

W 29-8 over Appomattox

3 (3)

Rye Cove

6-0

W 14-6 over Lee High

4 (4)

Rappahannock

5-0

Idle

5 (5)

Eastside

5-0

W 34-0 over J.I. Burton

6 (6)

George Wythe

4-2

W 54-7 over Galax

7 (7)

Northumberland

3-1

Idle

8 (8)

Grayson County

3-2

Idle

9 (10)

Bath County

4-0

Idle

10 (HM)

Holston

4-1

W 48-24 over Hurley

Honorable Mention:

Parry McCluer (4-1)



Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and be sure to Subscribe to Hometown Sports Productions where you can hear his Podcasts.