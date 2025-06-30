757 Saturday Sports Talk with Hatfield & Young - 6-29-2025

It's 757 Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young on June 29, 2025 on CoVA Sports TV.

Matt and Ed recap the VHSL VA Live from Springfield with Hatfield's Fab Five Top Performers. Catch the interview with James Monroe guard Mikel Minor from the Class of 2027, discussing his return to the Yellow Jackets after playing previously at O'Connell in Northern VA. Minor set the VHSL single-season freshman scoring record two seasons ago.

Hear Part 2 of the extended conversation with Ocean Lakes Baseball Coach Pete Zell, who led the Dolphins to a state title earlier in the month. Zell was the VHSL Class 5 State Coach of the Year.

The ASK Coach Young segment has to do with the rash of injuries from the NBA Playoffs, while the guys tackle who the best No. 1 pick in NBA Draft history was as well.

To conclude the show, hear from Justice McCoy, discussing the Peninsula District Alumni Tournament taking place this weekend in Newport News.





Catch the 6-22-25 Show Here

Catch the 6-14-25 Show Here

Catch the 6-7-25 Show Here

Catch the 5-31-25 Show Here

Catch the 5-24-25 Show Here

Catch the 5-17-25 Show Here

Catch the 5-10-25 Show Here





*** It's Hatfield and Coach Young at the PLEX! | Follow the Show on X, also still known by many as Twitter, @757SportsTalk | Log on to VBSportsplex.com and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel @CoVASportsTV | Got a question or inquiry? Interested in becoming a sponsor for the show? Drop us an e-mail at hatfieldsports@gmail.com. ***





Join the VaPreps V.I.P. Club Here!

See 757 Saturday Sports Talk Playlist on YouTube Here