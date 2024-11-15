Published Nov 15, 2024
VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering 11-15-24 Games
The playoffs are finally here! From those dog days of summer in the heat in August to now the chill that's in the air with cold temperatures, only expected to drop further, during the month of November as the pursuit of a Championship will soon move into December.

This is our final Top Ten edition of the rankings for the regular season and we won't re-sort until the playoffs conclude next month.

There are 23 undefeated teams going into the playoffs with the most residing in Class 3 - a total of six unblemished squads, three of which are in Region 3C.

While one of the storylines that has dominated the news cycle regarding VHSL Football centers around the Hayfield Hawks, who recently received a two-year postseason ban stemming from its failure to uphold the spirit of league rules and regulations (read more here), our Top Ten remains the same at the top in Class 6. Hayfield won't fall out until after the playoffs conclude.

Meanwhile, our rankings remains exactly the same from 1 through 10 in both Class 3 and Class 1.

Note - This list was published on Friday, November 15, 2024


Class 6 Top Ten:
Dropped Out: #10 Colonial Forge (7-3) fell to North Stafford 27-17
Rank (LW)TeamRecordResult

1 (1)

Hayfield

9-1

W 63-0 over John R. Lewis

2 (2)

Oscar Smith

10-0

W 42-0 over Western Branch

3 (3)

Madison

10-0

W 41-0 over Centreville

4 (4)

Battlefield

10-0

W 29-7 over Patriot

5 (5)

Washington-Liberty

10-0

W 38-7 over Wakefield

6 (6)

Westfield

8-2

W 49-21 over South Lakes

7 (7)

Highland Springs

7-3

W 42-14 over Hanover

8 (8)

Lake Braddock

8-2

W 35-28 over Robinson

9 (9)

Stafford

9-1

W 38-0 over Mountain View

10 (HM)

Glen Allen

9-1

W 55-0 over Mills Godwin

Honorable Mention:

North Stafford (8-2)

Gainesville (8-2)

Langley (8-2)


Class 5 Top Ten:
Dropped Out: #7 Granby (9-1) fell to #1 Maury 55-0
Rank (LW)TeamRecordResult

1 (1)

Maury

10-0

W 55-0 over Granby

2 (3)

Green Run

10-0

W 35-10 over Ocean Lakes

3 (4)

Warwick

9-1

Idle

4 (2)

Matoaca

9-1

L 39-45 to Dinwiddie

5 (6)

King's Fork

9-1

W 47-16 over Hickory

6 (5)

William Fleming

9-1

L 28-29 to Staunton River

7 (8)

Cox

9-1

W 16-14 over Kempsville

8 (9)

Louisa

8-2

W 57-7 over Goochland

9 (10)

Riverbend

7-3

W 42-28 over Massaponax

10 (HM)

Nansemond River

8-2

W 41-13 over Great Bridge

Honorable Mention:

Nansemond River (7-2)

Salem-VB (7-2)


Class 4 Top Ten:
Dropped Out: #9 Handley (8-2) fell to Sherando 28-14
Rank (LW)TeamRecordResult

1 (1)

Phoebus

10-0

W 66-7 over Denbigh

2 (2)

Huguenot

10-0

W 40-23 over Monacan

3 (3)

Dinwiddie

9-1

W 45-39 over Matoaca

4 (4)

John Champe

10-0

W 44-7 over Freedom-SR

5 (5)

Varina

8-1

W 40-0 over PH-Ashland

6 (6)

Tuscarora

9-1

W 42-0 over Broad Run

7 (8)

Salem

8-2

W 76-10 over Blacksburg

8 (10)

GW-Danville

9-1

W 48-6 over Tunstall

9 (HM)

Sherando

9-1

W 28-14 over Handley

10 (7)

Jefferson Forest

8-2

L 6-50 to Liberty Christian

Honorable Mention:

King George (8-2)


Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank (LW)TeamRecordResult

1 (1)

Liberty Christian

9-0

W 50-6 over Jefferson Forest

2 (2)

TJ-Richmond

10-0

W 42-0 over Colonial Heights

3 (3)

Lafayette

10-0

W 14-6 over Poquoson

4 (4)

Turner Ashby

10-0

W 42-7 over Spotswood

5 (5)

Kettle Run

10-0

W 47-13 over Brentsville

6 (6)

Alleghany

10-0

W 48-13 over Floyd County

7 (7)

Heritage-Lynchburg

8-2

W 10-7 over Brookville

8 (8)

Armstrong

9-1

W 53-17 over Mechanicsville

9 (9)

Abingdon

9-1

W 49-7 over Lee High

10 (10)

William Byrd

8-2

W 28-13 over Northside

Honorable Mention:

Magna Vista (8-2)

Lord Botetourt (7-3)


Class 2 Top Ten:
Dropped Out: #8 Stuarts Draft (7-3) fell to Wilson Memorial 30-20 and #10 Bruton (8-2) fell to New Kent 55-28
Rank (LW)TeamRecordResult

1 (1)

Graham

10-0

W 56-10 over Richlands

2 (3)

Clarke County

10-0

W 49-35 over Madison County

3 (2)

Poquoson

9-1

L 6-14 to Lafayette

4 (5)

Glenvar

9-1

W 48-0 over Carroll County

5 (5)

Buckingham

10-0

W 2-0 via forfeit over Amelia

6 (6)

Strasburg

9-1

W 20-19 over Central-Woodstock

7 (7)

Union

7-3

W 55-6 over John Battle

8 (HM)

Southampton

9-1

W 52-0 over Franklin

9 (9)

Riverheads

8-2

Idle

10 (NR)

Ridgeview

8-2

W 42-6 over Gate City

Honorable Mention:

Radford (7-3)

Gretna (7-3)


Class 1 Top Ten:
Dropped Out: #9 Westmoreland (6-3) fell to #3 Rappahannock 46-14
Rank (LW)TeamRecordResult

1 (1)

Altavista

10-0

W 50-12 over Nelson County

2 (2)

Rye Cove

10-0

W 61-6 over Twin Springs

3 (3)

Rappahannock

10-0

W 35-15 over Northumberland

4 (4)

Essex

9-1

W 20-14 over Westmoreland

5 (5)

Eastside

9-1

W 51-0 over Castlewood

6 (6)

Bath County

9-0

W 49-12 over Narrows

7 (7)

Holston

9-1

W 21-14 over Chilhowie

8 (8)

Grayson County

6-3

W 47-3 over Galax

9 (9)

George Wythe

7-3

Idle

10 (10)

Honaker

7-3

W 48-33 over Rural Retreat

Honorable Mention:

Grundy (6-4)

Northampton (8-2)



