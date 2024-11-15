VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering 11-15-24 Games

The playoffs are finally here! From those dog days of summer in the heat in August to now the chill that's in the air with cold temperatures, only expected to drop further, during the month of November as the pursuit of a Championship will soon move into December.

This is our final Top Ten edition of the rankings for the regular season and we won't re-sort until the playoffs conclude next month.

There are 23 undefeated teams going into the playoffs with the most residing in Class 3 - a total of six unblemished squads, three of which are in Region 3C.

While one of the storylines that has dominated the news cycle regarding VHSL Football centers around the Hayfield Hawks, who recently received a two-year postseason ban stemming from its failure to uphold the spirit of league rules and regulations (read more here), our Top Ten remains the same at the top in Class 6. Hayfield won't fall out until after the playoffs conclude.

Meanwhile, our rankings remains exactly the same from 1 through 10 in both Class 3 and Class 1.





** Keep Updated with Virginia High School Results & Remaining Schedules Here **



Remember to check back here on VirginiaPreps.com for periodic updates, and to see results, make sure you visit our Scoreboard Forum as well as the VHSL's Football page. Also, you can view all of the teams ranked in our initial Top Tens for 2024 by clicking on the hyperlinks of the schools listed.



Note - This list was published on Friday, November 15, 2024



