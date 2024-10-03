PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1NN1ZHQkJKN1hRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU03VkdCQko3WFEnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
football

VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering 10-3-24 Games

Denosh Rodgers and the Bulldogs will have to beat an Indian River team that's averaging 49.5 points per game to stay undefeated
Denosh Rodgers and the Bulldogs will have to beat an Indian River team that's averaging 49.5 points per game to stay undefeated (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts 757 Saturday Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on CoVA Sports TV
As we approach midway point of the regular season, one would generally think the number of undefeated programs is dwindling. Of course, when we start off a season, all 60 of the schools in our Top Ten rankings are without a blemish.

Entering the first weekend of October, we've got 41 of the 60 teams in these rankings among the six classifications without a loss. That number will decrease with some undefeated teams squaring off against each other, including two big ones in Tidewater that will have Class 5 implications as Green Run hosts Salem in a Beach District battle plus a Southeastern District showdown in Suffolk with Indian River visiting King's Fork.

Other matchups of note feature Glenvar traveling to reigning Class 2 State Champ Radford, trying to stay undefeated and exorcise some demons from last year's playoffs.

The rankings remain exactly the same, unchanged from a week ago, in both Class 5 and Class 4. Five schools made on our Honorable Mention cut without a loss, each trying to find their way in as we inch closer to the playoffs.


** Keep Updated with Virginia High School Results & Remaining Schedules Here **


Remember to check back here on VirginiaPreps.com for periodic updates, and to see results, make sure you visit our Scoreboard Forum as well as the VHSL's Football page. Also, you can view all of the teams ranked in our initial Top Tens for 2024 by clicking on the hyperlinks of the schools listed.


Note - This list was published on Thursday, October 3, 2024


Isaiah French and the Hayfield Hawks continue to steamroll opponents
Isaiah French and the Hayfield Hawks continue to steamroll opponents
Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Hayfield

4-0

W 63-0 over South County

2 (2)

Oscar Smith

5-0

W 49-0 over Grassfield

3 (3)

Madison

5-0

W 43-13 over Chantilly

4 (4)

Battlefield

5-0

W 63-7 over Freedom-SR

5 (6)

Highland Springs

3-2

W 28-7 over Riverbend

6 (7)

Glen Allen

4-0

Idle

7 (8)

Gainesville

5-0

W 80-0 over Osbourn Park

8 (HM)

Stafford

5-0

W 35-31 over Colonial Forge

9 (5)

Colonial Forge

4-1

L 31-35 to Stafford

10 (5)

Washington-Liberty

5-0

W 49-14 over Falls Church
Dropped Out: #9 Patriot (3-1) def. Unity Reed 56-7 and #10 Thomas Dale (3-1) def. Prince George 35-6

Honorable Mention:

Langley (5-0)

North Stafford (3-1)


A huge opportunity awaits Jason 'Scooter' Williams and the Salem Sun Devils, who'll try to snap the 38-game regular season Beach District winning streak of Green Run
A huge opportunity awaits Jason 'Scooter' Williams and the Salem Sun Devils, who'll try to snap the 38-game regular season Beach District winning streak of Green Run (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Maury

4-0

W 62-0 over Lake Taylor

2 (2)

Matoaca

4-0

W 34-0 over Colonial Heights

3 (3)

King's Fork

4-0

W 32-27 over Nansemond River

4 (4)

Green Run

5-0

W 24-7 over Kempsville

5 (5)

Warwick

5-0

W 56-7 over Gloucester

6 (6)

Indian River

4-0

W 49-10 over Deep Creek

7 (7)

L.C. Bird

4-1

W 57-0 over Richmond CSA

8 (8)

Salem-VB

4-0

W 62-7 over First Colonial

9 (9)

William Fleming

4-0

Idle

10 (10)

Granby

4-0

W 77-0 over Booker T.

Honorable Mention:

Ocean Lakes (4-0)

Cox (4-1)


Lucas Love and the Tuscarora Huskies have been stout defensively in recent weeks, holding their last three foes to a total of 14 points
Lucas Love and the Tuscarora Huskies have been stout defensively in recent weeks, holding their last three foes to a total of 14 points
Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Phoebus

4-0

W 56-21 over Bethel

2 (2)

Huguenot

4-0

W 36-17 over Huguenot

3 (3)

Dinwiddie

3-1

W 22-7 over Hopewell

4 (5)

John Champe

4-0

W 49-21 over Heritage-Leesburg

5 (5)

Jefferson Forest

4-1

W 28-7 over Rustburg

6 (6)

Tuscarora

4-1

W 30-0 over Potomac Falls

7 (7)

Varina

3-1

W 40-7 over Henrico

8 (8)

Salem

3-2

W 42-21 over Northside

9 (9)

Handley

4-1

W 57-16 over James Wood

10 (10)

Sherando

5-0

W 58-7 over Liberty-Bealeton

Honorable Mention:

Woodgrove (4-1)

Hampton (4-1)

Eastern View (3-1)

GW-Danville (3-1)


Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Liberty Christian

4-0

W 34-27 over Heritage-Lynchburg

2 (2)

TJ-Richmond

4-0

Idle

3 (3)

Lafayette

4-0

W 47-0 over Smithfield

4 (4)

Heritage-Lynchburg

3-1

L 27-34 to Liberty Christian

5 (5)

Turner Ashby

4-0

Idle

6 (6)

Lord Botetourt

4-1

W 72-0 over Rocktown

7 (7)

Kettle Run

4-0

W 62-0 over Skyline

8 (8)

William Byrd

4-0

Idle

9 (9)

Magna Vista

3-1

W 47-8 over Tunstall

10 (10)

Armstrong

4-0

W 90-0 over Manassas Park
Dropped Out: #10 Rustburg (4-1) fell to Class 4 #5 Jefferson Forest 28-7

Honorable Mention:

Alleghany (5-0)

Staunton (4-1)


Brody Dawyot and the Glenvar Highlanders are hungry to beat the Radford team that ended their title dreams in 2023
Brody Dawyot and the Glenvar Highlanders are hungry to beat the Radford team that ended their title dreams in 2023 (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Graham

4-0

W 27-14 over Virginia High

2 (2)

Glenvar

4-0

Idle

3 (3)

Poquoson

4-0

W 28-21 over Tabb

4 (4)

Union

3-2

W 28-19 over Gate City

5 (6)

Clarke County

4-0

Idle

6 (7)

Ridgeview

5-0

W 52-0 over Lee High

7 (8)

Riverheads

4-1

W 14-13 over Wilson Memorial

8 (HM)

Strasburg

5-0

W 28-17 over King William

9 (5)

Radford

3-2

L 9-27 to Alleghany

10 (10)

Buckingham

4-0

Idle
Dropped Out: #9 Central-Woodstock (0-4) forfeits its first four games

Honorable Mention:

Bruton (5-0)

Lebanon (4-0)

Gretna (3-1)


The George Wythe Maroons opened the season facing three teams - Radford, Altavista and Graham - that reached the State Semis a season ago
The George Wythe Maroons opened the season facing three teams - Radford, Altavista and Graham - that reached the State Semis a season ago
Class 1 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Essex

4-0

W 2-0 over King & Queen (forfeit)

2 (2)

Altavista

4-0

W 64-13 over William Campbell

3 (3)

Rye Cove

5-0

W 55-14 over Castlewood

4 (4)

Rappahannock

5-0

W 72-16 over Middlesex

5 (5)

Eastside

4-0

Idle

6 (6)

George Wythe

3-2

W 28-18 over Rural Retreat

7 (7)

Northumberland

3-1

Idle

8 (8)

Grayson County

3-2

W 28-7 over Giles

9 (10)

Buffalo Gap

4-1

W 51-20 over Waynesboro

10 (HM)

Bath County

4-0

Idle

Honorable Mention:

Parry McCluer (3-1)

Holston (4-1)

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring (3-2)



Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and be sure to Subscribe to Hometown Sports Productions where you can hear his Podcasts.


