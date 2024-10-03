As we approach midway point of the regular season, one would generally think the number of undefeated programs is dwindling. Of course, when we start off a season, all 60 of the schools in our Top Ten rankings are without a blemish.

Entering the first weekend of October, we've got 41 of the 60 teams in these rankings among the six classifications without a loss. That number will decrease with some undefeated teams squaring off against each other, including two big ones in Tidewater that will have Class 5 implications as Green Run hosts Salem in a Beach District battle plus a Southeastern District showdown in Suffolk with Indian River visiting King's Fork.

Other matchups of note feature Glenvar traveling to reigning Class 2 State Champ Radford, trying to stay undefeated and exorcise some demons from last year's playoffs.

The rankings remain exactly the same, unchanged from a week ago, in both Class 5 and Class 4. Five schools made on our Honorable Mention cut without a loss, each trying to find their way in as we inch closer to the playoffs.



** Keep Updated with Virginia High School Results & Remaining Schedules Here **



Remember to check back here on VirginiaPreps.com for periodic updates, and to see results, make sure you visit our Scoreboard Forum as well as the VHSL's Football page. Also, you can view all of the teams ranked in our initial Top Tens for 2024 by clicking on the hyperlinks of the schools listed.



Note - This list was published on Thursday, October 3, 2024



