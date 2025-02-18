Published Feb 18, 2025
VHSL Hoops Top Tens - Entering 2-18-25 Games
Matthew Hatfield  •  VirginiaPreps
The regular season officially wraps up this week in Virginia High School Basketball with some district tournaments in various parts underway, while others play the wait-and-see game with the weather as snow could play havoc with the start of regionals across all six classifications.

One of the big games in the state tonight is the Cardinal District Tournament Championship, where Forest Park looks to avenge two regular season losses to Potomac, which won a 69-66 triple-overtime thriller over the Bruins back on January 22nd. Both teams are safely in the Region 6B Tournament, regardless of the outcome.

Two-time defending Class 5 State Champ Woodside is on the verge of history, trying to become the first ever Peninsula District squad to go through regular season league play unblemished two years in a row. All that stands in between them and that happening is a tilt with Gloucester, which has dropped 28 straight to the Wolerines and hasn't prevailed in the head-to-head series since January 8, 2008.

Out in Southwest Virginia, a huge comeback took place with Graham High erasing a 17-point third quarter deficit to edge Virginia High, 74-73, on the game-winner from 5-foot-10 sophomore Cambel Fix. His temmate, Markelle Ray, finished with 30 points and five assists on a night when the G-Men erupted for 32 points in the fourth quarter alone.

Courtland halted the 17-game winning streak of Eastern View in a Battlefield District clash on Monday that saw the Cougars prevail, 64-59. In terms of longest winning streaks in the state, that belongs to the two remaining unbeatens - John Handley out of Winchester in Class 4 and Meridian from Falls Church in Class 3.

Meridian is now 23-0 overall after surviving a rally and 35-point effort from Skyline's Dwayne Tucker. The Mustangs held off the Hawks in overtime, 90-81. Handley is set to take on West Virginia power Spring Mills (17-1), who's beating foes by 23.7 points per contest, on Wednesday, February 19th.

Check out the latest rankings, plus links to previous weeks, below...

Class 6 Top Ten:
Dropped Out: #10 Gainesville (17-6)
RankLast WeekSchoolRecord (thru 2/17/25)

1

1

Oscar Smith

19-1

2

3

Landstown

18-2

3

4

Hayfield

18-5

4

2

South Lakes

20-3

5

6

Potomac

18-4

6

5

C.G. Woodson

18-4

7

7

Yorktown

19-3

8

8

Westfield

17-6

9

9

Patriot

18-5

10

HM

Forest Park

18-6

Honorable Mention:

Colonial Forge (17-6)

Glen Allen (16-6)

Robinson (15-7)

Manchester (14-6)

West Potomac (12-8)


Class 5 Top Ten:
RankLast WeekSchoolRecord (thru 2/17/25)

1

1

Woodside

20-1

2

2

Riverside

22-1

3

3

Green Run

18-2

4

4

King's Fork

20-2

5

5

Albemarle

20-3

6

6

Maury

18-4

7

8

L.C. Bird

17-4

8

7

Norview

16-6

9

9

Kellam

18-3

10

10

Patrick Henry-Roanoke

16-4

Honorable Mention:

Potomac Falls (17-5)

Riverbend (17-5)

Nansemond River (15-7)

Mills Godwin (15-6)

J.R. Tucker (18-3)


Class 4 Top Ten:
RankLast WeekSchoolRecord (thru 2/17/25)

1

1

Handley

21-0

2

2

Varina

14-3

3

3

Atlee

20-1

4

5

Hampton

15-5

5

6

E.C. Glass

19-3

6

4

Eastern View

20-2

7

7

Denbigh

16-6

8

8

GW-Danville

19-3

9

9

Tuscarora

19-5

10

10

Courtland

16-6

Honorable Mention:

Smithfield (20-3)

Salem (19-4)

Monacan (16-5)

Churchland (12-8)


Class 3 Top Ten:
Dropped Out:
RankLast WeekSchoolRecord (thru 2/17/25)

1

1

Northside

21-1

2

2

Meridian

23-0

3

3

Hopewell

18-2

4

5

Spotswood

20-3

5

6

Lake Taylor

18-3

6

4

New Kent

22-1

7

7

Carroll County

20-1

8

9

Western Albemarle

17-5

9

10

Staunton

20-2

10

8

Liberty Christian

17-5

Honorable Mention:

Skyline (17-5)

William Monroe (18-3)

Wilson Memorial (19-3)

Cave Spring (13-9)

Lafayette (13-9)


Class 2 Top Ten:
RankLast WeekSchoolRecord (thru 2/17/25)

1

1

John Marshall

18-2

2

2

Central-Wise

19-3

3

4

Graham

15-2

4

3

Virginia High

17-5

5

6

Bruton

17-5

6

5

Floyd County

16-5

7

7

Nelson County

16-4

8

8

Gretna

17-4

9

9

Dan River

16-5

10

10

Central-Woodstock

20-3

Honorable Mention:

Greensville (17-5)

Luray (16-6)

Southampton (17-4)

Glenvar (15-7)

Stuarts Draft (14-8)


Class 1 Top Ten:
RankLast WeekSchoolRecord (thru 2/17/25)

1

1

George Wythe

19-4

2

2

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring

20-3

3

3

Parry McCluer

16-4

4

5

Northumberland

13-3

5

4

Fort Chiswell

15-7

6

6

Grundy

16-6

7

8

Auburn

13-9

8

7

Chilhowie

13-9

9

9

Lancaster

13-7

10

10

Narrows

13-9

Honorable Mention:

Eastside (15-9)

Middlesex (14-5)

Brunswick (13-9)

Mathews (16-8)



