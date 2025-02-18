VHSL Hoops Top Tens - Entering 2-18-25 Games

The regular season officially wraps up this week in Virginia High School Basketball with some district tournaments in various parts underway, while others play the wait-and-see game with the weather as snow could play havoc with the start of regionals across all six classifications.

One of the big games in the state tonight is the Cardinal District Tournament Championship, where Forest Park looks to avenge two regular season losses to Potomac, which won a 69-66 triple-overtime thriller over the Bruins back on January 22nd. Both teams are safely in the Region 6B Tournament, regardless of the outcome.

Two-time defending Class 5 State Champ Woodside is on the verge of history, trying to become the first ever Peninsula District squad to go through regular season league play unblemished two years in a row. All that stands in between them and that happening is a tilt with Gloucester, which has dropped 28 straight to the Wolerines and hasn't prevailed in the head-to-head series since January 8, 2008.

Out in Southwest Virginia, a huge comeback took place with Graham High erasing a 17-point third quarter deficit to edge Virginia High, 74-73, on the game-winner from 5-foot-10 sophomore Cambel Fix. His temmate, Markelle Ray, finished with 30 points and five assists on a night when the G-Men erupted for 32 points in the fourth quarter alone.

Courtland halted the 17-game winning streak of Eastern View in a Battlefield District clash on Monday that saw the Cougars prevail, 64-59. In terms of longest winning streaks in the state, that belongs to the two remaining unbeatens - John Handley out of Winchester in Class 4 and Meridian from Falls Church in Class 3.

Meridian is now 23-0 overall after surviving a rally and 35-point effort from Skyline's Dwayne Tucker. The Mustangs held off the Hawks in overtime, 90-81. Handley is set to take on West Virginia power Spring Mills (17-1), who's beating foes by 23.7 points per contest, on Wednesday, February 19th.

Check out the latest rankings, plus links to previous weeks, below...

