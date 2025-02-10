Published Feb 10, 2025
VHSL Hoops Top Tens - Entering 2-10-25 Games
Matthew Hatfield  •  VirginiaPreps
Publisher
As we hit the home stretch of the 2024-25 regular season in Virginia High School Basketball, there are just three undefeated teams remaining. One is John Handley out of Winchester in Class 4, a program that has twice lost in the State Championship round before to teams out of Tidewater - Norcom erasing a 16-point fourth quarter deficit in 2014, while Lake Taylor edged the Judges in double-overtime in 2018.

The other two are in Class 3 and could run into each other potentially in a State Tournament quarterfinal or semifinal: Meridian and New Kent, which visits a hot Smithfield (18-2) team on Wednesday night.

Some key games this week include a bunch on Tuesday as it's a Class 6 battle in the Concorde District as defending State Champ South Lakes visits Westfield, who lost the previous encounter 46-41 on January 24th.

Skyline, which has suffered a couple of recent losses, will try to use home-court advantage to hand Meridian its first loss.

A big matchup in the Seminole District features E.C. Glass at Liberty Christian. The Hilltoppers have won 10 straight since their home loss to LCA earlier in the season.

Two of the hottest teams in the state square off in the Battlefield District with Eastern View, winners of 16 in a row, traveling to Courtland, who has won eight consecutive games following a 6-6 start.

Gretna at Nelson County is also pivotal game in the Dogwood District between teams with sights on making a run at the Region 2C crown. Nelson ended Dan River's eight-game winning streak with an overtime triumph over the Wildcats last Friday.

Check out the latest rankings, plus links to previous weeks, below...

Class 6 Top Ten:
Dropped Out: #10 Brooke Point (14-8)
RankLast WeekSchoolRecord (thru 2/9/25)

1

1

Oscar Smith

17-1

2

2

South Lakes

19-2

3

3

Landstown

17-2

4

4

Hayfield

16-5

5

5

C.G. Woodson

18-2

6

7

Potomac

17-4

7

8

Yorktown

17-3

8

9

Westfield

15-6

9

6

Patriot

17-5

10

HM

Gainesville

17-5

Honorable Mention:

Colonial Forge (15-6)

Forest Park (17-6)

Robinson (14-6)

Glen Allen (15-6)

Manchester (13-5)


Class 5 Top Ten:
Dropped Out: #7 Potomac Falls (16-5)
RankLast WeekSchoolRecord (thru 2/9/25)

1

1

Woodside

18-1

2

2

Riverside

20-1

3

3

Green Run

18-2

4

4

King's Fork

15-2

5

6

Albemarle

18-3

6

5

Maury

16-4

7

9

Norview

14-5

8

9

L.C. Bird

13-4

9

10

Kellam

16-3

10

HM

Patrick Henry-Roanoke

16-4

Honorable Mention:

J.R. Tucker (18-2)

Riverbend (14-5)

Nansemond River (14-6)

Mills Godwin (14-6)


Class 4 Top Ten:
Dropped Out: #9 Churchland (12-6) and #10 Heritage-Leesburg (16-5)
RankLast WeekSchoolRecord (thru 2/9/25)

1

1

Handley

18-0

2

2

Varina

13-3

3

3

Atlee

17-1

4

4

Eastern View

19-1

5

7

Hampton

13-5

6

8

E.C. Glass

17-3

7

6

Denbigh

14-6

8

5

GW-Danville

17-3

9

HM

Tuscarora

16-5

10

NR

Courtland

14-6

Honorable Mention:

Smithfield (17-2)

Monacan (15-4)

Salem (16-4)


Class 3 Top Ten:
Dropped Out:
RankLast WeekSchoolRecord (thru 2/9/25)

1

1

Northside

19-1

2

2

Meridian

20-0

3

3

Hopewell

17-2

4

4

New Kent

20-0

5

5

Spotswood

18-3

6

6

Lake Taylor

15-3

7

8

Carroll County

19-1

8

9

Liberty Christian

16-4

9

7

Western Albemarle

16-5

10

HM

Staunton

18-2

Honorable Mention:

William Monroe (17-3)

Wilson Memorial (16-3)

Alleghany (14-5)

Cave Spring (12-8)


Class 2 Top Ten:
Dropped Out: #6 Greensville (16-5) and #7 Glenvar (13-6)
RankLast WeekSchoolRecord (thru 2/9/25)

1

1

John Marshall

17-2

2

5

Central-Wise

17-3

3

2

Virginia High

16-4

4

4

Graham

12-2

5

3

Floyd County

15-4

6

9

Bruton

13-5

7

HM

Nelson County

14-4

8

10

Gretna

16-4

9

8

Dan River

13-5

10

NR

Central-Woodstock

18-3

Honorable Mention:

Stuarts Draft (13-7)

Luray (14-6)

Southampton (15-4)


Class 1 Top Ten:
Dropped Out: #9 Altavista (10-9)
RankLast WeekSchoolRecord (thru 2/9/25)

1

1

George Wythe

17-4

2

2

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring

19-3

3

4

Parry McCluer

14-4

4

5

Fort Chiswell

15-6

5

7

Northumberland

11-3

6

6

Grundy

14-6

7

8

Chilhowie

11-8

8

4

Auburn

12-9

9

10

Lancaster

11-6

10

NR

Narrows

11-8

Honorable Mention:

Brunswick (13-8)

Middlesex (14-5)

Mathews (14-8)



