VHSL Hoops Top Tens - Entering 2-10-25 Games

As we hit the home stretch of the 2024-25 regular season in Virginia High School Basketball, there are just three undefeated teams remaining. One is John Handley out of Winchester in Class 4, a program that has twice lost in the State Championship round before to teams out of Tidewater - Norcom erasing a 16-point fourth quarter deficit in 2014, while Lake Taylor edged the Judges in double-overtime in 2018.

The other two are in Class 3 and could run into each other potentially in a State Tournament quarterfinal or semifinal: Meridian and New Kent, which visits a hot Smithfield (18-2) team on Wednesday night.

Some key games this week include a bunch on Tuesday as it's a Class 6 battle in the Concorde District as defending State Champ South Lakes visits Westfield, who lost the previous encounter 46-41 on January 24th.

Skyline, which has suffered a couple of recent losses, will try to use home-court advantage to hand Meridian its first loss.

A big matchup in the Seminole District features E.C. Glass at Liberty Christian. The Hilltoppers have won 10 straight since their home loss to LCA earlier in the season.

Two of the hottest teams in the state square off in the Battlefield District with Eastern View, winners of 16 in a row, traveling to Courtland, who has won eight consecutive games following a 6-6 start.

Gretna at Nelson County is also pivotal game in the Dogwood District between teams with sights on making a run at the Region 2C crown. Nelson ended Dan River's eight-game winning streak with an overtime triumph over the Wildcats last Friday.

Check out the latest rankings, plus links to previous weeks, below...

