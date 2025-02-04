VHSL Hoops Top Tens - Entering 2-4-25 Games

The big result of the week came in Richmond during the nightcap of the Coaches 4 the Cure Event at the Henrico Sports & Events Center, where three-time defending Class 2 State Champ John Marshall was able to outlast reigning two-time Class 5 State Champ Woodside, 60-57, thanks to the game-winning three-pointer by junior forward Latrell Allmond (see the video above).

Woodside, minus starting point guard Masiah Stevens along with rotation players MJ Montague and Aveion Tucker, got another splendid effort in defeat from sophomore guard Donnell 'Deuce' Jarrett, who scored 21 points. But their winning streak of 26 games came to an end.

Left now are just three unbeatens in Virginia High School League Hoops - John Handley in Class 4 along with Class 3 members Meridian and New Kent. Will each make it to the postseason without a blemish?

Check out the latest rankings, plus links to previous weeks, below...

