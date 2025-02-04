Published Feb 4, 2025
VHSL Hoops Top Tens - Entering 2-4-25 Games
Matthew Hatfield  •  VirginiaPreps
The big result of the week came in Richmond during the nightcap of the Coaches 4 the Cure Event at the Henrico Sports & Events Center, where three-time defending Class 2 State Champ John Marshall was able to outlast reigning two-time Class 5 State Champ Woodside, 60-57, thanks to the game-winning three-pointer by junior forward Latrell Allmond (see the video above).

Woodside, minus starting point guard Masiah Stevens along with rotation players MJ Montague and Aveion Tucker, got another splendid effort in defeat from sophomore guard Donnell 'Deuce' Jarrett, who scored 21 points. But their winning streak of 26 games came to an end.

Left now are just three unbeatens in Virginia High School League Hoops - John Handley in Class 4 along with Class 3 members Meridian and New Kent. Will each make it to the postseason without a blemish?

Check out the latest rankings, plus links to previous weeks, below...

Class 6 Top Ten:
Dropped Out: #10 Forest Park (15-6)
RankLast WeekSchoolRecord (thru 2/3/25)

1

1

Oscar Smith

15-1

2

3

South Lakes

18-2

3

2

Landstown

15-2

4

4

Hayfield

14-5

5

5

C.G. Woodson

17-2

6

7

Patriot

16-4

7

8

Potomac

15-4

8

6

Yorktown

15-3

9

9

Westfield

14-6

10

HM

Brooke Point

14-6

Honorable Mention:

Robinson (13-6)

Glen Allen (14-6)

Highland Springs (10-6)

Manchester (11-5)

Gainesville (15-5)

Colonial Forge (14-5)


Class 5 Top Ten:
Dropped Out: #10 Nansemond River (11-5)
RankLast WeekSchoolRecord (thru 2/3/25)

1

1

Woodside

16-1

2

2

Riverside

18-1

3

3

Green Run

16-2

4

4

King's Fork

13-1

5

6

Maury

14-3

6

7

Albemarle

16-3

7

9

Potomac Falls

15-3

8

8

Norview

11-5

9

9

L.C. Bird

11-4

10

NR

Kellam

14-3

Honorable Mention:

Patrick Henry-Roanoke (13-4)

J.R. Tucker (16-2)

Mills Godwin (12-5)

Riverbend (12-5)


Class 4 Top Ten:
Dropped Out: #9 Broad Run (14-4) and #10 Salem (14-3)
RankLast WeekSchoolRecord (thru 2/3/25)

1

1

Handley

16-0

2

2

Varina

11-3

3

5

Atlee

15-1

4

6

Eastern View

17-1

5

3

GW-Danville

16-2

6

HM

Denbigh

13-4

7

4

Hampton

10-5

8

8

E.C. Glass

13-3

9

7

Churchland

11-5

10

NR

Heritage-Leesburg

16-4

Honorable Mention:

Smithfield (15-2)

Tuscarora (15-5)

Monacan (12-4)

Powhatan (11-5)


Class 3 Top Ten:
RankLast WeekSchoolRecord (thru 2/3/25)

1

1

Northside

17-1

2

2

Meridian

17-0

3

3

Hopewell

15-2

4

4

New Kent

17-0

5

6

Spotswood

16-3

6

5

Lake Taylor

13-3

7

9

Western Albemarle

15-4

8

7

Carroll County

16-1

9

8

Liberty Christian

14-4

10

10

Skyline

15-2

Honorable Mention:

Staunton (16-2)

William Monroe (16-2)

Wilson Memorial (15-2)

Alleghany (13-5)

Cave Spring (10-8)


Class 2 Top Ten:
Dropped Out: #7 Central-Woodstock (15-3)
RankLast WeekSchoolRecord (thru 2/3/25)

1

1

John Marshall

16-1

2

3

Virginia High

13-3

3

4

Floyd County

14-3

4

2

Graham

10-2

5

6

Central-Wise

14-3

6

8

Greensville

15-4

7

10

Glenvar

13-3

8

HM

Dan River

12-4

9

9

Bruton

11-5

10

10

Gretna

14-4

Honorable Mention:

Luray (13-4)

Stuarts Draft (12-6)

Appomattox (13-5)

Nelson County (12-4)

Union (12-6)


Class 1 Top Ten:
Dropped Out: #8 Narrows (9-7)
RankLast WeekSchoolRecord (thru 2/3/25)

1

1

George Wythe

15-4

2

2

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring

17-2

3

4

Parry McCluer

12-4

4

5

Auburn

12-7

5

3

Fort Chiswell

13-6

6

6

Grundy

12-5

7

7

Northumberland

9-3

8

9

Chilhowie

9-8

9

10

Altavista

10-7

10

NR

Lancaster

9-6

Honorable Mention:

Middlesex (12-5)

Mathews (12-7)



