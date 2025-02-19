Prospect Watch Essex Trojans

Our review of the top prospects from the Virginia State champions starts with the Class 1 Champions Essex Trojans. They finished the season with a 14-1 record and a 22-0 win the the State championship game.

Class 1 VHSL football doesn't produce many college D1 football scholarship players. In 2022, Essex had one the state's top recruit's linebacker Kam Robinson who committed to the University of Virginia. This year's team did not have any D1 players, but they have prospects who are being recruited.

Defensive end Davon Childs (6-foot-4, 210) certainly has the size to play at the next level as does tight end Kyran Howard (6-foot-4, 225) who led the team in receptions.



