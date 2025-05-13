2026 ATH Markel Dabney Commits to SMU: 'It's the best fit for me'

Class of 2026 three-star athlete Markel Dabney plans to make the trek from Richmond, Virginia down to Dallas, Texas to play his college football, as the Huguenot High School standout committed to Southern Methodist University on Tuesday. Dabney ranks as the No. 18 prospect in the state of Virginia. He has pledged to head coach Rhett Lashlee, defensive coordinator/safeties coach Scott Symons, linebackers coach/co-defensive coordinator Maurice Crum Jr. and the rest of SMU's staff. Dabney is coming off of an official visit with the Mustangs during the weekend of May 2 through May 4. "I feel like it’s the best fit for me as of right now," Dabney told Rivals.com about his commitment to SMU. "The culture in the facility (stands out). Everybody in that building loves being around each other and that’s something almost everybody wants to be a part of!"

