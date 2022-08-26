News More News
VHSL Football Top Tens - First Edition for 2022 Season

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts 757 Saturday Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.
The 2022 Virginia High School League football season is underway and we have plenty of compelling storylines to follow on the quest to Championship Saturday in December.

Compared to this time a year ago when teams were coming off a shortened off-season because of the condensed season in the spring since the pandemic pushed Fall Sports back on the calendar, it truly feels more like what we've become accustomed to in the past. Many have told me this is the most excited they are for gridiron action 2019, if not longer.

At the top of the rankings are defending State Champs in Class 6, Class 4, Class 3 and Class 1. In the case of Oscar Smith, it's off back-to-back state titles. As for Riverheads, they've won six consecutive crowns and own a 50-game winning streak, longest in all of Virginia and closing in on the VHSL record set by Phoebus.

Familiar teams with multiple state titles in recent years leaped to the No. 1 spot in Class 5 - arguably the deepest of the six classifications - and Class 2. Those would be Highland Springs and Appomattox.

As things move along, the Top Ten will be adjusted on a week-to-week basis. In thinking about the process, I can't help but go straight to the weather.

We start with temperatures in the 80's and 90's in August, but they will gradually dip as the calendar turns to September, then October, November and December when it is sure to hit the 20's and even teens in some parts of the Commonwealth.

Anyhow, check back here on VirginiaPreps.com for periodic updates, and to see results, make sure you visit our Scoreboard Forum as well as the VHSL's Football page.

Without further ado, let's get to it -- our Preseason Top Tens for each classification...

Note - This list was published on Friday, August 26, 2022


The Oscar Smith Tigers have 57 playoff wins dating back to 2004 with nine State Championship game appearances and four titles
The Oscar Smith Tigers have 57 playoff wins dating back to 2004 with nine State Championship game appearances and four titles (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank Team 2021 Record 2021 Final Rank

1

Oscar Smith

13-1

1

2

South County

11-3

4

3

Battlefield

13-1

3

4

Freedom-PW

10-3

5

5

Centreville

10-3

6

6

Western Branch

10-3

8

7

Thomas Dale

7-3

NR

8

Lake Braddock

9-3

NR

9

Colonial Forge

4-7

NR

10

Patriot

7-4

NR

Honorable Mention:
Fairfax
Madison
Robinson
Chantilly
Westfield
West Potomac
Chantilly
West Springfield
Manchester
Yorktown
Franklin County


Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank Team 2021 Record 2021 Final Rank

1

Highland Springs

10-4

3

2

Stone Bridge

15-0

1

3

Maury

8-2

2

4

Green Run

13-1

4

5

Mountain View

11-2

6

6

Kempsville

9-2

5

7

Riverbend

9-3

8

8

Hermitage

10-3

7

9

Patrick Henry-Roanoke

8-4

NR

10

Independence

7-4

NR

Honorable Mention:
Salem-Virginia Beach
Midlothian
Woodgrove
Massaponax
Indian River


Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank Team 2021 Record 2021 Final Rank

1

Varina

13-1

1

2

Salem

12-2

3

3

Dinwiddie

9-1

6

4

King's Fork

11-2

4

5

Louisa

9-3

NR

6

E.C. Glass

8-3

NR

7

Tuscarora

10-3

8

8

King George

10-1

7

9

Broad Run

13-2

2

10

Patrick Henry-Ashland

10-3

5

Honorable Mention:
GW-Danville
Warhill
Eastern View
Kettle Run
Deep Creek


Jeremy Blunt's Phoebus Phantoms won the eighth state title in program history in 2021 and they enter this season as a logical choice for the top spot with a host of returnees on both sides of the ball
Jeremy Blunt's Phoebus Phantoms won the eighth state title in program history in 2021 and they enter this season as a logical choice for the top spot with a host of returnees on both sides of the ball (Matthew Hatfield)
Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank Team 2021 Record 2021 Final Rank

1

Phoebus

14-1

1

2

Brookville

8-4

4

3

Liberty Christian

13-1

2

4

Hopewell

6-4

9

5

Lake Taylor

6-5

NR

6

Heritage-Lynchburg

9-3

7

7

Lord Botetourt

8-4

8

8

Lafayette

7-3

NR

9

York

11-2

5

10

Bassett

9-3

NR

Honorable Mention:
Abingdon
Brentsville District
Goochland
Booker T. Washington
Magna Vista
Hidden Valley
Waynesboro


Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank Team 2021 Record 2021 Final Rank

1

Appomattox

11-2

3

2

Ridgeview

9-4

8

3

Graham

13-1

2

4

Radford

8-4

NR

5

Stuarts Draft

9-3

6

6

Central-Woodstock

11-2

5

7

Clarke County

10-2

9

8

Union

8-4

10

9

King William

13-1

1

10

Virginia High

8-3

NR

Honorable Mention:
Tazewell
Glenvar
Poquoson
Strasburg
Randolph-Henry
Buckingham


The Riverheads Gladiators haven't lost in the postseason since Galax beat them in the 2015 State Championship
The Riverheads Gladiators haven't lost in the postseason since Galax beat them in the 2015 State Championship (Marsel T. Mason, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 1 Top Ten:
Rank Team 2021 Record 2021 Final Rank

1

Riverheads

14-0

1

2

Galax

11-3

2

3

Essex

8-2

4

4

King & Queen

10-2

5

5

Rural Retreat

5-5

NR

6

Northumberland

7-3

10

7

Narrows

5-6

NR

8

Holston

13-1

3

9

Twin Springs

9-2

7

10

Grundy

6-5

NR

Honorable Mention:
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring
Buffalo Gap
Chilhowie
George Wythe-Wytheville
Westmoreland
Sussex Central



Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to Cavs Corner and the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him from 10 AM to Noon on 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.


