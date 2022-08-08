Class 5 Top Ten - #10 Independence

As part of our comprehensive coverage, we count down the Top Ten Rankings for each classification. It's found exclusively on this web site with updates weekly during the season.

What to Know: When R.J. Windows was named Head Football Coach of the Independence Tigers after successful stints as defensive coordinator at Chantilly from 2007-14 and perennial power Stone Bridge from 2014-18, expectations were that the new school would become a contender sooner than later. Yet, few could've envisioned a regional title in just the program's second year of existence and State Semifinal appearance. After going 5-2 during the 2020-21 school-year and shortened season, the Ashburn school moved up from Class 3 to Class 5, a big step up in competition.

Initially, the Tigers adjusted well to the jump up two levels in classifications, opening 6-0, but faded late with four straight losses, surrendering 43 points per game in that stretch after allowing just 7.8 PPG prior. That included back-to-back losses to eventual Class 5 State Champ Stone Bridge. While some very valuable pieces graduated like QB Brian Courtney, now at Florida State, and dynamic receiver / return man Josh Hand, there is an awful lot to like about the 2022 Independence outfit.

For starters, the additions of siblings Julien Randolph (6-6, 220) and Max Randolph (6-3, 220) from Loudoun Valley gives them two game-changing targets in the passing game. Julien is a UNC commit with the ability to play wideout or tight end be a significant mismatch for opponents. Ditto for younger brother and junior Max, who holds a Power 5 offer from Miami in the ACC. Whether it's junior Chase Bilek (6-0, 200) or freshman Nick Nassib (5-10, 155) throwing the football, they figure to be fine with those two weapons, and then some.

Among some of the others that will be getting the football are senior RB Harlem Sanchez (6-2, 250), junior RB Mickey Keller (6-1, 210), junior slot Clay Ash (5-9, 200), senior WR Nnmani Walker (6-1, 210) and diminutive speedster scatback Neo Davis-Williamson (5-9, 160). A 2nd Team All-Potomac District performer, Ash had 467 yards and 10 TD's from scrimmage during the 6-0 start last season. On defense, Walker was their leading tackler, also earning 2nd Team All-District accolades as he's a physical outside linebacker that covers ground well.

The offensive line features three returning starters in senior Jack Kellen (5-10, 215), junior Anthony Dimitriou (6-0, 260) and senior Luke Rogers (6-4, 340), an Air Force commit who earned 1st Team All-Potomac District recognition a season ago. Defensively, the Randolph brothers will get reps playing off the edge with Rogers inside at tackle and senior Harrison Scarboro (6-1, 210) getting time at d-end as well.

Sophomore Jackson Thorne (6-0, 210) is a name that will likely enjoy a meteoric rise in recruiting attention over the next year as he can cause havoc from his outside linebacker / d-end spot. Thorne was the only freshman named 1st Team All-Potomac District in 2021. Getting consistent play from Ash, Davis-Williamson and Keller in the secondary will be pivotal because they want to cut down the number of long gains through the air by the opposition.

Region 5D certainly appears to be the toughest and deepest at the Class 5 level with reigning State Champ Stone Bridge along with Massaponax, Riverbend, Mountain View, Woodgrove and an improving Patrick Henry-Roanoke bunch all in contention. That being said, the schedule features a Fauquier team in the opener that went 2-8 a season ago and six games after that versus teams that Independence beat last year, so a fast start would seem probable.



