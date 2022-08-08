Class 4 Top Ten - #10 Patrick Henry-Ashland

As part of our comprehensive coverage, we count down the Top Ten Rankings for each classification. It's found exclusively on this web site with updates weekly during the season.

Are you ready for some football? Throughout the month of August, VirginiaPreps.com gets you set for the 2022 High School Football season with content you can't find anywhere else.

What to Know: A play away. That's what Patrick Henry-Ashland has seemingly been from achieving sheer greatness under Head Coach Ken Wakefield, who quickly turned them from being under .500 at 3-6 before his arrival in 2018, to a pair of double-digit victory seasons and a .765 winning percentage in three years. In 2019, they went 10-4 with three losses by three points or less, which included a 36-35 heart-breaker at Lake Taylor in the State Semis after capturing the Region 4B title.

The Patriots followed up a 6-1 mark in the pandemic-shortened season with a 10-3 mark in 2021, where they had a 27-26 overtime loss to Hermitage and fell in the Region 4B Finals to eventual Class 4 State Champ Varina by a count of 16-14. That's the same Varina team they edged 22-21 in late October during a six-game winning streak that included them upending previously unbeaten Dinwiddie in the regional semifinals. Now the task for Wakefield is replacing nine All-Region selections, seven of which earned First Team honors.

Where it undoubtedly starts for Patrick Henry is up front on the offensive line, headed up by four-year starter and versatile senior blocker Maddox Radcliffe (6-0, 280), a 2nd Team All-Region performer during his junior year. Radcliffe comes into the season with 34 career starts, lining up at guard, center and tackle. Another offensive lineman that they're expecting to have a big year is senior Aiden Paynter (6-1, 245).

Clearly one of the big question marks is how they replace the experience of 1st Team All-Region QB Jordan Allen and his go-to target, Jayden Mines, in the passing game. Until everyone gets on the same page, the rushing attack with senior Greg Foster (6-0, 185) may be an early focus, though there is talent at the wide receiver and QB spots as junior Grayson Johnson (6-0, 200) slides in as the new triggerman. A trio of seniors will be catching the ball in Cole Sylvia (5-8, 185), Jackson Thurston (5-10, 180) and Gracyn Ross (5-8, 165) along with junior Jeremiah Grant (6-3, 185), a potential breakout name.

Defensively, the Patriots allowed 17.9 PPG, marking the third year in a row that foes scored under 20 a contest. Before Wakefield's arrival, it had not been done at PH since 2008 under Ray Long. The team speed is noticeable on all three levels of the defense with guys that can really run to the football. Six seniors - a trio of linebackers in Thurston, Deonta Tyler (5-10, 180) and Latrell James (5-10, 180) as well as three DB's in Foster, Ross and Shamar Williams (5-9, 165) - are slated to start defensively.

In fact, when you throw in junior Edwin Henderson (5-8, 160), the entire defensive backfield is intact from a season ago. Since they're not very big up front and opponents with size may try to impose their will on the Patriots, the defensive line featuring new starters in juniors Matt Keck (5-10, 180) and Thomias Blackwell (5-9, 180) along with sophomore Jayden Johnson (6-2, 250) needs to mature in a hurry for them to reach their full potential.

Being in the Capital District means Patrick Henry has to deal with state heavyweights Highland Springs (Oct. 7) and Varina (Oct. 28) in the second half of their schedule. If the playmakers emerge as this team rounds into playoff form, there's a good sense that they will be coached up well enough in the other areas to be a prime contender from a deep region that is full of arguably the most Championship caliber squads at the Class 4 level.



