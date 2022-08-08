Class 2 Top Ten - #10 Virginia High

As part of our comprehensive coverage, we count down the Top Ten Rankings for each classification. It's found exclusively on this web site with updates weekly during the season.

What to Know: When Derrick Patterson came to Virginia High after leading the Holston Cavaliers to a Region 1D title and State Semifinal appearance in the truncated campaign during the 2020-21 school-year, the Bearcats faithful had a pretty good idea an improvement in the product on the gridiron would be coming. Nonetheless, for it to occur immediately still surprised some folks. Virginia High's 8-1 start last year marked their best since 1997.

The 44 points per game scored by the Bearcats in 2021 nearly tripled the output of the two previous seasons. They even had a game with eight takeaways. However, the finish was not to Patterson's liking as a defense that routinely leaked oil got torched in the final two games, giving up 35 points to Richlands in the regular season finale and getting lit up for 540 yards rushing and 62 points by Union in a playoff game that was tied at 21-apiece at the half.

Arguably Virginia High's two most explosive players - tailback Stevie Thomas and DB/WR Ajaani Delaney - are now at Emory & Henry. Both earned All-Region 2D 1st Team honors, and in the case of Thomas, defenses seldom figured out a way to stop him as he ran for 1500 yards and 26 TD's prior to the postseason. Fortunately for the Bearcats, they bring back one of the best quarterbacks in the state in senior Brody Jones (6-3, 205) and a host of capable playmakers.

A 2nd Team All-Southwest District selection, Jones connected on 90 of 167 passes for 1536 yards with a 21-4 TD/Int. ratio during the regular season. VMI has offered him, and he's going to double this year as a two-way factor by playing linebacker, which could ultimately be his most effective position for the collegiate game. Jones won't be hurting for threats to distribute the ball to with seniors Patrick Poku (5-11, 155) and Conner Davidson (5-8, 165), plus bouncy newcomer Dante' Worley (5-11), a key component from the basketball team.

Poku earned 2nd Team All-Southwest District recognition at both receiver and defensive back. Davidson has been a starter since his freshman year and received a 1st Team All-Region nod at DB, though is expected to slide down and play more in the box at linebacker this year. Throw in senior MLB Levi McMurray (5-10, 165) and the tackling ought to be better, something that has been stressed since the end of last season, knowing that they must improve their defensive consistency and run to the ball better in order to eliminate big plays by opponents.

As for who'll carry the football with Thomas gone, senior Taj Streeter (5-7, 150), junior Dashaun Taylor (5-11, 177) and sophomore Alijah Burks (6-0, 200) are a few of the candidates to do so collectively since replacing him through just one player is a bit of a stretch. On the line, the Cats lost Kavonta Smith, a 2nd Team All-Region performer on both sides of the ball, to graduation, but junior Cody Griffith (6-1, 210) is primed to take on a bigger role. Griffith, senior center Eli Edwards and junior tackle Lewis Stuart form a solid nucleus up front.

A tantalizing opener for Virginia High comes on August 26th at district rival Tazewell, who possesses a prolific passing combination with Carter Creasy to Cassius Harris (a Richmond commit). There's no better way to find out how much progress they've made defensively than in that one. Another mighty challenge will be when Graham rolls into Bristol on October 14th as they haven't beaten the G-Men since 2010. Region 2D has a bunch of exciting teams to watch. Virginia High is certainly among that group, eager to notch their first postseason win in nine years.



